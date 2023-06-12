Telegram MetaTrader Manager Pro

/open

* Mandatory parameters:

symbol: or s: order symbol

type: order type (buy/sell)

volume: or v: order volume (lots)



*Optional parameters:

price: or p: the open price of the order (if you don't specify this it opens at the current market price)

stoploss: or sl: stoploss price value for the order

takeprofit: or tp: takeprofit price value for the order

stoplosspips: or slp: stoploss value in pips (not the actual price value)

takeprofitpips: or tp: takeprofit value in pips (not the actual price value)

magic: or m: order magic number



example 1: /open s:eurusd v:0.01 type:sell -> opens a Sell order for EURUSD with 0.01 lots



example 2: /open s:eurusd v:0.01 type:sell sl:1.5 tp:1.0 -> opens a Sell order for EURUSD with 0.01 lots with stoploss at price 1.50000 and takeprofit at price 1.00000



example 3: /open s:eurusd v:0.01 type:sell slp:10 tpp:20 -> opens a Sell order for EURUSD with 0.01 lots where stoploss is 10 pips above open price and takeprofit is 20 pips under open price



