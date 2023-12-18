FCK Support Resistance BreakOut
- Göstergeler
- Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 18 Aralık 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Hi All,
"FCK Support Resistance BreakOut" indicator is very simple indicator for new users. You can choose which indicators and timeframes you want to calculate.
"FCK Support Resistance BreakOut" that gives NON-REPAINT Buy/Sell signals
"FCK Support Resistance BreakOut" provides the trend for buy/sell trades. Opposite side you the stop loss or hedging trade.
* - Draws Dynamic S/R Boxes based on consolidation areas;
* - consolidation areas are defined by a minimum period of time during which
* the Range of PA remained below a minimum Range value;
* - Inputs:
* - BoxLength and BoxTimeFrame: define the minimum duration of the congestion areas
* Better than specifying a number of bars, because this will not independ
* on the chart's timeframe;
* - BoxRange: the Box Range in pips;
* - AutoBoxRange (true/false), AutoBoxRangeDailyATRperiod(=30) and AutoBoxRangeDailyATRfactor(=0.25):
* to automatically determine a the Box size based on Daily ATR, rather than a fixed size.
* - BoxBufferPips: draws the Lime and Red "breakout" lines at this distance from the actual Box;
Recommendations
- Timeframes: Recommended - H1 (Still, EA technically works on any Time frames )
- Spread : up to 20
- Recommended pairs: works on any metal, indices and currency pair