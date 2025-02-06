Visual MACD Momentum Shift Indicator MT4

MACD Momentum Shift

Unleash the power of momentum in your trades with the MACD Momentum Shift, an advanced trading indicator based on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). This tool is designed for traders who want to optimize and adapt it to their personal trading style.

This indicator is not pre-optimized, allowing full customization. Modify MACD fast, slow, and signal periods, as well as the delay between signals, to match different market conditions and strategies.

It provides clear buy and sell signals. Buy signals appear as green arrows, indicating potential upward momentum. Sell signals are marked with red arrows, pointing to potential bearish trends. The MACD line and histogram dynamically reflect market momentum, helping traders visualize shifts in buying and selling pressure.

This tool enhances technical analysis with visual clarity, customizable settings, and reliable signals. It is available for $65.

Explore this and other trading tools on our website.


Önerilen ürünler
RaysFX Stochastic
Davide Rappa
5 (1)
Göstergeler
RaysFX Stochastic  L'indicatore RaysFX Stochastic è un indicatore personalizzato per la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Caratteristiche principali: -Indicatori separati: L'indicatore viene visualizzato in una finestra separata sotto il grafico principale. -Livelli dell'indicatore: L'indicatore ha due livelli predefiniti, 20 e 80, che possono essere utilizzati come livelli di ipervenduto e ipercomprato. -Buffer dell'indicatore: L'indicatore utilizza quattro buffer per calcolare e memorizzare i suoi
FREE
Signal Generator with MACD
Ibrahim Kisioglu
5 (2)
Göstergeler
HTF MACD – Trend-Aligned Signals (one subwindow, arrows on chart) What it does This indicator keeps you trading with the higher-timeframe trend while using MACD crosses for precise entries. In a single subwindow it shows: HTF Trend Histogram — green = uptrend, red = downtrend (neutral is hidden for a cleaner view) MACD Lines — blue = MACD main, orange = MACD signal Arrows on the price chart when a valid, trend-aligned MACD cross occurs Optional alerts on bar close Entry logic (strict, closed-ba
FREE
MACD with Trend ZigZag Pro mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için "Trend ZigZag Pro ile MACD" Kripto Forex Göstergesi. - MACD göstergesi, trend ticareti için en popüler araçlardan biridir. - "Trend ZigZag Pro ile MACD", Fiyat Hareketi girişleriyle veya diğer göstergelerle birlikte kullanmak için mükemmeldir. - En doğru giriş sinyallerini seçmek için bu göstergeyi kullanın: - MACD 0'ın üzerindeyse (yeşil renk) ve ZigZag çizgisi yukarı doğruysa, yalnızca Alış Fiyatı Hareketi formasyonlarını arayın. - MACD 0'ın altındaysa (pembe renk) ve ZigZag çizgisi
ADX arrow N
Pavel Shutovskiy
Göstergeler
ADX arrow Bu gösterge, ADX göstergesinin sinyallerini (Ortalama Yön Hareket İndeksi) grafikte nokta olarak görüntüler. Bu, sinyallerin görsel olarak tanımlanmasını kolaylaştırır. Göstergede ayrıca uyarılar (açılır mesaj kutuları) ve e-postaya sinyal gönderme bulunur. Parametre: Period  - ortalama süresi. Apply to  - hesaplamalar için kullanılan fiyat: Close, Open, High, Low, Median (high+low)/2, Typical (high+low+close)/3, Weighted Close (high+low+close+close)/4. Alert  - uyarıları etkinleşt
Macd Multi Time Frame
FXsolutions
5 (2)
Göstergeler
With the MACD Multi Time Frame indicator you can spot divergences of higher timeframes while you are searching for pinpointed entries on lower timeframes. This blog post gives you real-time MACD Divergence Analysis for free and tips how to trade the divergences: Real-Time MACD Divergence Analysis The MACD Multi Time Frame gives you an very good overview of what is happening on higher timeframes without the need of switching to the higher timeframe. You will e.g. always see the MACD value of the
G99 Gravity
Ahmed Mohamed
Göstergeler
G99 GRAVITY G99 Gravity is a channel indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator allows finding the most probable trend reversal points. Unlike most channel indicators, G99 Gravity does not redraw. Attach the indicator to a chart, and the alert will trigger once a signal emerges. With our alerting system, you will never miss a single position opening signal! Advantages of the indicator Perfect for scalping. Excellent for identifying trend reversals. Suitable for beginners and exper
SPV Cross
Yvan Musatov
Göstergeler
The SPV Cross indicator is based on the SPV  indicator. Works as two indicators together on the same chart. With different settings, you can react to the intersection of lines. Clearly reflects the cyclical nature of the market. Just two key settings! It works on the basis of the principle - one is fast and the other is slow. You can see the ups and downs of the indicator alternate and have such a relationship with the market, which can be used to draw conclusions to predict price behavior. The
Moving Average Trend Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Göstergeler
40% off. Original price: $50 Moving Average Trend Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe triple MA crossover dashboard that helps traders to monitor, and identify potential market trends from one chart. This panel scans 3 moving averages in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for triple moving average alignment and moving average crossover  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and M5) Settings
MACD Higher Time Frame ml
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi HTF MACD Osilatörü MT4 için. - HTF, daha yüksek zaman dilimi anlamına gelir. - MACD göstergesi, trend ticareti için en popüler göstergelerden biridir. - Bu gösterge, Fiyat Hareketi girişleri veya diğer göstergelerle kombinasyon halinde Çoklu Zaman Dilimi ticaret sistemleri için mükemmeldir. - HTF MACD Göstergesi, daha yüksek zaman diliminden MACD'yi mevcut grafiğinize eklemenizi sağlar --> bu profesyonel bir ticaret yaklaşımıdır. - Göstergenin yerleşik Mobil ve PC uyarı
All Time Frames RSI with Alert MT4
Leonid Basis
1 (1)
Göstergeler
This indicator shows data from 9 currency pairs by your choice from all 9 timeframes. If a digital value of the RSI is less or equal to DnLevel = 30 (or whatever number you decided to put), then a Green square will appear. This is (potentially) an Oversold condition and maybe a good time to go Long . If a digital value of the RSI is greater or equal to UpLevel = 70 (or whatever number you decided to put), then a Red square will appear. This is (potentially) an Overbought condition and maybe a go
GraphMACD
Vladimir Liubchenko
Göstergeler
The indicator is a modified version of the MACD indicator. It is provided with additional options for setting the types of moving averages used in the calculation of the MACD indicator, similarly with a signaling moving average. New settings are available for using different MA calculation methods. The product was developed to fully reveal and enhance the information provided by the signals generated by the MACD indicator. Definition of global variables: FastPeriod - fast MA period SlowPeriod -
MTF ADX
Sergey Deev
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays the data of the standard ADX indicator from a higher timeframe on the chart. Several indicators with different timeframe settings can be placed on a single chart. The indicator parameters TimeFrame - time frame of the data (drop-down list) can not be lower than current AdxPeriod - period of the indicator for a higher timeframe AdxPrice - prices for the calculation of the indicator data from a higher timeframe
Chaikin Oscillator MTF
Tatiana Zvereva
Göstergeler
Осциллятор   Чайкина   ( Chaikin   Oscillator ) — это индикатор импульса, созданный Марком   Чайкиным , и, очевидно, индикатор назван в честь своего создателя. Он измеряет импульс линии распределения и накопления, используя формулу схождения-расхождения скользящих средних (MACD). На основе данных об этом импульсе мы можем получить представление о направленных изменениях в линии распределения и накопления.
Advanced MTF MACD
Bacha Rehman
Göstergeler
MACD – multiple timeframes Indicator name: MACDMTF Indicator used: MACD Traditional multiple timeframe indicator always has an issue of REPAINTING, when a trader wants to establish his/her strategy using Multi-Time-Frame (MTF). Generally, you should know how MTF indicator re-paints. But I will explain with the following example: Suppose that you are using traditional MTF MACD (H4) in (H1) chart. At 15:20, the MACD (H4) dropped below water line (0 level). Now, what happens on H1 chart? MACD of C
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
RSI Multi Timeframe Alert
Thushara Dissanayake
Göstergeler
RSI Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Uyarısı   teknik göstergesi, aynı anda birden çok zaman diliminde kapsamlı bir RSI (Göreceli Güç Endeksi) görünümü sağlamak için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu gösterge ile tüccarlar, grafikler arasında geçiş yapmaya gerek kalmadan farklı zaman dilimlerinde aşırı satım ve aşırı alım koşullarını kolayca belirleyebilirler. Ayrıca, RSI önceden tanımlanmış aşırı satış veya aşırı alım seviyelerine ulaştığında mobil ve açılır bildirimler gönderen hızlı bir uyarı sistemi iç
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
Derivative Oscillator
Sergey Bocharov
Göstergeler
The technical indicator is a more advanced version of the relative strength index (RSI) that applies moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) principles to a double-smoothed RSI (DS RSI) indicator. The indicator is derived by computing the difference between a double-smoothed RSI and a simple moving average (SMA) of the DS RSI. The indicator's intent is to provide more accurate buy and sell signals than the standard RSI calculation.  The MACD is derived by subtracting the 12-period exponen
FREE
Austin Bat Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
Göstergeler
Here's a technical brief for the Austin-Bat-Indicator: The Austin-Bat-Indicator is a sophisticated trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platforms. It aims to provide stable trend identification by filtering out market noise and adapting to market volatility. Key Features: 1. Dual Moving Average System: Utilizes a fast and slow moving average for trend determination. 2. Customizable Parameters: Offers extensive customization options for smoothing periods, price types, and m
Trend Map
Maryna Shulzhenko
Göstergeler
The Trend Map indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also to understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. It has no settings and therefore can be perceived as it signals. It contains only three lines, each of which is designed to unambiguously perceive the present moment. Line # 2 characterizes the global direction of the price movement. If we see that the other two lines are above
Divergence HiLo scaner
Wiktor Keller
Göstergeler
Divergence HiLo scaner is a good tool for market analysis.   The indicator looks through all currency pairs and finds those that meet the selection conditions, where corrections or reversals to the main movements are supposed to begin. The indicator values ​​are entered in the final table. 1 value is swap 2 Currency pair. 3  The number of bars after finding the selection conditions. The bar color blue is used for the buy signal. The bar color yellow is used for the sell signal. The color of the
GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Göstergeler
The GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT4   Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders find the most accurate market reversals. This indicator is MT4 conversion of the Indicator: WaveTrend Oscillator [WT] by “ LazyBear “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. When the oscillator is ab
FXC iMACD DivergencE MT4
Zsolt Haromszeki
Göstergeler
FXC iMACD-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced MACD indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the MACD and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: MACD Fast-EMA: The Fast-EMA variable of the MACD indi
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Göstergeler
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Super Oscillator Divergence
Mawuse Kuatsienu
Göstergeler
This is a combination of multiple oscillators into a single divergence system that creates the impression of a more reliable divergence indicator. It is multi-currency based and works best on 15 minutes timeframe and above. Every time a signal is generated, it shows an alert to the user. It is more ideal if combined with other price action indicators or trading systems.
MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
Göstergeler
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
MACD Divergence with Arrows
Richard Waweru
Göstergeler
MACD Divergence with arrows complements the MACD indicator. It scans for divergence within the MACD oscillator then draws arrows on the entry points in the chart window. NB:The indicator does not bring up the MACD window nor does it draw lines on the MACD window. The screenshots are a mere description of how they work. The user will become alerted whenever a divergence is in progress and should WAIT for the perfect moment to make an entry. Perfect entries can be anything basic such as support an
MACD Max
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Göstergeler
A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA, and signal-SMA. This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 3 components, separately! You can select from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA-DEMA-TEMA, and can even use a separate method for each 3 fast-slow-signal periods. On-chart colored candles, with drawing condition types is included, with a show/hide button too. Features - MA Methods: SMA, EMA, SMM
RaysFX Macd Divergence
Davide Rappa
Göstergeler
RaysFX MACD Divergence Presentiamo RaysFX MACD Divergence, un indicatore di trading avanzato progettato per i trader moderni. Questo indicatore utilizza la divergenza MACD, uno dei metodi più affidabili nel mondo del trading, per fornirti segnali di trading precisi e tempestivi. Caratteristiche principali: Divergenza MACD: L’indicatore identifica e traccia le divergenze MACD, fornendo segnali di trading potenzialmente redditizi. Personalizzabile: Puoi personalizzare i parametri dell’EMA veloce,
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
**Çok Önemli: "Siparişler Arası Mesafe" ayarını lütfen düzenleyin. İyi sonuçlar almak için bunu 2 ile 10 arasında bir değere düşürün.** Forex ve volatil piyasalarla işlem yapmak çok karmaşık ve riskli olabilir. Neredeyse tüm stratejiler %100 başarılı olmayabilir! Yeni uzman danışmanımız "Super Hedge Fighter EA" ile piyasayı yeni bir açıdan göreceksiniz! Volatiliteyi artık korkulacak bir şey olarak görmeyeceksiniz, çünkü bu sizin gelir kaynağınız olacak. "Super Hedge Fighter EA", özellikle d
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Çok önemli: "Siparişler arasındaki mesafeyi" ayarlayın... İyi sonuçlar almak için mesafeyi küçültün. Daha yüksek mesafeler, EA'yı çok daha güvenli hale getirecektir. Forex ticareti, milyonlarca yol sunar! Yenilikçi yollardan biri, akıntıya karşı gitmektir! Burada piyasaya karşı savaşıyoruz ve ondan ekmeğimizi ve tereyağımızı kazanıyoruz :) (Ticaret risklidir ve kaybedebilirsiniz!) İşte buradan çıktı fikir! Piyasaya karşı savaşmak. Expert Advisor, Hedging, Grid ve trend stratejilerinin bir kombin
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
Visual Mountain Guard Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
The Mountain Guard Indicator is a highly customizable tool designed for traders who want full control over their optimization. It has not been pre-optimized, giving you the freedom to adapt it to your specific trading strategies and preferences. Key Features: Buy and sell signals displayed with lime (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart. SAR line represented as a dotted Dodger Blue line to visualize the Stop-and-Reverse (SAR) trend-following indicator. Adjustable parameters to control SAR st
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt