FCK Trade Report

This indicator was developed by Fx Candle King.

BEFORE CHOOSE CUSTOM PERIOD, GO TO TERMINAL WINDOW (ctrl+T), right click on ACCOUNT HISTORY and CHOOSE ALL HISTORY.

This report searches the filtered data in your ACCOUNT CURRENT & HISTORY TRADE,

Select your timespan for the report open and closed trades etc...

Chose the report type - List only OPEN orders / List only CLOSED orders / List both OPEN and CLOSED orders