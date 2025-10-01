Trade Bot S

TRADE BOT X

A trading bot for XAUUSD,GBPUSD,US-30 index.

Risk levels can be adjusted using the coefficients, but also adjust the maximum drawdown as you increase the coefficients

Advisable to use account sizes of USD 500 and above.

Account types: Hedging accounts, Standard accounts are preferred i.e. no commissions, Use well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets. 

all this provides room for the strategy to work smoothly for stabilized results and removing the possibility of the model crashing.

ADJUST The Time settings to your own time zone because the default are GMT+3

Also, the EA doesn't trade everyday. It only enters when all necessary conditions are fulfilled .Thus it might even take a week without a single trade.

HOW TO USE: A VPS is highly recommended. AWS offers 1 year free trial

NB: These are risky strategies which give good returns over time but also pose a risk of blowing up your account. Use on your own accord.


copyright @ GABRIEL MATOVU, BSc. Quantitative Economics, MAKERERE UNIVERSITY


Önerilen ürünler
Guide Xau Ea
Richard Rwabuto Akankwasa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Guide XAU EA, XAUUSD işlemleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış güçlü bir uzman danışmandır ve 3 dakikalık (M3) zaman diliminde çalışır. Bu EA, kısa vadeli hassas işlemler için optimize edilmiştir ve piyasa oynaklığının en yüksek olduğu New York ve Londra işlem seanslarında mükemmel performans gösterecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Guide XAU EA, altın işlemlerinde disiplinli ve stratejik bir yaklaşım sunar. Hızlı intraday hareketlerden yararlanmak veya scalping stratejinize otomasyon eklemek istiyorsanı
PK Boom 5OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Boom 500 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Boom 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Boom 500 Light shows stable trading results. PK Boom 500 Light only trades one direction. It only buys thus profiting from the spikes that occur in the Boom 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. PK Boom 500 Light is very simple to use. All you have to do is to jus
PK Boom 3OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Boom 300 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Boom 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The  recommended deposit is 100 USD per 1 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Boom 300 EA shows stable trading results. PK Boom 300 EA only trades one direction. It only buys thus profiting from the spikes that occur in the Boom 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA uses a trailing stop of 50% profit gained to minimize account drawd
Price Action AutoTrade Bot Premium
Gabriel Matovu
Uzman Danışmanlar
PRICE ACTION Semi-auto trade bot premium: This is a simple quantitative model that trades GOLD(XAUUSD) using automatic price action analysis algorithms Place it on any symbol or timeframe. The position sizes are calculated by multiplying 0.01 per USD 500 on account to ensure low risk exposure and also leaving free margin for hedging positions that reduce the overall risk exposure . This is what leads to stability in the model though it is possible that the model like any other might stop working
MegatronShark
Casey Nkalubo
Göstergeler
Megatron Shark Indicator – MT5 Harmonic Pattern Detection Tool The Megatron Shark Indicator is a MetaTrader 5 tool for detecting and displaying Shark harmonic patterns directly on the chart. It automatically identifies bullish and bearish Shark formations, calculates entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels, and provides real-time alerts. This allows traders to quickly integrate harmonic pattern analysis into their trading process without manual drawing. Advantages * Automatic Pattern Detection
PK Boom 5OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Boom 500 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Boom 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Boom 500 EA shows stable trading results. PK Boom 500 EA only trades one direction. It only buys thus profiting from the spikes that occur in the Boom 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA doesn't use trailing stop since it automatically detects a change in t
PK Boom 1OOO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Boom 1000 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Boom 1000 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Boom 1000 EA shows stable trading results. PK Boom 1000 EA only trades one direction. It only buys thus profiting from the spikes that occur in the Boom 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA targets the spike trends that's why it has a huge take profit tar
TrendLine Pending Order Tool
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
Yardımcı programlar
Bu yardımcı program, mum manuel olarak yerleştirilen trend çizgisine dokunduğunda, sanki daha belirgin bir bekleyen emirmiş gibi emirleri açar.  Herhangi bir varlık üzerinde kullanılabilir, emri açtığında dokunduğu çizgiyi ortadan kaldırır ve Arrow'u oluşturur. Bu durumda, fiyat tersine çevirme işlemleri için kullanılır; yükseliş mumu alt çizgiye dokunduğunda bir satış emri açar ve düşüş mumu yukarıdan aşağıya çizgiye dokunduğunda bir satın alma emri açar.  Zararı durdurma ve kar almayı ayarla
Big Gient MT5
Pran Gobinda Basak
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor Big Giant is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for use in the currency market on the MT5 platform. It operates on the 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes, making it suitable for traders who prefer shorter-term trading strategies. The robot utilizes a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify and follow strong trends in the market. It places trades in the direction of the prevailing trend, with the aim of capturing as much profit as possi
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.6 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 48 month of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timefram
Mr Bitcoin AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar, bu aracı gerçek sonuçlarla titizlikle tasarladım, önceki Stratejilerimden birkaçına dayanan bir araç AI, Mr Bitcoin AI, çok kısa sürelerde finansal varlıkların alım satım işlemlerini yürütmeye, fiyatlardaki küçük dalgalanmalardan kar elde etmeye dayanır. Bitcoin'e uygulandığında, bir scalper büyük miktarda kripto para piyasası verisini analiz etmek ve hızlı ve doğru ticaret kararları almak için yapay zeka ve makine öğrenimi algoritmalarını kullanır. Mr Bitcoin AI mühendi
Auto Pattern and Trendline analyst
Gabriel Matovu
Yardımcı programlar
Automatic pattern recognition software for MT5 Trend lines Common chart patterns eg triangles, flags, pennants etc range detection with latest support and resistance levels. object updates to avoid lagging signals. Telegram updates  just place your chart ID in the inputs section and it will send you screenshots at a given interval of what is happening in the market so you do not miss out on any opportunity) free updates. all timeframes, all symbols, all brokers copyright @ GABRIEL MATOVU, BSc.
Rule Plotter Expert
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu Uzman Danışman, Rule Plotter göstergesi içinde oluşturduğunuz stratejilerinizi test etmek ve çalıştırmak için tasarlanmıştır. Nasıl Kullanılır: Rule Plotter - Programlama bilgisi olmadan ticaret sistemi oluşturmak için araç göstergisini ücretsiz indirin. Ardından, Rule Plotter göstergisinin içindeki stratejilerinizi geliştirin. Son olarak, bu Uzman Danışmanı kullanarak oluşturduğunuz stratejileri çalıştırın. Parametreler: Strateji: Rule Plotter göstergisi içinde oluşturduğunuz ticaret sistemi
FREE
QuantNas100
Thiago Levi Azevedo Valente
Uzman Danışmanlar
Start the Year 2024 in the perfect way by taking advantage of the Quantitative EA that performed wonderful results in previous years (including 2023) on the NASDAQ Index (NAS100)! It is not a high frequency EA. There are few operations. But they are very precise operations, where the EA analyzes the previous price/volume to understand the current movement and moment. Monthly TP/SL Video = 10% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwgEMMEIIPc Monthly TP/SL Video = 20% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=
News Dashboard Pro
Beatrice Bernard Mgaya
2 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Certainly! Let me provide descriptions for the News Filter tools available on both MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms: News Filter for MT4 : Description : The News Filter for MT4 is an expert advisor (EA) template that allows traders to manage their positions during news events. It downloads news data from investing.com without using any external DLLs (Dynamic Link Libraries). Traders can customize their actions based on news releases. Features : Automatic News Detection : The
MultiGainRS
Marco Antonio Silva De Jesus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear   Investor , We   are excited to introduce you to the "Day Trader   Professional - MultiGainRS , " a   state -of -the -art   Expert   Advisor   (EA ) specifically   designed to   operate   on   the   US 10 0_SP OT   (NASDAQ ) . This   automated   trading   system   is   the   result   of   years   of   research   and   development , incorporating   the   most   advanced   techniques   in   technical analysis   and   risk   management . Why   Choose   the   Day Trader   Professional ? Optim
KT Market Structure EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Uzman Danışmanlar
KT Market Structure EA, popüler KT Market Structure göstergemiz temel alınarak geliştirilmiş tamamen otomatik bir uzman danışmandır. Bu EA, doğrudan göstergeden alınan Yapı Kırılımı (BOS) ve Karakter Değişimi (CHoCH) sinyallerini kullanır ve işlemleri otomatikleştirmek için çeşitli seçenekler sunar.  Bu sinyalleri ek analizle birleştirerek akıllı ve verimli bir ticaret yöntemi sunar. Ayrı bir indirme gerekmez çünkü tüm bağımlılıklar doğrudan kodun içine entegre edilmiştir. Özellikler Otomatik P
Price Retest MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118031 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading strat
FREE
Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Yardımcı programlar
BEST PRICE Only for first 5 copies After that, the price will be raised to $299. MT5 -Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5  is Automated Tool specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair - Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5  working with all pairs and silver due to your parameter customization  . - Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5  will trade based on analysis that uses the concept of following trends power . -Trends In forex is defined as the general direction in which a curren
RSI Counter Trend
Ampa Ndyamuhaki
Uzman Danışmanlar
The RSI Counter Trend uses only one RSI indicator to identify oversold and overbought conditions and opens positions accordingly. All exits are indicator based. Included is the screenshot of AUDCAD back test from January 2010 to September 2025. The settings used for this back test are the default except for lot size which is 0.01.  Remember that NO SINGLE TRADING STRATEGY IS FOOLPROOF! I do not promise good returns as past performance will never guarantee future results. Trade well.
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Send me a message so I can send you the setfileGiriş için 498 dolar, 1298 dolara ulaşana kadar her ay 100 artacak XAUUSD (ALTIN) için Otomatik İşlem Botu. Bu botu XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 grafiklerinize bağlayın ve kanıtlanmış bir stratejiyle otomatik olarak işlem görmesini sağlayın! Basit ama etkili otomasyon arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu bot, düşük ila orta spreadler için optimize edilmiş teknik göstergeler ve fiyat hareketlerinin bir kombinasyonuna dayalı işlemleri yürütür. Bot Nasıl Ça
Click Sent Order
Supanat Wiboonpanit
Yardımcı programlar
This program is a GUI for issuing orders that can be done more quickly. Faster TP SL setting This program is not an automated trading platform. Trading is risky, please manage your risk. We do not accept any responsibility. It should be tried with Demo before using it with Real. Normally, the setting sets the risk to 1:1 to shift manually or to enter the risk to x:1, where x can be entered and everything can move freely. Thank you to all customers who have purchased our products. We would like t
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt   is an EA builder ( Expert Advisor Builder) . With it you can easily create new strategies and optimize them to find the bests parameters to improve your results at maximum. The objective is to bring the capabilities of MQL5 to everyone, even if you don't know how to code. Check out   the Pro Version   clicking here - Sapphire Strat Maker . With this Expert Advisor you can create strategies by combining the indicators provided by the EA. A few of the functionalities ar
FREE
Three EMA Trend Entry
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Göstergeler
The 4 EMA Trend-Following Indicator This indicator is built on a framework of four Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to help traders identify and follow market trends. The core components include a 200-period EMA to indicate the overall trend direction, as well as three 32-period EMAs applied to the high, low, and close prices. The system is designed to identify potential entry points within a prevailing trend. For a buy signal, the indicator visually marks when the price is above the 200 EMA
Crypto Ripper
Dragan Drenjanin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the "Crypto Ripper" application for MT5 This application is compact and ideal for entering the crypto market. It is designed in a minimalist style with fully preconfigured settings for immediate use. The robot can operate on a single symbol or as part of a portfolio. By default, it opens market orders but also supports stop and limit orders, eliminating the need for additional preset files. The recommended timeframe is H4, and suggested cryptocurrency pairs include Bitcoin, Dogecoin,
HotKeysMT5
David-andrei Palade
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Basit, Güvenilir, hata yok KISAYOL TUŞLARI!! Expert Advisor size daha hızlı alım, satım ve işlemlerden çıkmak için Kısayol Tuşlarını kullanma izni verir! Anahtar: A- 1 lot al S- 1 lot sat D- Tüm açık işlemleri kapatın Fazladan: Q - 3 lot al W - 3 lot sat Z -0,5 lot al X- 0,5 lot sat *Bu kısayol tuşlarını tuş bordunuzdan kullanabilir veya oyun faresi veya tuş takımı gibi makrolar kullanan bir cihazınız varsa, bu belirli tuşlar için makrolar oluşturabilir ve bu düğmeleri kısayol tuşları
FREE
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Uzman Danışmanlar
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
Connector Solutions Binance
Alexey Smirnov
Yardımcı programlar
Connector Solutions Binance is a utility program for copying trades on the Binance exchange. It will be helpful if you trade in MetaTrader 5 but want your trades to be placed on a cryptocurrency exchange like Binance. Connector Solutions Binance copies trades from the demo account placed through MetaTrader 5 (on this demo account must be cryptocurrencies with which you want to work). This version of Connector Solutions Binance is free and, therefore, only works with AAVEUSDT so that you can
FREE
Didi Index Indicator
Eduardo Fernando Teixeira
Göstergeler
The Didi Index is an indicator that helps in the identification of the so called “Didi Needles” (Agulhada do Didi), a method created by the experienced Brazilian trader Odir Aguiar (Didi). DIDI NEEDLES EXPLAINED The concept of the needles is simple: 3 moving averages are added to the chart (by default 3, 8 and 20 periods, simple mode), and whenever all 3 averages pass simultaneously inside the real body of a candle, the needling occurs. It was named after the movement of passing a thread throu
CyNeron MT5
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.95 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CyNeron: Hassas Ticaret ve Yapay Zeka İnovasyonu Kılavuz ve ayar dosyaları : Satın alma işleminden sonra benimle iletişime geçin, kılavuz ve ayar dosyalarını alın Fiyat : Satılan kopya sayısına bağlı olarak fiyat artar Mevcut kopyalar : 5 Yapay Zeka Destekli Anlık Analiz: Piyasada Bir İlk CyNeron, gelişmiş yapay zekayı yenilikçi bir ticaret yaklaşımıyla entegre eden piyasadaki ilk EA'dir, piyasa koşullarının ayrıntılı anlık görüntülerini yakalayarak ve işleyerek. Yapay zeka destekli gelişmiş si
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (290)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.47 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.83 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 150 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıy
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (478)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız ORB Master EA ile Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü açığa çıkarın: modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yüksek performanslı bir Uzman Danışman. ORB, erken piyasa ivmesini yakalama yeteneği nedeniyle
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (119)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin.
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 390$, Sonraki 20 kopya 550$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.36 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (49)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 6 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Am
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on MQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Price action auto trade bot
Gabriel Matovu
4.4 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PRICE ACTION Semi-auto trade bot:  (SPECIALLY DEIGNED FOR XAUUSD  ) This is a simple quantitative model that trades GOLD(XAUUSD) using automatic price action analysis algorithms Place it on any symbol or timeframe. MThe position sizes are calculated by multiplying 0.01 per USD 500 on account to ensure low risk exposure and also leaving free margin for hedging positions that reduce the overall risk exposure . This is what leads to stability in the model though it is possible that the model like
FREE
Account Flipper EA
Gabriel Matovu
Uzman Danışmanlar
ACCOUNT FLIPPER EA A trading bot for GBPUSD Lot size is calculated by  multiplying the lot factor by each 1000 USD on account.  Advisable to use account sizes of USD 1000 and above. Account types:   Hedge accounts, Standard accounts are preferred i.e. no commissions, Use well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets.  all this provides room for the strategy to work smoothly for stabilized results and removing the possibility of the model crashing. ADJUST The Time settings to your own time zone because the
FREE
Gold Escavator Trading Bot
Gabriel Matovu
4.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
GOLD ESCAVATOR TRADING BOT NB: PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS PROJECT WAS TAKEN DOWN A YEAR AGO DUE TO THE FEAR THAT IT MIGHT BE OVERFITTED. I WILL WORK ON IT TO RESTORE. MEANWHILE USE THE US30 TRADE BOT OR ACCOUNT FLIPPER BOTS WHICH ARE ALL FREE IN 2025. THANK YOU A trading bot for XAUUSD. Lotsize is calculated by  multiplying the lot factor by each 100 USD on account.  You can adjust your risk level from 1 to 4 to suit your needs; Advisable to use account sizes of USD 200 and above. Account types: H
FREE
US30 Bot
Gabriel Matovu
Uzman Danışmanlar
US 30 BOT This is a simple quantitative model that trades US30 Index from NASDAQ top 30 American stocks It uses volatility contraction and expansion as a basic theory. Place it on US30 chart ,any timeframe. Hedged accounts are advised NB: Standard accounts are preferred and well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets are advised to avoid unnecessary losses eg slippage ones,commissions  and  large spreads. Minimum account balance ADVISED : USD 100 HOW TO USE: A VPS is highly recommended. AWS offers 1 yea
FREE
GbpUsd Trade Bot VX zero
Gabriel Matovu
Yardımcı programlar
GBPUSD TRADING BOT VX free version SYMBOL: GBPUSD TIMEFRAME: ANY ACCOUNT SIZE: Minimum, USD 500 ACTIVE HOURS: 15-17 hours (GMT+3 ) Please adjust accordingly to your time zone. MAXIMUM account drawdown: 4.17%. Risk Management: A small lot size is used i.e. 0.01 per USD 1000 on account to ensure stabilized returns 5 year performance : Return on investment *9 times. NB this is with compounding. The average is close to ROI 65% every year without compounding  Strategy.: Uses momentum explosions with
FREE
US30 Trade Bot
Gabriel Matovu
Yardımcı programlar
US 30 BOT This is a simple quantitative model that trades   US30 Index from NASDAQ top 30 American stocks   It uses volatility contraction and expansion as a basic theory. Place it on US30 chart ,any timeframe. Hedging accounts are advised. NB: Standard accounts are preferred and well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets are advised to avoid unnecessary losses eg slippage ones, commissions  and  large spreads. Minimum account balance ADVISED : USD 100 set activate to true in inputs section NB: These a
FREE
GbpUsd Trade Bot VX
Gabriel Matovu
Yardımcı programlar
GBPUSD TRADING BOT VX SYMBOL: GBPUSD TIMEFRAME: ANY ACCOUNT SIZE: Minimum, USD 500 ACTIVE HOURS: 15-17 hours (GMT+3 ) Please adjust accordingly to your time zone. MAXIMUM account drawdown: 4.17%. Risk Management: A small lot size is used i.e. 0.01 per USD 1000 on account to ensure stabilized returns 5 year performance : Return on investment *9 times. NB this is with compounding. The average is close to ROI 65% every year without compounding  Strategy.: Uses momentum explosions with a directional
FREE
Auto Pattern and Trendline analyst
Gabriel Matovu
Yardımcı programlar
Automatic pattern recognition software for MT5 Trend lines Common chart patterns eg triangles, flags, pennants etc range detection with latest support and resistance levels. object updates to avoid lagging signals. Telegram updates  just place your chart ID in the inputs section and it will send you screenshots at a given interval of what is happening in the market so you do not miss out on any opportunity) free updates. all timeframes, all symbols, all brokers copyright @ GABRIEL MATOVU, BSc.
Price Action Advanced Levels
Gabriel Matovu
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Accurate horizontal support and resistance levels Accurate for price action analysis. All Markets: forex, stocks, indices, metals, commodities ,and crypto  Available for meta trader 5 Adjustable parameters I think that's it  inputs: For multiple timeframe analysis: adjust "analysis_timeframe"  accordingly "depth_of_retrenchments" represents how big the peaks or troughs are. "lookback " represents the most recent number of candlesticks to consider "linecolor " is the color of the lines "linewei
Price Action AutoTrade Bot Premium
Gabriel Matovu
Uzman Danışmanlar
PRICE ACTION Semi-auto trade bot premium: This is a simple quantitative model that trades GOLD(XAUUSD) using automatic price action analysis algorithms Place it on any symbol or timeframe. The position sizes are calculated by multiplying 0.01 per USD 500 on account to ensure low risk exposure and also leaving free margin for hedging positions that reduce the overall risk exposure . This is what leads to stability in the model though it is possible that the model like any other might stop working
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt