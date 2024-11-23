Donald
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Dzintars Ansons
- Sürüm: 3.0
- Güncellendi: 27 Kasım 2024
Introduction
-
Product Name: Donald
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
-
For Sale: MQL4 Market
Robot Characteristics
Key Parameters
-
TimeFrame: M15 (trading time frame)
-
RiskPercent: 3.0% (percentage risk of the deposit for each trade)
-
FixedLots: 0.0 (fixed lot size if not using percentages)
-
ATRPeriod: 14 (ATR indicator period)
-
StopLoss: 10 (Stop Loss value in ATR units)
-
TakeProfit: 30 (Take Profit value in ATR units)
-
TrailingStop: 20 (Trailing Stop value in ATR units)
-
TrendPeriod: 14 (main trend period)
-
TrendPeriodShift: 0 (main trend shift)
-
MovingPeriod: 12 (moving average period)
-
MovingShift: 6 (moving average shift)
-
Slippage: 3 (maximum allowed slippage in points)
-
Magic: 123 (unique identifier for orders)
Why Choose "Donald V3.0"?
1. High Accuracy
-
Utilizes the latest technical analysis methods.
-
Precise parameters ensure reliable and profitable results.
2. Effective Risk Management
-
Percentage risk setting to protect your capital.
-
Fixed lot sizes offer flexibility and control over your investments.
3. Adaptive Trading
-
Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit values based on the ATR indicator.
-
Trailing Stop to secure profits and reduce losses.
4. Technical Analysis Tools
-
Integrated moving averages and trend indicators to help determine the best entry points.
-
Main trend determined by D1, W1, and MN1 moving averages.
-
Position entry on M15 using moving averages.
How It Works
-
Trading Time Frame: The robot operates on M15 charts, providing quick and accurate trading decisions.
-
Percentage Risk: Each trade's risk is calculated as a percentage of the total deposit.
-
Stop Loss and Take Profit: Utilizes ATR indicator values to automatically adjust Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
-
Trailing Stop: Moves with the market price to protect profits.
-
Main Trend Integration: The robot uses D1, W1, and MN1 moving averages to determine the direction of major trends.
-
Position Entry: Entry point is determined using the M15 chart with moving averages.
Get "Donald" Now
-
Try the Free Demo Version: Test the robot's performance without risk and see its effectiveness.
-
Purchase the Full Version: Get all the benefits and features that "Donald" offers directly from MQL4 Market.
Closing Remarks
"The most successful trading robot is not the one that never loses trades but the one that always outperforms the market with strategy and disciplined risk management. Donald is that robot."
Sadly does not work. Slowly loses money. - And author does not communicate.
Happy to try this EA. Looking good in logic - I will update.
Seems to work... very slowly - but steadily! :-)
PITY author does not want to communicate. Over a week with no response from him!?!?