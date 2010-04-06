Fast and Slow SMA crossover Mobile Alerts

SMA5_SMA10_SMA55三均线系统，均线相互交叉，发送通知到手机 MT4 APP, 同时电脑桌面客户端也会发出警报通知。

注意：这个EA不会帮你下单交易，只会在均线交叉，即关键位置转向的时候给你发出警告，特别是手机通知，方便没时间盯盘的交易员放心出门，同时不会错过关键位置的转向，收到通知，打开手机APP就能处理头寸。是否变动头寸仓位，依然是要由自己判断。

均线的交叉往往意味着趋势的转向和启动，震荡的关键位置，请结合自我经验，以及趋势位置形态，多方位判断操作。

比如：

MA5从下往上穿插MA10，则会向手机MT4 APP发出通知，提示多头有启动迹象，若有空单在手提示减仓。

MA5从上往下穿插MA10，则会向手机MT4 APP发出通知，提示空头有启动迹象，若有多单在手提示减仓。

--

MA10从下往上穿插MA55，则会向手机MT4 APP发出通知，提示多头启动，若有空单在手必须清仓，并且开多头。

MA10从上往下穿插MA55，则会向手机MT4 APP发出通知，提示空头启动，若有多单在手必须清仓，并且开空头。

--

MA5穿插MA55同理

--

预祝：交易之路长虹！

SMA5_SMA10_SMA55 Triple SMA system, the averages cross each other, send a notification to the cell phone MT4 APP, at the same time the computer desktop client will also send an alert notification.

Note: This EA will not help you place a trade order, will only give you a warning when the averages cross that is the key position of the turn, especially the cell phone notification, so that traders who do not have time to watch the market to go out without worrying about the key position of the turn will not be missed, and receive a notification to open the cell phone APP will be able to deal with the position. Whether or not to change the position position is still to be judged by yourself.

The cross of the averages often means that the trend turns and starts, the key position of the oscillation, please combine with self-experience, as well as the trend position pattern, multi-faceted judgment operation.

For example:

MA5 from the bottom to the top penetrate MA10, it will send a notification to the cell phone MT4 APP, suggesting that there are signs of the start of the long side, if there are empty orders in the hands of the prompt to reduce the position.

MA5 from top to bottom interspersed with MA10, will send a notification to the cell phone MT4 APP, suggesting that the start of signs of short, if there is a single in the hands of the prompt to reduce the position.

--

MA10 from bottom to top penetrate MA55, will send a notification to the cell phone MT4 APP, prompting the start of the long side, if there are empty orders in the hand must be liquidated, and open the long side.

MA10 from top to bottom penetrate MA55, will send a notification to the cell phone MT4 APP, prompting the start of the short side, if there is a long position in the hands must be liquidated, and open a short position.

--

MA5 interspersed with MA55, the same logic

--

Wish: the road of trading long rainbow!

