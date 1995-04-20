Support and Resistance Ultra


Confident trading with levels of support and resistance!

We present to you the indicator "Levels of support and resistance", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading.

The indicator automatically identifies key levels of support and resistance, on the basis of which you can:

  • Make Exact Deals: Entering the market at levels of support and resistance greatly increases the chances of successful trading.
  • Identify trend movements: A breakthrough or rebound from the levels signals a possible change in the trend direction.
  • Stop Orders: Support and Resistance levels provide excellent guidance for placing stop orders, limiting risks.
  • Use other trading strategies: The indicator combines perfectly with other technical tools, enhancing their effectiveness.
  • Alerts: Receive notifications in all possible ways, and configure them
Advantages of the indicator:
  • Ease of Use: Does not require special knowledge and skills.
  • Visualization: Support and resistance levels are visually displayed on the graph.
  • Accuracy: The indicator algorithm is based on proven methods of technical analysis.
  • Reliability: The indicator works on all trading instruments and timeframes.
  • Availability: Affordable price makes the indicator available to traders with any budget.
Download the indicator "Support and Resistance Levels" today and take your trade to the next level!


WARNING: Use this software at your own risk. The creator of this indicator cannot be held responsible for any damage or loss.


