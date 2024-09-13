VWAP Master

VWAP MASTER is a multifunctional robot designed and programmed to be configured according to your trading profile. Through the combination of vwap, moving averages, price and session timeframes it is able to provide excellent market entries. It is able to trade using a Grid and make an average price, or via Single Order by opening a single order in the direction of the signal.

DISCOUNTED price for the first 10 USERS $499 instead of $3499

Advisor's advantages:

  • Expert Advisor trades during testing fully correspond to the trades in real trading, which is very important. 
  • Suitable for PROP FIRMS and REAL ACCOUNTS 
  • Suitable for both beginners and professional traders (Blog with detailed settings of the Expert Advisor is published). .
  • Can work with any brokers. 

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: GBPUSD, EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit : $500
  • Account type: Any


SET FILE

Write to me after purchase to get the set files 

Risk Warning:

Before you buy VWAP Master please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.


