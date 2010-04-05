About The Golden Garden



The Golden Garden is an unique system running on a complex set of algorithms and advanced machine learning computation mechanism to analyze massive sets of data from the neural network, and combines with a special set of price action movement analysis to optimize the trading decision, and it will then predicts the next best possible and potential moves of the Gold prices, and execute the trades to seek for the best return in the Gold market, "picking up Gold" in the Golden Garden.



The advantages of The Golden Garden:-



Easy plug and play, worry free with easy parameter settings

No Martingale, no grid, no averaging down/up



Risk Percentage per trade function (this allows a more dynamic and fully automated trading environment. Without having users to go over the parameter settings to set lot sizes manually each time as the account size changes. Users may still choose to use constant lot size approach and it will still give a good profitable linear curve over time)

Discretionary trades based of the data feedback, and place proper stop loss and take profit targets.

Built-in with a trailing stop functions, allow users to protect some profits in case the market turns around and hitting the SL.

Works with any brokers (the suffixes and prefixes won't matter)





Recommendations:

Works best with the Gold (XAUUSD) market

Timeframe: M1

Capital: $500



Account type: ECN Raw Spread (Spread is best to be around 15 or below, usually when the market opens spread will be lower)



Parameters: Comments for trades: Users to determine what comments they want to put into their trades

Users to determine what comments they want to put into their trades Risk percentage per trade: Users to determine their desire percentages of risk for each trade. (Provided the "fixed lot size" is set to zero)

Users to determine their desire percentages of risk for each trade. Fixed lot size (0 to disable): Users to determine their desire lot size. ( Note: If this part is given a value, then the "risk percentage per trade" function will be deactivated)

Users to determine their desire lot size. Profit target in points : Users to determine their desire take profit target

: Users to determine their desire take profit target Stop Loss in points: Users to determine their desire take stop loss target

Points away from entry price to start trailing: Trailing stop function activated when the current price is "x" points away from the entry price point. (Users to determine their desire "x" points for the function to be activated)

Trailing stop function activated when the current price is "x" points away from the entry price point. Distance of SL away from the trailing starts: This is the distance of the trailing SL from the current price point when the trailing function is activated.

This is the distance of the trailing SL from the current price point when the trailing function is activated. Magic Number: Users to determine their own desire magic number. (If users want to load the EA onto multiple different charts, then please assign different Magic Numbers for each of them)





Note:

This system is inherently higher risk than my other products, but it provides much more higher returns and the potential to flip your account.

Only 1:1 RR , not recommended for Prop.



I do not intend to sell a lot of copies, as more and more people using it may decrease the efficiency of the trading system, and the selling price may increase in the near future if the demand gets higher.













