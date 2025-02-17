Yes Supertrend Starter

SuperTrend Starter - Yes Trading (over 100 Downloads in 10 days)

The SuperTrend Starter - Yes Trading indicator is a powerful, user-friendly tool designed to simplify market trend detection and provide clear trading signals. By combining the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with a Moving Average (MA) filter, this indicator helps traders make informed decisions with precision and confidence.

Key Features & Benefits

Trend Detection:

  • Easily identifies uptrends (price above the SuperTrend) and downtrends (price below the SuperTrend).

Trading Signals with Arrows:

  • Displays intuitive buy and sell arrows at trend changes for clear entry and exit points.

Customizable Settings:

  • Adjust CCI and MA periods to fit your trading style.

  • Choose from multiple smoothing methods to tailor signal sensitivity.

User-Friendly Interface:

  • Operates in a separate indicator window for easy interpretation.

  • Seamlessly integrates with automated trading strategies like Expert Advisors (EAs).

How Does It Work?

Short Signal (Sell)

  • Triggered when the price falls below the SuperTrend line, with a down arrow indicating a sell opportunity.

Long Signal (Buy)

  • Triggered when the price rises above the SuperTrend line, with an up arrow indicating a buy opportunity.

Moving Average Filter (Optional)

  • A Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA) can be applied to confirm the strength of signals and filter out market noise.

Why Choose SuperTrend Starter?

Perfect for day traders and swing traders alike.  Versatile application across Forex, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.  Compatible with all timeframes for flexible trading.  Easily integrates into custom trading algorithms and EAs.

Risk Disclaimer: We are not financial advisors. Trading financial instruments carries significant risk and may result in the complete loss of invested capital. All trading decisions are your responsibility. The information provided does not constitute financial or investment advice. Trade responsibly.



Filtrele:
Forexguy25
14
Forexguy25 2025.03.17 11:00 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Ali Yegin
18
Ali Yegin 2025.02.17 13:14 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

