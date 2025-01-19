Golden Trend Pulse

5

 Golden Trend Pulse — trend indicator developed specifically for Gold, also applicable to the Cryptocurrency and Stock markets. The indicator is designed for precise determination of market trends using advanced analytical methods. The tool combines multifactor analysis of price dynamics and adaptive filtering of market noise, ensuring high accuracy in identifying key entry and exit points. Thanks to its intelligent system, the indicator effectively handles market variability, minimizing false signals and improving trading efficiency.

Advantages

  1. High signal accuracy:
    Through multiparametric analysis, the indicator allows accurate identification of entry and exit points, minimizing false signals.

  2. Adaptability to market conditions:
    The indicator dynamically adjusts to changes in market volatility, providing accurate signals across different markets and timeframes.

  3. Multi-level signal filtering:
    An integrated verification system improves the reliability of signals, reducing the risk of false positives.

  4. Customizability:
    The indicator offers the ability to customize parameters for various markets (Forex, cryptocurrencies, stock markets), making it a universal tool for any trader.

  5. Optimization for various market types:
    The indicator can operate in volatile markets (e.g., cryptocurrencies) and trending markets (e.g., Forex) due to its built-in optimization for each situation.

  6. Alerts and notifications:
    The indicator supports all types of alerts, including desktop notifications, email alerts, and push notifications to mobile devices.

Operating Principles

System Core:

  • Multiparametric Trend Analysis Algorithm:
    Analyzes and adapts parameters depending on the market situation, ensuring precision and reliability.

  • Dynamic adaptation to market volatility:
    Automatically adjusts parameters to market changes.

  • Autocorrelation analysis of price patterns:
    Evaluates recurring price movements to forecast further trends.

  • Intelligent filtering of false signals:
    Built-in filters reduce the probability of false signals.

Key Modules

  1. Trend Module:

    • Adaptive smoothing using EMA for smooth trend response
    • Dynamic adjustment of periods depending on market activity.

  2. Volatility Module:

    • Modified ATR with dynamic adaptation to market volatility.
    • Parameter c

  3. Signal Module:

    • Multi-level signal verification to improve accuracy.
    • Intelligent identification of reversal points for timely decision-making.
    • Signal strength assessment to filter out minor fluctuations.

Indicator Modes

  1. Flexible Mode (Adaptive Mode):
    Instantly adapts to trend changes, increasing sensitivity to price movements, making it ideal for volatile markets.

  2. Trailing Mode (Inertia Mode):
    Designed for stable operation in trending markets. Smoothed reaction to price fluctuations reduces the influence of market noise and maintains positions within a trend.

Setup and Usage Recommendations

Forex Market

  • Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD):
    • Timeframes: M30-H1-H4-D1
    • MA Period: 12-21-33 (100-160 for positional trading).
    • ATR Period: 5-9-14-16.
    • ATR Multiplier: 1.0-1.2-1.7.

Cryptocurrency Market

  • Timeframes: H1-H4-D1
    • MA Period: 15-30 (60-100 for positional trading).
    • ATR Period: 5-16-18.
    • ATR Multiplier: 1.5-1.7.

Stock Market

  • Timeframes: H1-H4-D1-W1
    • MA Period: 8-10-30 (90-120 for positional trading).
    • ATR Period: 9-12-14.
    • ATR Multiplier: 0.8-1.0-1.5-1.7.

Conclusion

 Golden Trend Pulse is a high-quality indicator perfectly suited for both novice and experienced traders who value accuracy and adaptability. Using a multi-layered approach to market analysis and flexible settings, the indicator enables quick responses to changes in market conditions and minimizes errors in trading decisions.


评分 1
jabautista
4046
jabautista 2025.03.03 16:55 
 

Solid indicator and great customer service!

4.91 (657)
指标
目前26%的折扣 任何新手或专家交易者的最佳解决方案! 这个指标是一个独特的、高质量的、可负担得起的交易工具，因为我们纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。只需一个图表，你就可以读出28个外汇对的货币强度！想象一下，你的交易将如何得到改善，因为你的交易是在你的手中进行的。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 这是第一本，原版的! 不要买一个毫无价值的崇拜者的克隆品。 特别的 子窗口中的箭头显示强劲的货币势头GAP将指导你的交易! 当基础货币或报价货币处于超卖/超买区域（外盘斐波那契水平）时，在个人图表的主窗口中出现警告信号。 当货币力量从外围区间回落时，回撤/反转警报。 十字星模式的特别警报 可选择多个时间框架，以快速查看趋势! 货币强度线在所有的时间框架中都非常平稳，当使用较高的时间框架来识别总体趋势，然后使用较短的时间框架来确定精确的入口时，效果非常好。你可以根据自己的意愿选择任何时间框架。每个时间框架都由其自身进行了优化。
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
