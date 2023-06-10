Love Trend
- Göstergeler
- Maryna Shulzhenko
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Love Trend indicator showing buy and sell areas. The indicator follows the price movement around the opening price. It also displays information about the trend following the breakout of the low and high. The indicator has a very simple but effective graphic: an orange dot is displayed above the open price, and a blue dot is displayed below the open price. The indicator also includes an audible alert and a pop-up window to alert you when the candle closes at these important levels. The indicator will allow you to always be aware of the trend.