Visual MACD Momentum Shift Indicator MT4

MACD Momentum Shift

Unleash the power of momentum in your trades with the MACD Momentum Shift, an advanced trading indicator based on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). This tool is designed for traders who want to optimize and adapt it to their personal trading style.

This indicator is not pre-optimized, allowing full customization. Modify MACD fast, slow, and signal periods, as well as the delay between signals, to match different market conditions and strategies.

It provides clear buy and sell signals. Buy signals appear as green arrows, indicating potential upward momentum. Sell signals are marked with red arrows, pointing to potential bearish trends. The MACD line and histogram dynamically reflect market momentum, helping traders visualize shifts in buying and selling pressure.

This tool enhances technical analysis with visual clarity, customizable settings, and reliable signals. It is available for $65.

Explore this and other trading tools on our website.


Produits recommandés
RaysFX Stochastic
Davide Rappa
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RaysFX Stochastic  L'indicatore RaysFX Stochastic è un indicatore personalizzato per la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Caratteristiche principali: -Indicatori separati: L'indicatore viene visualizzato in una finestra separata sotto il grafico principale. -Livelli dell'indicatore: L'indicatore ha due livelli predefiniti, 20 e 80, che possono essere utilizzati come livelli di ipervenduto e ipercomprato. -Buffer dell'indicatore: L'indicatore utilizza quattro buffer per calcolare e memorizzare i suoi
FREE
Signal Generator with MACD
Ibrahim Kisioglu
5 (2)
Indicateurs
HTF MACD – Trend-Aligned Signals (one subwindow, arrows on chart) What it does This indicator keeps you trading with the higher-timeframe trend while using MACD crosses for precise entries. In a single subwindow it shows: HTF Trend Histogram — green = uptrend, red = downtrend (neutral is hidden for a cleaner view) MACD Lines — blue = MACD main, orange = MACD signal Arrows on the price chart when a valid, trend-aligned MACD cross occurs Optional alerts on bar close Entry logic (strict, closed-ba
FREE
MACD with Trend ZigZag Pro mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « MACD avec Trend ZigZag Pro » pour MT4. - L'indicateur MACD est l'un des outils les plus populaires pour le trading de tendances. - « MACD avec Trend ZigZag Pro » est idéal pour une utilisation avec des entrées Price Action ou en combinaison avec d'autres indicateurs. - Utilisez cet indicateur pour sélectionner les signaux d'entrée les plus précis : - Si le MACD est supérieur à 0 (vert) et que la ligne ZigZag est ascendante, recherchez uniquement les modèles d'achat Pr
ADX arrow N
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicateurs
ADX arrow Cet indicateur affiche les signaux de l'indicateur ADX (Indice de Mouvement directionnel Moyen) sous forme de points sur le graphique. Cela facilite l'identification visuelle des signaux. L'indicateur comporte également des alertes (boîtes de messages contextuelles) et l'envoi de signaux par courrier électronique. Paramètre: Period  - période de moyenne. Apply to  - prix utilisé pour les calculs: Close, Open, High, Low, Median (high+low)/2, Typical (high+low+close)/3, Weighted Clos
Macd Multi Time Frame
FXsolutions
5 (2)
Indicateurs
With the MACD Multi Time Frame indicator you can spot divergences of higher timeframes while you are searching for pinpointed entries on lower timeframes. This blog post gives you real-time MACD Divergence Analysis for free and tips how to trade the divergences: Real-Time MACD Divergence Analysis The MACD Multi Time Frame gives you an very good overview of what is happening on higher timeframes without the need of switching to the higher timeframe. You will e.g. always see the MACD value of the
G99 Gravity
Ahmed Mohamed
Indicateurs
G99 GRAVITY G99 Gravity is a channel indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator allows finding the most probable trend reversal points. Unlike most channel indicators, G99 Gravity does not redraw. Attach the indicator to a chart, and the alert will trigger once a signal emerges. With our alerting system, you will never miss a single position opening signal! Advantages of the indicator Perfect for scalping. Excellent for identifying trend reversals. Suitable for beginners and exper
SPV Cross
Yvan Musatov
Indicateurs
The SPV Cross indicator is based on the SPV  indicator. Works as two indicators together on the same chart. With different settings, you can react to the intersection of lines. Clearly reflects the cyclical nature of the market. Just two key settings! It works on the basis of the principle - one is fast and the other is slow. You can see the ups and downs of the indicator alternate and have such a relationship with the market, which can be used to draw conclusions to predict price behavior. The
Moving Average Trend Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Indicateurs
40% off. Original price: $50 Moving Average Trend Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe triple MA crossover dashboard that helps traders to monitor, and identify potential market trends from one chart. This panel scans 3 moving averages in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for triple moving average alignment and moving average crossover  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and M5) Settings
MACD Higher Time Frame ml
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex : Oscillateur HTF MACD pour MT4. - HTF signifie « période supérieure ». - L'indicateur MACD est l'un des indicateurs les plus populaires pour le trading de tendance. - Cet indicateur est idéal pour les systèmes de trading multi-périodes avec des entrées d'action de prix ou en combinaison avec d'autres indicateurs. - L'indicateur HTF MACD vous permet d'ajouter la MACD d'une période supérieure à votre graphique actuel, une approche de trading professionnelle. - L'indicate
All Time Frames RSI with Alert MT4
Leonid Basis
1 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator shows data from 9 currency pairs by your choice from all 9 timeframes. If a digital value of the RSI is less or equal to DnLevel = 30 (or whatever number you decided to put), then a Green square will appear. This is (potentially) an Oversold condition and maybe a good time to go Long . If a digital value of the RSI is greater or equal to UpLevel = 70 (or whatever number you decided to put), then a Red square will appear. This is (potentially) an Overbought condition and maybe a go
GraphMACD
Vladimir Liubchenko
Indicateurs
The indicator is a modified version of the MACD indicator. It is provided with additional options for setting the types of moving averages used in the calculation of the MACD indicator, similarly with a signaling moving average. New settings are available for using different MA calculation methods. The product was developed to fully reveal and enhance the information provided by the signals generated by the MACD indicator. Definition of global variables: FastPeriod - fast MA period SlowPeriod -
MTF ADX
Sergey Deev
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The indicator displays the data of the standard ADX indicator from a higher timeframe on the chart. Several indicators with different timeframe settings can be placed on a single chart. The indicator parameters TimeFrame - time frame of the data (drop-down list) can not be lower than current AdxPeriod - period of the indicator for a higher timeframe AdxPrice - prices for the calculation of the indicator data from a higher timeframe
Chaikin Oscillator MTF
Tatiana Zvereva
Indicateurs
Осциллятор   Чайкина   ( Chaikin   Oscillator ) — это индикатор импульса, созданный Марком   Чайкиным , и, очевидно, индикатор назван в честь своего создателя. Он измеряет импульс линии распределения и накопления, используя формулу схождения-расхождения скользящих средних (MACD). На основе данных об этом импульсе мы можем получить представление о направленных изменениях в линии распределения и накопления.
Advanced MTF MACD
Bacha Rehman
Indicateurs
MACD – multiple timeframes Indicator name: MACDMTF Indicator used: MACD Traditional multiple timeframe indicator always has an issue of REPAINTING, when a trader wants to establish his/her strategy using Multi-Time-Frame (MTF). Generally, you should know how MTF indicator re-paints. But I will explain with the following example: Suppose that you are using traditional MTF MACD (H4) in (H1) chart. At 15:20, the MACD (H4) dropped below water line (0 level). Now, what happens on H1 chart? MACD of C
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
RSI Multi Timeframe Alert
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicateurs
L'indicateur technique   RSI Multi Timeframe Alert   est un outil puissant conçu pour fournir une vue complète du RSI (Relative Strength Index) sur plusieurs périodes simultanément. Avec cet indicateur, les traders peuvent facilement identifier les conditions de survente et de surachat sur différentes périodes sans avoir besoin de basculer entre les graphiques. Il comprend également un système d'alerte rapide qui envoie des notifications mobiles et contextuelles lorsque le RSI atteint des niveau
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
Derivative Oscillator
Sergey Bocharov
Indicateurs
The technical indicator is a more advanced version of the relative strength index (RSI) that applies moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) principles to a double-smoothed RSI (DS RSI) indicator. The indicator is derived by computing the difference between a double-smoothed RSI and a simple moving average (SMA) of the DS RSI. The indicator's intent is to provide more accurate buy and sell signals than the standard RSI calculation.  The MACD is derived by subtracting the 12-period exponen
FREE
Austin Bat Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Here's a technical brief for the Austin-Bat-Indicator: The Austin-Bat-Indicator is a sophisticated trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platforms. It aims to provide stable trend identification by filtering out market noise and adapting to market volatility. Key Features: 1. Dual Moving Average System: Utilizes a fast and slow moving average for trend determination. 2. Customizable Parameters: Offers extensive customization options for smoothing periods, price types, and m
Trend Map
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicateurs
The Trend Map indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also to understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. It has no settings and therefore can be perceived as it signals. It contains only three lines, each of which is designed to unambiguously perceive the present moment. Line # 2 characterizes the global direction of the price movement. If we see that the other two lines are above
Divergence HiLo scaner
Wiktor Keller
Indicateurs
Divergence HiLo scaner is a good tool for market analysis.   The indicator looks through all currency pairs and finds those that meet the selection conditions, where corrections or reversals to the main movements are supposed to begin. The indicator values ​​are entered in the final table. 1 value is swap 2 Currency pair. 3  The number of bars after finding the selection conditions. The bar color blue is used for the buy signal. The bar color yellow is used for the sell signal. The color of the
GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicateurs
The GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT4   Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders find the most accurate market reversals. This indicator is MT4 conversion of the Indicator: WaveTrend Oscillator [WT] by “ LazyBear “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. When the oscillator is ab
FXC iMACD DivergencE MT4
Zsolt Haromszeki
Indicateurs
FXC iMACD-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced MACD indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the MACD and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: MACD Fast-EMA: The Fast-EMA variable of the MACD indi
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicateurs
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Super Oscillator Divergence
Mawuse Kuatsienu
Indicateurs
Il s'agit d'une combinaison de plusieurs oscillateurs en un seul système de divergence qui donne l'impression d'un indicateur de divergence plus fiable. Il est basé sur plusieurs devises et fonctionne mieux sur une période de 15 minutes et plus. Chaque fois qu'un signal est généré, il affiche une alerte à l'utilisateur. Il est plus idéal s'il est combiné avec d'autres indicateurs d'action des prix ou systèmes de négociation.
MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
Indicateurs
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
MACD Divergence with Arrows
Richard Waweru
Indicateurs
MACD Divergence with arrows complements the MACD indicator. It scans for divergence within the MACD oscillator then draws arrows on the entry points in the chart window. NB:The indicator does not bring up the MACD window nor does it draw lines on the MACD window. The screenshots are a mere description of how they work. The user will become alerted whenever a divergence is in progress and should WAIT for the perfect moment to make an entry. Perfect entries can be anything basic such as support an
MACD Max
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicateurs
A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA, and signal-SMA. This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 3 components, separately! You can select from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA-DEMA-TEMA, and can even use a separate method for each 3 fast-slow-signal periods. On-chart colored candles, with drawing condition types is included, with a show/hide button too. Features - MA Methods: SMA, EMA, SMM
RaysFX Macd Divergence
Davide Rappa
Indicateurs
RaysFX MACD Divergence Presentiamo RaysFX MACD Divergence, un indicatore di trading avanzato progettato per i trader moderni. Questo indicatore utilizza la divergenza MACD, uno dei metodi più affidabili nel mondo del trading, per fornirti segnali di trading precisi e tempestivi. Caratteristiche principali: Divergenza MACD: L’indicatore identifica e traccia le divergenze MACD, fornendo segnali di trading potenzialmente redditizi. Personalizzabile: Puoi personalizzare i parametri dell’EMA veloce,
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale  : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   pendant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats  !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5  : Rejoignez mon canal MQL5 pour recevoir les dernières nouvelles Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner est un indicateur de support/résistance qui ajoute un contexte de volume à la structure des prix. En montrant comment l’activité de trading se concentre autour des pivots récents, il aide les utilisateurs à voir où
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Indicateurs
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicateur Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe est un outil puissant conçu pour les traders cherchant à obtenir des informations approfondies sur le comportement du marché en identifiant les zones clés de prix où les participants importants accumulent des ordres. Ces zones, connues
Plus de l'auteur
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
**Très important : Veuillez ajuster le paramètre « Distance entre les ordres ». Réduisez-le pour obtenir de meilleurs résultats, idéalement entre 2 et 10.** Le trading sur le marché des changes (Forex) et dans des marchés volatils peut être très complexe et risqué. Presque toutes les stratégies ne fonctionneront pas à 100 % comme vous le souhaitez ! Avec notre nouvel expert-conseil « Super Hedge Fighter EA », vous verrez le marché sous un nouveau jour ! Vous n’aurez plus jamais peur de la vo
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
Experts
Très important : Veuillez ajuster la « Distance entre les ordres »… Réduisez-la pour obtenir de bons résultats. L'augmenter rendra l'EA beaucoup plus sûr. Le trading sur le Forex a des millions de méthodes ! L'une des méthodes innovantes est de nager à contre-courant ! Ici, nous combattons le marché et travaillons pour obtenir notre pain et notre beurre :) (Le trading est risqué, et vous pouvez perdre !) C'est de là qu'est née l'idée ! Combattre le marché. L'Expert Advisor utilise une combinaiso
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
Visual Mountain Guard Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
The Mountain Guard Indicator is a highly customizable tool designed for traders who want full control over their optimization. It has not been pre-optimized, giving you the freedom to adapt it to your specific trading strategies and preferences. Key Features: Buy and sell signals displayed with lime (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart. SAR line represented as a dotted Dodger Blue line to visualize the Stop-and-Reverse (SAR) trend-following indicator. Adjustable parameters to control SAR st
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis