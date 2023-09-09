MQLuxe A1

MQLuxe A1 is a special MT4 Robot that is a fully automated trading system that doesn't require any special skills from you. Just fire up this EA and rest. You don't need to set up anything, EA will do everything for you. EA is adapted to work on small deposits.


Set up an adviser according to the instructions !!!

Important information :

  • please read this pages and see the youtube videos.
  • For the first 2 weeks, trade on a demo account or a cent account (to choose the best trading conditions for yourself)
  • Install a trading advisor on a VPS


Recommended pairs for trading  USDJPY - EURUSD 

Recommended Timeframe M5 - H1

Recommended SafetyLevel : 10


Input Parameters

  • Safety level : 1-10
    This part is so important because less Safety Level equal more Profit with more risk

    This part is so important because more Safety Level equal less Profit with less risk

This parameters is important and you can see the results in this pages test's Pictures. I test in two time frame M5, H1 and tree safety level 1, 5, 10


PROFITABILITY AND RISK

  • The expected estimated profitability according to the last 8 month in USDJPY backtest data is about 400% Just LONG POSITIONS

Results of two Time frame :


Test time duration :
 Safety Level :
 Time frame :
Profit :
Drawdown :
   Last 8 Month
  1   H1
  116%
   33%
   Last 8 Month   5
   H1
  17%
   7%
   Last 8 Month   10
   H1
  8%
   3%


Test time duration :
 Safety Level :
 Time frame :
Profit :
Drawdown :
   Last 8 Month
  1   M5
  400%   90%
   Last 8 Month   5
   M5
  40%
   20%
   Last 8 Month   10
   M5
  20%
   10%


Forex/CFD trding carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone.
You may lose some or all of your principal if market conditions change unfavorably.
you should only invest money that you can afford to lose, which means that losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.

Filtrele:
ITAL TRADERS
19
ITAL TRADERS 2023.10.09 12:17 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mohammad Farokhzad
4297
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohammad Farokhzad 2023.10.09 17:54
Grazie mille
İncelemeye yanıt