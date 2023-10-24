Symbols Strength meter

5
SMOOTH STRENGTH METER INDICATOR (SMOOTH LINE)

it draws Currencies TREND Volatility Power / Strength lines :

     Detects the 2 highly TRENDED Volatile pairs ( will be the Bold Lines )

- A very Helpful Indicator

- It draws smooth lines for up to 20 currencies pairs representing Volatility  strength and power

- First it indicates the most powerful trended direction pairs : Strongest / Weaker

     MAIN FUNCTION :it gives indication of the      UP trend most Volatile Line and the      DOWN trend most VOLATILE line 

  which could help the decision to      buy the higher volitile UP/DOWN pairs


1-MAIN NEW STRATEGY:

BUY the UP higher      volitile strength line pair (when departing Up from the Medium Dashed level OR Crossing it UP): (label indicated on chart) and with up green arrows untill a red thumb appears or wait for line to cold down and return to dashed medium level 

SELL the DOWN volitile strength line pair      (when departing Down from the Medium Dashed level OR Crossing it DOWN)     :      (label indicated on chart) and with down red arrows until a green thumb appears      or wait for line to cold down and return to medium level 


2-Second STRATEGY:

BUY the Strongest pair    

SELL the Weakwst pair


3- Money management I use with Strategy 1 and 2 : (Very important)

In Asian Markets time : use 1% of margin for new Buy/Sell Signals 

In Europe Markets time : use 3% of marginfor new Buy/Sell Signals 

In USA Markets time : use 9% of margin for new Buy/Sell Signals

At the end of Day : I recommend closing all opened positions to start a new day


***Works on any Time frame but i recommend from M15 M30 H1 .... (lowest frames need higher index of calculation values)

ALERTS :: receive messages  alerts on new pairs highly deviated in volatility

Click symbol label to open its chart for trading


the MAin inputs: ( I use M15 time frame for any of your selected symbols)

1-Index of calculations : 10/15/20/25/50/.... ( I use on: M15 time frame : 20) ( I use on: M30 time frame : 10) 

2-Startpoint of drawing : 100  - 200 ...  bars (I use: 100 for lowest processor overhead)

3-Slope shift : 2,3,4,5.... ( I use: 2/3 for fast detection of newer deviated lines)

4- Alerting option : true /false

5- up to 20 input symbols ( For me I work with 4 symbols only : eurusd , gbpusd , usdcad, usdchf )


**make sure to download symbols data  M1to D1 for all input symbols before installing

**make sure for correct input symbols (as symbols differs from brokers to another and from account to another)

**make sure to test it before purshase !


İncelemeler 1
Werner Majer
921
Werner Majer 2023.12.19 18:13 
 

A great indicator, I'm finally making a profit. I can recommend it to everybody.

