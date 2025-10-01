Trade Bot S

TRADE BOT X

A trading bot for XAUUSD,GBPUSD,US-30 index.

Risk levels can be adjusted using the coefficients, but also adjust the maximum drawdown as you increase the coefficients

Advisable to use account sizes of USD 500 and above.

Account types: Hedging accounts, Standard accounts are preferred i.e. no commissions, Use well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets.

all this provides room for the strategy to work smoothly for stabilized results and removing the possibility of the model crashing.

ADJUST The Time settings to your own time zone because the default are GMT+3

Also, the EA doesn't trade everyday. It only enters when all necessary conditions are fulfilled .Thus it might even take a week without a single trade.

HOW TO USE: A VPS is highly recommended. AWS offers 1 year free trial

NB: These are risky strategies which give good returns over time but also pose a risk of blowing up your account. Use on your own accord.

copyright @ GABRIEL MATOVU, BSc. Quantitative Economics, MAKERERE UNIVERSITY




