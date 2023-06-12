Telegram MetaTrader Manager Pro

Manage your account using this tool from Telegram.


Features:

  1. Get currently open orders with optional filtering
  2. Close orders with optional filtering
  3. Track orders and get notified when orders open or close
  4. Open new buy/sell orders with optional parameters
  5. Limit the execution of telegram commands to specific users, so it can be used in groups safely


How to use:

  • To use Telegram API you have to add "https://api.telegram.org" in your MT4 Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors tab -> Allow WebRequest for listed URL (as showed in screenshots)
  • Create a bot in telegram using telegram's own @botfather and use the token in the inputs
  • Specify users who can send executive commands (/close, /open, /track, /untrack) and users who can request read-only commands (/help, /orders) in the inputs
  • Run the EA and enjoy


Telegram Bot Commands:

Command
 Filters/Parameters Command Type
 Example
/orders
 symbol: or s: orders with this symbol
magic:  or m: orders with this magic number
type: orders with this type (buy/sell)
 Read-only
 example 1: /orders -> replies with all open orders
example 2: /orders m:1234 type:buy s:eurusd -> replies with all EURUSD open Buy orders with magic number 1234
/close all
 -
 Executive
 example: /close all -> closes all open orders and replies with the result for each closed order.
/close
 symbol: or s: orders with this symbol
magic:  or m: orders with this magic number
type: orders with this type (buy/sell)
ticket: or t: a single order with ticket number
Executive
 example 1: /close t:686899 -> closes the single open order (if exists) with ticket number 686899
example 2: /close s:eurusd type:sell -> closes all open EURUSD open Sell orders and replies with the result.
example 3: /close m:1234 -> closes all open orders with magic number 1234
/open  * Mandatory parameters:
symbol: or s: order symbol
type: order type (buy/sell)
volume:  or v: order volume (lots)

*Optional parameters:
price: or p: the open price of the order (if you don't specify this it opens at the current market price)
stoploss: or sl: stoploss price value for the order
takeprofit: or tp: takeprofit price value for the order
stoplosspips: or slp: stoploss value in pips (not the actual price value)
takeprofitpips: or tp: takeprofit value in pips (not the actual price value)
magic:  or m: order magic number
Executive example 1: /open s:eurusd v:0.01 type:sell -> opens a Sell order for EURUSD with 0.01 lots

example 2: /open s:eurusd v:0.01 type:sell sl:1.5 tp:1.0 -> opens a Sell order for EURUSD with 0.01 lots with stoploss at price 1.50000 and takeprofit at price 1.00000

example 3: /open s:eurusd v:0.01 type:sell slp:10 tpp:20 -> opens a Sell order for EURUSD with 0.01 lots where stoploss is 10 pips above open price and takeprofit is 20 pips under open price

/track
 -
 Executive
 example: /track -> starts tracking orders and notifies the chat which the command was sent in. notifies when orders open/close/partially close.
 /untrack - Executive example: /untrack -> disables order tracking in this chat.
/account - Read-only example: /account -> replies with account balance, equity, margin, ...
/help
 -
 Reado-only
 example: /help -> replies with the list and description of commands



