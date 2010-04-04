Great Dragon
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ivan Simonika
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Great Dragon is a fully automated expert system. Uses a minimum of settings. Basic properties SpreadLimit - helps the bot not enter the market if the spread is too large. Stops are also used for each order and each order is securely protected. The main settings for the bot to work, besides stops, are two parameters that configure the algorithm for generating TicksReaction and TicksStep input signals. The EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and features few settings and easy installation. Does not use dangerous trading methods in trading that lead to a sharp loss of the entire deposit (martingale, grid, arbitrage, etc.).
Work recommendations:
- Works with a deposit from $100 - $300.
- The expert system works with different currency pairs (preferably with a minimum spread).
- Use timeframe M1-M15.
- Use an account with a floating spread. Pay attention to the freeze levels! Should be minimal.
- Failure protection - when the connection is restored, the adviser will continue to work with its orders.
Bot custom properties:
- MoneyManagement - Calculates the lot automatically depending on the deposit.
- Lot - Sets the lot size for entering the market.
- SpreadLimit - Limits the spread.
- StopLoss - Stop loss.
- TakeProfit - Take profit.
- DrawDown - Loss limits.
- TicksReaction - Reaction to tick size.
- TicksStep - Number of ticks.
- Magic - Magic number.