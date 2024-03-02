Turbo Trend

Turbo Trend technical analysis indicator, which determines the direction and strength of the trend, and also signals a trend change. The indicator shows potential market reversal points. The indicator's intelligent algorithm accurately determines the trend. Uses only one parameter for settings. The indicator is built for simple and effective visual trend detection with an additional smoothing filter. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Take profit is 9-10 times larger than stop loss on average! The indicator can work on any timeframes. You can set up message alerts in the form of sound or email. Ready trading system.
