BreakZone Scalper

This expert advisor uses the Breakout technique where the Breakout technique is proven to be the most profitable technique. This technique uses breakouts at support and resistance points, where accurate calculations are used to determine support and resistance points so that false breakouts can be minimized. Apart from that, it is also equipped with a trailing stop to maximize profits and ensure that profit conditions do not turn into losses.

You can try Backtesting with Every Tick based on Real Tick methode for more accurate test. Not every EA can pass test with that methode



You can see real live result in different brokers:

About this EA:

Low risk

Single entry type with Stop Loss

Use XAUUSD

Time Frame : M30

Minimum Balance : $100

EA has time input (our setup use gmt +2/3 brokers. if using different gmt time. Please please adjust it to the time at your broker)

Suitable on all type Account

You can always use another pairs but find the setup for those pairs

This EA does not use any martingale or grid functions.

In the future will add News FIlter Function

More Function: EA support AutoLot System based On Risk. Just set the risk and EA will set the Lot size automaticly

Please download the demo to see if the EA is useful for you before deciding to purchase.

Important thing: