Fasts Scalping

Fast Scalping is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). Represents a typical investor strategy that usually indicates a trend change from bearish to bullish. A tool that allows you to determine the direction and strength of a trend. Unlike most indicators, Fast Scalping finds longer trends and gives fewer false signals.





This indicator displays arrows of different colors depending on the current state of the market and thus signals the user about a change in trend. The indicator reflects trends in price dynamics in the markets. There are three main trends in price dynamics: upward movement, downward movement and sideways price movement. The indicator helps to determine the prevailing direction of price movement - a trend, smoothing price data over a certain period of time. In simple terms, the indicator allows you to visualize the trends present in the market.





It is easy to use and set up, so it is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. The indicator is perfect for trading currencies (including cryptocurrencies) and binary options.