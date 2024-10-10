Night Ranger

5

Live Monitoring

Presets for currency pairs


Night Ranger is a professional night scalping advisor designed for trading during the Asian session. The advisor's strategy is based on trading within a price range, which makes it an ideal tool during periods of low volatility. Night Ranger opens orders at points with the maximum probability of a price reversal from the boundaries of the price range with a subsequent return to the average value. This approach allows you to make the most effective use of characteristic price fluctuations in conditions of market consolidation and reduced volatility, providing a high probability of profitable transactions.


The Night Ranger advisor offers two modes of operation - Basic and Recovery, each of which is designed for different risk levels and trader preferences:

  • Basic — this is a more conservative mode that uses a standard risk management approach using a stop loss. This mode provides a high level of capital protection, minimizing possible losses.

  • Recovery — a more aggressive mode that uses an intelligent recovery algorithm instead of a stop loss. This allows for a smoother yield curve, but this approach involves a greater level of risk as larger drawdowns may occur in the event of adverse market movements.


The most reliable way to ensure the effectiveness of a Forex robot is to monitor the trading results in real time

Many developers on the Forex market sell their products, but do not use them in trading themselves, as they are not confident in their effectiveness. This results in you buying a tool that is not suitable for "combat conditions" and, in fact, is just a useless dummy.

Since I use my development in real trading, you have a unique opportunity to monitor the trading of the Night Ranger advisor in real time on a real account and personally see the effectiveness of this advisor.

The Night Ranger Expert Advisor has demonstrated excellent results when tested on historical data, which you can reproduce on your computer. To do this, download the demo version of the advisor and test it in the strategy tester.


Important recommendations for using the advisor:

  • Night Ranger trades at a strictly specified time according to GMT. The standard Greenwich offset is GMT + 2. If your broker's time zone differs from GMT+ 2, you should change the "GMT Offset" parameter to indicate the GMT of your broker (not your computer!). For example, if your broker has a time zone of GMT + 4, then set it to 4, if GMT is 3, then set it to 3. You should specify winter time.
  • The overnight scalping strategy can be very effective, but only if you select the right broker with low spreads, so I recommend using ECN or RAW accounts or other types of accounts with suitable conditions.
  • To test or trade, you need to install the advisor on each chart of the supported currency pair separately and set your preset.


Peculiarities:

- two modes: with stop loss and with recovery mode, depending on the trader’s preferences and attitude to risk;
- multi-currency: allows you to diversify your strategy into several currency pairs;
- automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading and full capital control;
- fully automated and does not require trader participation in trading;
- uses a time-tested night scalping strategy.  


Specifications:

Platform: MT5
Timeframe: M5
Currency: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF;
Strategy: Night scalping
Trading time: Asian session
Minimum deposit: 100$ (for Basic mode), от 1000$ (for Recovery mode)
Account type:  Low spread accounts (ECN, RAW)



İncelemeler 6
Daniil Tikhonov
331
Daniil Tikhonov 2025.04.02 18:09 
 

This advisor, at a specified evening time, places two pending orders—one for buying and one for selling—based on the current chart conditions, expecting the price to trigger the order, reverse, and close the trade. This almost always works, but if it doesn’t, a second martingale order is opened in recovery mode, and both are closed with profit on the second or third day. I haven’t seen a third order yet. Trading proceeds slowly, and I’m still testing the risk level. The system doesn’t seem particularly smart and might fail during high volatility in the Asian session. Overall, though, it functions like a typical night scalper, and the price seems justified. I recommend placing all supported pairs on one account to boost profitability, but you need to closely monitor the free margin level and adjust the autolot during significant drawdowns. I strongly advise beginners against using the recovery mode. I would also like to get more settings for other pairs from the developer.

Francis T
145
Francis T 2024.11.01 06:58 
 

Just bought recently and the EA has won 3 out of 4 trades. So far so good. Happy with the purchase. Yevhenii has been very friendly and helpful as well with answering questions. Highly recommended

Mysterio
32
Mysterio 2024.10.25 17:32 
 

Excellent Forex advisor! Reliable and effective, stable results with minimal risks. Adaptation for both beginners and experienced traders. Easy to use and has thoughtful settings for flexible adaptation to different modes. I recommend!

