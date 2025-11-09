Navigator FX Expert

Navigator FX: Your reliable guide to the Forex market





Navigator FX is an advanced trading bot designed for Forex traders. This innovative tool has a wide range of features that allow traders to effectively manage their trades and strategies.





The price for the first user will be low, and it will increase in the future.





Advantages of Navigator FX:





Reliability and Stability: Navigator FX is designed to the highest standards of reliability and stability.

Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in wealth management allows you to control risk levels and optimize transactions that help protect your capital.

Real-Time Market Analysis: Navigator FX analyzes all key aspects of the market (open, high, low, close, quantity) to accurately identify current trends and make informed decisions.

Flexible Customization Options: The bot offers a wide range of options for fine tuning to suit individual trader requirements and market conditions.

Profit protection: Take profit, stop loss, trailing stop functions allow you to protect your profits from sudden changes in market prices and provide optimal conditions for obtaining maximum profits.

Minimizing Risks: Filtering spreads and accounting for market volatility helps minimize risks and ensure trading stability.

Ease of Use: Even a trader without in-depth programming knowledge can easily set up and run Navigator FX for successful trades.

Main features of Navigator FX Bot:

Order Management: With the order entry feature, traders can easily keep track by selecting the order entry type and adding comments to trades using OrderComment.

Order Identification: Each order is automatically assigned a unique OrderMagic number to facilitate tracking and identification of transactions.

Money Management: Bots allow you to use the MoneyManagementOn and MoneyManagementPercent parameters to adjust your trading volume (BotVolume) and manage your risk.

Market Analysis: Using the SetSearchExtremes, SetIntegrationBars, SetCorrection, SetLogicalPointWidth and SetBeam settings, the bot performs market analysis to determine the best entry and exit points for a trade.

Order Limit: You can set the Orders parameter to determine the number of orders to trade.

Take Profit and Stop Loss Levels: With bots, you can set take profit and stop loss levels to protect profits and minimize losses.

Trailing Stops: The TrailingOn feature includes trailing stops to protect your profits from sudden changes in market prices.

Spread Filtering: SpreadFilterOn and SpreadFilter allow traders to set filters to control spreads and reduce risk.

Volatility Filtering: SpreadVolatilityFilterOn allows bots to adapt to changes in market volatility to make more accurate trading decisions.

List of all parameters of the Navigator FX bot and its description:





Order filling (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING): Order entry type (ORDER_FILLING_FOK-Fill or cancel).

OrderComment(string): Comment for the order (default is "FFN").

OrderMagic(uint): Magic order number (default 11358).

MaximumDrawdown(double): Maximum drawdown (0-off).

PipsLinza(bool): Use Pipslinza (defaults to true).

BotVolume(double): trade amount (default 0.01 lot).

MoneyManagementOn(bool): Enables money management (defaults to true).

MoneyManagementPercent(double): Percentage of funds balance to manage funds (default 25%).

SetSearchExtremes(uint): number of columns to search for extremes (34 by default).

SetIntegrationBars(uint): Number of columns to integrate (default 144).

SetCorrection(uint): Correction (default - 8).

SetLogicalPointWidth(uint): Logical point width (default is 3).

SetBeam(uint): Trend beam (default - 15).

Orders(uint): Order limit (default - 12).

Takeprofit(uint): Takeprofit level in relative units (default - 2000). Stop loss (uint): stop loss level in relative units (default - 1044).

TrailingOn(bool): enables trailing stops (default - true).

TrailingStart(uint): Specifies the starting point of the trailing stop in relative units (default 300).

TrailingStop(uint): Specifies the distance to the trailing stop in relative units (default 50).

SpreadFilterOn(bool): Enables the spread filter (defaults to true).

SpreadFilter(uint): Defines the spread limit in relative units (default 30).

SpreadVolatilityFilterOn(bool): Enables filtering by spread volatility (default value is true).





These options allow you to customize the Navigator FX bot to suit your trading strategy and market conditions.





Why you should buy Navigator FX:

Navigator FX provides a trader m the ability to fine-tune their strategies to suit their individual needs and preferences.

Navigator FX is a reliable and effective assistant for everyone who strives for successful trading on the Forex market. The bot combines advanced technology, reliability and flexible customization, making it an ideal choice for traders of any level of experience.





The extensive capabilities of this product allow traders to use the Navigator FX bot to manage their trades, protect their capital and increase their chances of successful Forex trading. Don't miss the opportunity to work with Navigator FX. Get access to this powerful tool today.































