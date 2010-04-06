Draw Vertical Lines Utility MT4
- Yardımcı programlar
- Ynal Al Khalil
- Sürüm: 1.3
this EA draws vertical lines on the chart, either consecutive or alternating lines, depending on the input settings.
Since vertical lines often represent time events,
timing is important in trading.
StartTime = D'2025.03.12 23:00'; // Starting point (time and date)
NumberOfLines = 10; // Total number of lines to draw
IntervalCandles = 1; // Interval in candles (must be > 0)
IntervalMinutes = 30; // Interval in minutes (0 to disable)
Direction = 2; // 0 - Both Sides, 1 - Right (Future), 2 - Left (Past)
PairColoring = 2; // 0 - Unique Colors, 1 - Same Color for Pairs, 2 - Same Color for All
LineWidth = 1; // Line Width (1 - 5)
LineStyle = STYLE_DASH; // Line Style (Solid, Dashed, Dotted, etc.)