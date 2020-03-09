VWAP Master

VWAP MASTER is a multifunctional robot designed and programmed to be configured according to your trading profile. Through the combination of vwap, moving averages, price and session timeframes it is able to provide excellent market entries. It is able to trade using a Grid and make an average price, or via Single Order by opening a single order in the direction of the signal.

DISCOUNTED price for the first 10 USERS $499 instead of $3499

Advisor's advantages:

  • Expert Advisor trades during testing fully correspond to the trades in real trading, which is very important. 
  • Suitable for PROP FIRMS and REAL ACCOUNTS 
  • Suitable for both beginners and professional traders (Blog with detailed settings of the Expert Advisor is published). .
  • Can work with any brokers. 

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: GBPUSD, EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit : $500
  • Account type: Any


SET FILE

Write to me after purchase to get the set files 

Risk Warning:

Before you buy VWAP Master please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.


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New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
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