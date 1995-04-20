Visual MACD Momentum Shift Indicator MT4

MACD Momentum Shift

Unleash the power of momentum in your trades with the MACD Momentum Shift, an advanced trading indicator based on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). This tool is designed for traders who want to optimize and adapt it to their personal trading style.

This indicator is not pre-optimized, allowing full customization. Modify MACD fast, slow, and signal periods, as well as the delay between signals, to match different market conditions and strategies.

It provides clear buy and sell signals. Buy signals appear as green arrows, indicating potential upward momentum. Sell signals are marked with red arrows, pointing to potential bearish trends. The MACD line and histogram dynamically reflect market momentum, helping traders visualize shifts in buying and selling pressure.

This tool enhances technical analysis with visual clarity, customizable settings, and reliable signals. It is available for $65.

Explore this and other trading tools on our website.


