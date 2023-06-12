Telegram MetaTrader Manager Pro

/orders

symbol: or s: orders with this symbol

magic: or m: orders with this magic number

type: orders with this type (buy/sell)

Read-only

example 1: /orders -> replies with all open orders

example 2: /orders m:1234 type:buy s:eurusd -> replies with all EURUSD open Buy orders with magic number 1234



/close all

-

Executive

example: /close all -> closes all open orders and replies with the result for each closed order.



/close

symbol: or s: orders with this symbol

magic: or m: orders with this magic number

type: orders with this type (buy/sell)

ticket: or t: a single order with ticket number

Executive

example 1: /close t:686899 -> closes the single open order (if exists) with ticket number 686899

example 2: /close s:eurusd type:sell -> closes all open EURUSD open Sell orders and replies with the result.

example 3: /close m:1234 -> closes all open orders with magic number 1234



/open * Mandatory parameters:

symbol: or s: order symbol

type: order type (buy/sell)

volume: or v: order volume (lots)



*Optional parameters:

price: or p: the open price of the order (if you don't specify this it opens at the current market price)

stoploss: or sl: stoploss price value for the order

takeprofit: or tp: takeprofit price value for the order

stoplosspips: or slp: stoploss value in pips (not the actual price value)

takeprofitpips: or tp: takeprofit value in pips (not the actual price value)

magic: or m: order magic number

Executive example 1: /open s:eurusd v:0.01 type:sell -> opens a Sell order for EURUSD with 0.01 lots



example 2: /open s:eurusd v:0.01 type:sell sl:1.5 tp:1.0 -> opens a Sell order for EURUSD with 0.01 lots with stoploss at price 1.50000 and takeprofit at price 1.00000



example 3: /open s:eurusd v:0.01 type:sell slp:10 tpp:20 -> opens a Sell order for EURUSD with 0.01 lots where stoploss is 10 pips above open price and takeprofit is 20 pips under open price





/track

-

Executive

example: /track -> starts tracking orders and notifies the chat which the command was sent in. notifies when orders open/close/partially close.



/untrack - Executive example: /untrack -> disables order tracking in this chat.



/account - Read-only example: /account -> replies with account balance, equity, margin, ...

