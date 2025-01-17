I am excited to introduce my newly developed Expert Advisor (EA), Grow EURUSD, to the MQL community.

This EA has been specifically designed and tested for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 5-minute timeframe .

currency pair on the . I’m publishing it here to gather feedback from experienced traders like you and to refine and enhance its performance.

Your comments, suggestions, and insights will be invaluable in improving this EA. Let’s collaborate to make it even better!

Thank you for your support, and I look forward to hearing your thoughts!

Minimum equity for the default settings suggesting for 1000$, if your need lower deposit amount then settings to be adjusted as per equity amount.





Please change the setting as below before testing or using it









Lot Size =0.01

Lot Size Increase on =1





Points bw Limits =50

Stop Loss In Points = 700

No Of Limit Trades=13

Allowed Spread=20

First Trail Target =50

First shift=10

Further Trail Target =100

Further shift=50







