The "FCK Trend Arrow No Repaint" indicator is designed for analyzing market dynamics and determining potential trading signal moments. The main feature of this indicator is the absence of signal repainting, which contributes to more accurate and reliable forecasting of price movements in the market.





Mechanism of Operation:

The "FCK Trend Arrow No Repaint" indicator uses several types of graphical elements to indicate trading signals:

Up and Down Arrows: The indicator marks possible market entry points with up and down arrows. An upward arrow indicates the possibility of opening a long position, while a downward arrow indicates a short position.





Trading Recommendations:

The "FCK Trend Arrow No Repaint" indicator can be used to identify market entry points based on the following principles:

Up and Down Arrows: The appearance of an upward arrow can signal the possibility of opening a long position, with confirmation of the signal recommended using other technical indicators or trend analysis. Similarly, a downward arrow may indicate the possibility of opening a short position.



Features of the Reversal Master indicator: The indicator automatically determines the points of a trend reversal

The indicator is suitable for any instruments: currency pairs, indices, commodities, and binary options

The indicator works on any timeframe ( H1 IS BEST )

The indicator signals can be used for intraday strategies.

The indicator is suitable for professionals and beginners

The indicator has built-in filters to filter out market noise

The indicator can be used for developing Expert Advisors (EAs)





