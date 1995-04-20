Myforexfunds
- Göstergeler
- Andrey Kozak
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Ready-made trading strategy on the signals of the "Myforexfunds" indicator:
1. Market entry point:
- When the indicator draws a blue line, open the cover to buy (long).
- When the indicator draws a red line, open the cover to sell (short).
- You can enter the market at the close of the bar, when a new signal is formed.
2. Market exit point:
- Set-stop-loss (stop-loss) at the old distance from the entry point, eliminating potential losses in case of wrong market direction.
- For example, you can set a stop loss at a distance of 10 from the entry point.
- Set take profit (take profit) at a distance from the entry point of the movement to lock in profits if the market is in your use.
- For example, you can set a take profit at a distance of 20 from the specified entry point.
3. Calculation of trading lots:
- We will determine the size of the assessment based on your available capital and the level of risk you are willing to accept.
- You can use the percentage of risk of available capital for each case. For example, 1% of available capital.
- Lot Size = (Available Capital * Percentage Risk) / (Distance in Points to Stop Loss)
- For example, if the available equity is $10,000 and you choose to risk 1% per approximation, and your stop loss distance is 10 pips:
- Lot Size = ($10,000 * 0.01) / 10 = $10
Additionally:
- Stop loss and take profit parameters, as well as lot size, can be set according to your preferences and trading plans.
- It is important to consider current market conditions and other factors that may be used on your devices.
"Myforexfunds" indicator settings:
- period - indicator period. This is the most basic parameter of the indicator. It is he who affects the algorithm of work and the quality of the signals. Therefore, we recommend paying as much attention as possible to this particular parameter. Test different combinations and variations.
- bars - specify on how many candles the indicator will be displayed.
- thickness_of_thick_line - thick line thickness.
- thin_line_thickness - thin line thickness.
- arrow_size - size of the signal arrow.