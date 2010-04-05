Bot DataSource AC mt4

Bot DataSource AC is an automatic trading tool developed by the author based on the DataSource AC indicator.
The bot must be launched on the EURUSD H1 time period; it is optimized for this environment. Although if we consider the bot as a tool, then you can optimize the bot on any other time frame and currency pair. The principle of optimization when used on H1 is the following: we optimize at opening prices for 3 years, we work for a year.

The trading system belongs to the trend category and does not have increased sensitivity to spreads or commissions. Recommended deposit for trading is $1000 with a volume of 0.01. Works on most currency pairs subject to optimization.

Bot manager indicator parameters
  • Period - Sets the indicator period.
  • AvgBars - Averaging bars. Allows you to work with the period of averaging.
  • Representation - A method of physical interpretation (in the form of amplitude, speed or acceleration). Classic appearance - amplitude.
  • Index - From which index the calculation starts.
  • CalcPrice - Approach to price calculation.
  • ForwardOn - Calculation from the opposite (as if we know the future). In this case, some of the newest bars cannot be calculated.
  • Inversion - Is the inversion of the indicator.
  • SignalOn - Includes a signal system. Arrows on the graph.
  • MinLevel - Is a minimum reaction to changes.
  • IndexA - Signal fixing index A. When using automated systems can be optimized.
  • IndexB - Signal fixing index B. When using automated systems, it can be optimized.
  • IndexC - Signal fixation index C. When using automated systems, it can be optimized.
  • Limithistory - restriction on the calculation of the depth of history. When using automated systems, set the parameter to the minimum value.
The bot has a lot of different parameters. It can be used as a universal trading mechanism and can be configured for many different modes.
If you have specific questions about any of the parameters, please ask. For optimization, you can use the file provided in the first discussion post or create your own optimization file.


