Jerk Trend

Jerk Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). Represents a typical investor strategy that usually indicates a trend change from bearish to bullish. A tool that allows you to determine the direction and strength of a trend. Unlike most indicators, Jerk Trend finds longer-term trends and gives fewer false signals.

This indicator displays arrows of different colors depending on the current state of the market and thus signals the user about a change in trend. The indicator reflects trends in price dynamics in the markets. There are three main trends in price dynamics: upward movement, downward movement and sideways price movement. The indicator helps to determine the prevailing direction of price movement - a trend, smoothing price data over a certain period of time. In simple terms, the indicator allows you to visualize the trends present in the market.

It is easy to use and set up, so it is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. The indicator is perfect for trading currencies (including cryptocurrencies) and binary options.
Önerilen ürünler
Trend for Neuro
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
The trader uses the Trend for Neuro indicator to determine the market situation. This is a trending algorithm that is convenient to download, install and use. The algorithm with acceptable accuracy generates input signals and output levels. Strategy for trend trading, filtering and all the necessary functions built into one tool! By launching the indicator, the user will see only two types of arrows that can change color to blue during an uptrend, to red during a downtrend there is no uncertaint
No Repaint Bext
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
No Repaint Bext is a ready-made trading system. Shows when to open and when to close trades, as well as in which direction. Every time a green arrow appears, you need to open a buy trade. Close all buy trades when a red arrow appears. The same goes for the opposite direction, every time a red arrow appears, open sell trades and close them all when a green arrow appears. We use the M5 timeframe for trading. You can trade on any cozy pair. This indicator does not repaint and practically does not
Arbitrage Macd
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Arbitrage MACD: Your Key to Analyzing Market Trends The Arbitrage MACD is a cutting-edge indicator designed to assist traders and investors in analyzing market trends with greater precision and confidence. MACD, which stands for Moving Average Convergence Divergence, is a well-known and widely used tool in the financial world, and the "Arbitrage MACD" takes its functionality to the next level. This innovative indicator offers a comprehensive analysis of the relationship between two moving ave
Fasb1a
Li Qiang Tang
Göstergeler
欢迎来到本产品界面 指标，简单可观，直接加载即可，对于趋势有一定的把握及反转。 本指标可在Taxcr EA工具中使用，作为开初始单依据，单次运用，非循环开单！伙伴们可以去了解 axcr EA工具。 IWelcome to the product interface Indicators, simple and considerable, can be loaded directly, and have a certain grasp and reversal of the trend. This indicator can be used in Taxcr EA tool as the basis for initial billing, single use, non cyclic billing!
Flying Volume
Paul Geirnaerdt
1 (1)
Göstergeler
The Flying Volume indicator is a specialized volume indicator. It deciphers the volume data after heavy proprietary number crunching. When a main signal is found Flying Volume will look for possible continuation points. The main signal is shown by arrows, the continuation points by dots. Volume indicators are most often used on higher timeframes. Features Main Buy or Sell signals Continuation signals No repainting One signal per bar Settings Flying Volume default settings are good enough most
Abiroid TD Sequential Combo Arrow
Abir Pathak
Göstergeler
This is based on Demark's TD Sequential and TD Combo set of indicators. It mostly has the TD Sequential features. It contains the Arrows Indicator showing Buy/Sell signals and the scanner dashboard. Both are for MT4 (Metatrader 4) Platform. Read in detail in this blog post. And get extra indicators here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749596 and commentary about signals and how to wait for right time: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759157 Feature List: - Set TD Setup (9), Countdown (13
VWAP Indicator MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating.
American Hunters
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Göstergeler
This indicator guides you like a hunter. Tacheprofit and StopLoss levels. See the difference in the experiment. Works in all periods. Works at all rates. You can win with this system. The crossing of the mean and the re-test were done according to the rule. You can see the transactions by moving backwards on the strategy test screen. The whole system is automatically calculated.
Mtf ADX Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Göstergeler
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average Directional Index  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ADX Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeati
FREE
Price Momentum Alerts
Danny Austin Elvy
Göstergeler
Introduction In the fast-paced world of financial market trading, success often hinges on the ability to spot and leverage trends. Among the various strategies available, momentum trading stands out as a powerful tool for traders seeking to capitalize on market movements. In this article, we will delve into the concept of momentum, its significance in trading, and the numerous benefits it offers to traders. What is Momentum? Momentum in trading refers to the tendency of assets to continue moving
Predominant
Tatiana Savkevych
Göstergeler
The main use of the Predominant indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noises around the average price. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. We display the signals of the Predominant indicator on the chart of the price function using a mathematical approach. You can tra
Pyro Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
Göstergeler
Pyro Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle. Pyro Trend is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on the
Bearish Power Lum
Le Van Den
Göstergeler
Everyday trading represents a battle of buyers ("Bulls") pushing prices up and sellers ("Bears") pushing prices down. Depending on what party scores off, the day will end with a price that is higher or lower than that of the previous day. Intermediate results, first of all the highest and lowest price, allow to judge about how the battle was developing during the day. It is very important to be able to estimate the Bears Power balance since changes in this balance initially signalize about possi
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Göstergeler
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Stochastic
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Bu işlem aracıyla aynı anda 15 piyasayı tarayabilirsiniz. Karşınızda yeni ticaret göstergesi 2024: ️ Kontrol Paneli Çoklu Para Birimi Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Stokastik. Bu ticaret aracını oluşturmamın en az iki nedeni var: Öncelikle tek piyasayı gözlemlemekten sıkıldım. İkincisi, başka bir pazara giriş anını kaybetmek istemiyorum. Bu yüzden aynı zamanda diğer piyasa koşullarını da bilmek istiyorum. Bu nedenle birden fazla piyasanın koşullarını aynı anda tarayabilecek bir tarayıcıya ihtiyac
EZ Binary AUCA Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: AUD/CAD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Ma
FREE
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Göstergeler
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Volume Trend Navigators
Maryna Shulzhenko
Göstergeler
**Volume Trend Navigator** is a modern volume-based trend indicator that spots when market momentum is accelerating or fading by analyzing volume and recent price swings over three bars: * **Bullish acceleration**: Draws an ↑ arrow when the current bar’s volume exceeds that of the two preceding bars **and** price closes above the previous bar’s high—signaling a strengthened up-trend. * **Bearish acceleration**: Draws a ↓ arrow when the current bar’s volume exceeds that of the two preceding bar
Adamant Levels Logic A
Sattiraju Kottapalli
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This Indicator Paints levels which are very ' Adamant ' and strong in nature. These levels act as strong Price rejection levels for a life time and never repaint. Disclaimer : If you are looking for a Fancy, colorful and eye catchy indicator please stay away. No trader can become a good trader without considering levels where the price can hold, bounce or break. These levels help traders to enter markets at a cheaper price. They can be Support resistance, demand supply, pivot point, Fibonacci
Ezy Option Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Göstergeler
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
First Dawn
Innovicient Limited
Göstergeler
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The  First Dawn   helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks and
About
Tatiana Savkevych
Göstergeler
About - Forex indicator. This trend indicator is used to determine the current trend in price movement, making it clear in which direction it is better to open a position: buy or sell. The About trend indicator is displayed on the chart and moves in parallel with the price. The Forex About trend indicator allows you to determine in time a change in the direction of price movement, thereby minimizing the likelihood of capital loss. In trading practice, various combinations of About and other ind
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4 (4)
Göstergeler
The indicator shows on the chart the accurate market entry points, accurate exit points, maximum possible profit of a deal (for those who take profit according to their own system for exiting deals), points for trailing the open positions, as well as detailed statistics. Statistics allows to choose the most profitable trading instruments, and also to determine the potential profits. The indicator does not redraw its signals! The indicator is simple to set up and manage, and is suitable for begin
LordAutoFibonnaci
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci". As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries! In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at
FREE
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
VWAP indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Göstergeler
Moving VWAP Indicator Moving VWAP is an important indicator drawing the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The VWAP is a reference used by institutional traders and acts as a level of support / resistance. If price is above VWAP then means market is bullish. If price is below VWAP then means market is bearish. It can be used to enter in the market with low risk (near VWAP) and also identify the correct direction of the market. The Moving VWAP is as simple as a Simple Moving Average. The m
BinaryMartini
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
macd ile 3ma çaprazına dayanan ikili ticaret göstergesi, çubuk açıkken alım ve satım sinyalleri verir ve Yeniden Boyanmaz veya Arkadan boyanmaz gösterge martingale ticareti için yapıldığından yüksek kazanma oranına odaklanmaz, gösterge arka arkaya en düşük kaybetme sinyali sayısına odaklanır. Strateji : Minimum Depozito 1000 birimdir, 1 birim ile ticarete başlıyoruz (işlem büyüklüğü her 1000 sermaye için 1 birimdir) Mevcut sinyal kaybolursa bir sonraki sinyalde ticaret boyutunu iki katına çıkarı
ForceX Trend
Yvan Musatov
Göstergeler
ForceX Trend is a trend indicator that allows you to effectively determine the direction of the current trend, as well as identify potential reversal points. The indicator makes it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps to enter the market in time and get the desired result. Let's start with the benefits. Allows you to determine the current trend. You can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the
Impulse fractals indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
EZ Binary EUGR
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: EUR/GRB Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "M
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ultimate Trader Panosu — Hareket Edeni Ticaret Et Hareket Edeni Açıklıkla Ticaret Et Bu araç ilk kullanım günü içinde kendini geri kazanır. Günün hemen hemen her anında bir sembol trend içindedir. Tek ihtiyacınız olan şey farkındalıktır. Ultimate Trader Panosu (UTD), neyin hareket ettiğini ve hangi yönde hareket ettiğini anlık olarak bilinç içinde tutarak akışı takip edebilmeniz için sizi akışla mücadele etmek yerine hazırlar. Tescilli CSM algoritması tarafından desteklenen UTD, korelasyon, yön
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Göstergeler
Bu, Breakout ve FIBONACCI seviyelerine dayanan basit bir stratejidir. Bir kopuşun ardından, ya piyasa doğrudan 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru ilerlemeye devam ediyor veya %50 seviyesine geri döner (düzeltme olarak da adlandırılır) ve ardından büyük olasılıkla başlangıç yönünde 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru harekete devam eder. Sistemin anahtarı yeşil (YUKARI TREND) veya kırmızı (AŞAĞI TREND) dikdörtgen nesneyle gösterilen kırılma çubuğunun tespitidir. Kırılma anında fibonacci hede
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" ZigZag on Trend " göstergesi, fiyat hareketinin yönünü belirlemenin yanı sıra bir çubuk ve pip hesaplayıcıdır. Zikzak şeklinde sunulan bir trend çizgisi ile fiyatın yönünü izleyen bir trend göstergesi ve trend yönünde geçen çubuk sayısını ve dikey ölçekteki nokta sayısını hesaplayan bir sayaçtan oluşur. (Hesaplamalar çubuğun açılmasıyla yapılır) Gösterge yeniden çizilmez. Kolaylık sağlamak için renkli çubuklar veya çizgiler şeklinde tasarlanmıştır. Tüm TF'lerde kullanılabilir, ancak en iyisi M
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Göstergeler
AMD Uyarlanabilir Hareketli Ortalama (AAMA) AAMA, MetaTrader 4 için geliştirilmiş, piyasa koşullarına göre tepkisini otomatik olarak ayarlayan bir uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler: Kaufman Verimlilik Oranı’na dayalı uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama – güçlü trendlerde hızlı tepki verir, yatay piyasalarda gürültüyü filtreler 4 AMD piyasa aşamasının otomatik tespiti: Birikim (Accumulation), Yükseliş (Markup), Dağıtım (Distribution), Düşüş (Markdown) ATR aracılığıyla
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Göstergeler
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Grafikleri yapılandıran ve döngüsel fiyat hareketlerini belirleyen teknik bir gösterge. Herhangi bir grafik üzerinde çalışabilirim. Birkaç çeşit bildirim var. Grafiğin kendisinde ek oklar var. Tarihe yeniden bakmadan, mumun kapanışına dair çalışmalar. M5 ve üzeri TF önerilir. Kullanımı ve yapılandırması kolay parametreler. Farklı parametrelere sahip 2 indikatörü kullanırken, bunları diğer indikatörler olmadan da kullanabilirsiniz. 2 giriş parametresi vardır Döngüsellik ve Sinyal Süresi Bu 2 pa
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Göstergeler
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
MR Volume POC Levels 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Göstergeler
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
MR Reversal Patterns 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Şimdi RFI SEVİYELERİ satın alın ve bir başka gelişmiş seviye göstergesini ücretsiz edinin Almak için özel mesaj yoluyla yazın. TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 Ana fonksiyonları: Satıcı ve alıcıların aktif bölgelerini görüntüler! Gösterge, satın alma ve satışlar için tüm doğru ilk dürtü seviyelerini/bölgelerini görüntüler. Giriş noktaları arayışının başladığı bu seviyeler/bölgeler etkinleştirildiğinde, seviyeler renk değiştirir ve belirli renklerle doldurulur. Ayrıca, duru
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Bu gösterge paneli, birden fazla sembol ve 9 zaman dilimine kadar çalışan çok güçlü bir yazılım parçasıdır. Ana göstergemize dayanmaktadır (En iyi yorumlar: Advanced Supply Demand ).     Gösterge paneli harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gösterir:    Bölge mukavemet derecesi dahil filtrelenmiş Arz ve Talep değerleri, Bölgelere/ve bölgeler içindeki pip mesafeleri, İç içe geçmiş bölgeleri vurgular, Tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde seçilen semboller için 4 çeşit uyarı verir. Kişisel
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Göstergeler
GoldRush Trend Ok Sinyali GoldRush Trend Ok Sinyali göstergesi, XAU/USD'de yüksek hızlı, kısa vadeli scalperlar için özel olarak tasarlanmış hassas, gerçek zamanlı trend analizi sağlar. 1 dakikalık zaman dilimi için özel olarak tasarlanan bu araç, net giriş noktaları için yön okları gösterir ve scalper'ların değişken piyasa koşullarında güvenle hareket etmelerini sağlar. Gösterge, PRIMARY ve SECONDARY uyarı oklarından oluşur. PRIMARY sinyalleri, trend yönündeki değişikliği gösteren Beyaz ve
Delta Fusion Pro
Francesco Secchi
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Delta Fusion Pro Piyasanın gerçekten nereye gittiğini anlamak mı istiyorsunuz — sadece fiyat grafiğine bakarak değil? Delta Fusion Pro , agresif emir akışını belirlemek için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir hacim analiz aracıdır — her piyasa hareketinin arkasındaki gerçek güçtür. Klasik göstergeler yalnızca toplam hacmi veya statik verileri gösterirken, Delta Fusion Pro , kurumsal baskının yönünü ve yoğunluğunu okumanıza olanak tanır. Böylece alıcılar ile satıcılar arasındaki güç dengesini gerçek zaman
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
ReT
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
Introducing the trend indicator! Ready trading system. The principle of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart. The indicator analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. Shows the favorable moments of entering the market with stripes. Can be used as a channel indicator or level indicator! This indicator allows you to analyze historical data, and on their basis display instructions to the trader on further actions. To find out how to dete
TrendColor
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
The indicator monitors the market trend with very high reliability. Sharp price fluctuations, as well as noise around averaged prices, are ignored. All intersection points will be ideal points at which the direction of the trend changes. Signal points, places where color changes, can be used as points of potential market reversal. This development can be used both for long-term trading, and for piping on small periods. The indiuctor algorithm implements a kind of technical analysis based on the
MarketTrend
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
This indicator will provide you with everything you need in order to overcome losses due to human emotions. The indicator determines the moments of a trend reversal and the direction of its movements. This development is equipped with the most modern, adaptable trading algorithms. The main secret of short-term trading is to have information on when to enter a deal. The indicator works great on all timeframes and informs the trader about the most successful moments of buying or selling a currency
Correlators
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
It can be used as an independent trading system. It is based on the idea that some currency pairs follow one another. The indicator allows you to simultaneously display several other charts on the chart of one currency pair, which allows you to anticipate some movements and fairly accurately determine the beginning of trends. The principle of trading according to indicator signals is also simple: you need to sell a currency pair whose chart is higher, and buy the lower one.
MarketPoints
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
This indicator gives signals about a trend change, shows successful signals. High probability of a successful trend, it can be used with an optimal risk to profit ratio. The indicator does not redraw and is not late; it can be used both for piping on small periods and for long-term trading. The indicator algorithm works using open prices, and you can work with a zero bar. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
IdealMaster
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
This indicator will provide you with everything you need in order to overcome losses due to human emotions. The indicator determines the moments of a trend reversal and the direction of its movements. This development is equipped with the most modern, adaptable trading algorithms. The main secret of short-term trading is to have information on when to enter a deal. The indicator works great on all timeframes and informs the trader about the most successful moments of buying or selling a currency
Trend Star
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The indicator ignores sharp fluctuations and market noise and tracks market trends with absolute reliability. It is suitable for trading on small timeframes and on large ones, it ignores sudden price spikes or price movement corrections due to the reduction of market noise around the average price value. For calculations, the indicator uses indicators: iLow, iHigh, iMA, iATR. Since the output signal relies on reliable indicators, it is also reliable. You can configure both a sound signal and se
Turbo Pro
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
Turbo Pro - Advisor uses a number of indicators to search for signals for entry. It works in fully automatic mode! Use default settings. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade on both buy and sell. This is a significant advantage in real work because it makes it possible to achieve significantly better results due to increased capitalization. The bot works like a scalpel with sharp price movements, or uses series closures by averaging the overall position. Turbo Pro
Standard Trend
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
This is a convenient tool if you are used to trading on a clean chart, but sometimes you need to look at this indicator. If you are not sure how to determine the inflection point of a trend and are concerned about how to draw trend lines, then this indicator is for you. From now on, you do not need to sit near the computer and analyze the price, use this indicator carefully.
Legacy
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
This is a hybrid trend indicator, as it is based on the signals of elementary indicators and a special algorithm for analysis. The smart algorithm of the indicator determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates input signals. The indicator uses a color alarm: blue - when changing from descending to ascending, and red - on the contrary, to descending. You can use the indicator as the main indicator for determining the trend. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filt
Special Volume
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
Special Volume - Volume indicator, in the Forex market volumes are peculiar (teak). Why is Forex not possible to track normal volumes? The fact is that it is an OTC market. Therefore, it is practically not realistic to calculate the volume of purchases and sales by one instrument. Many Forex traders completely abandon volume indicators in their work. But for those who want to use them, there are some interesting tools, and one of them is Special Volume. The Special Volume indicator shows the ave
Direction Trend
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
Direction Trend indicator. Shows the direction of the current trend. Colors bars in red and blue. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. Do not forget that the approach should be comprehensive, indicator signals require additional information to enter the market. The principle of the indicator is that when placed on a chart, it automatically determines the current state of the market, analyzes historical data, based on historical data.
Special Trend
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
This indicator is a professional indicator for Forex trading. Shows points for entering the market, points of potential market reversal. Uses one parameter for settings. Ready trading system. The indicator combines several progressive algorithms. Combined systems for analyzing historical data are projected onto lines in the form of straight lines connecting extremes. That is the pivot point of the market. These extremes or pivot points of the market can be used as line levels! Which is very conv
Trend Step
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
A trend indicator, and not the first view, is a regular indicator, but it can be used with an optimal risk coefficient. The principle of work is simple - the indicator shows the moments for entering the market with arrows, which is very easily perceived visually. It is recommended to use an oscillator with an additional indicator, for example, standard RSI. You need to respond to level 50. Or use some other confirmation system. The indicator can be used both for piping for small periods and f
Turbo Fix
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
Turbo Fix - the adviser uses a number of indicators to search for signals to enter. It works in fully automatic mode! Use default settings. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade on both buy and sell. This is a significant advantage in real work because it makes it possible to achieve significantly better results due to increased capitalization. The bot works like a scalpel with sharp price movements, or uses series closures by averaging the overall position. Turbo F
Pred Trend
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
The indicator shows the direction of the trend, signaling this using pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk ratio. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. Uses one parameter to adjust (adjust from 1 to 3). It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The indicator can be used both for piping for small periods and for long-term trading. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. When using, it is recommended to look at an addi
HighScalpel
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the HighScalpel scalping system. It is enough to optimize once, for example, per month. After that, he shows excellent results on the forward period (several times larger), which can be seen in the screenshots. Be attentive to the spread indicators of your broker! The higher the spread, the less often the market entries. If the spread is above 20 pips, then the number of inputs falls by two orders of magnitude. It is ideal to use a broker with a floating spread of 6 pips. Such bro
Revers Line
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
The Revers Line signals a change in the angle of the moving average, the LevelZero parameter sets the circle of the zero point, there are limits from -LevelZero to LevelZero including those that will be considered a zero point, this can be indicated in red on histograms.   Options:   LevelZero - zero point [-LevelZero, LevelZero];   Length - length of the moving average;   Start - the starting point for calculating the angle;   End - the end point for calculating the angle;   MetodMA - averagin
Micron
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
We present to you a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading major currency pairs. The bot uses a set of its own trading algorithms and has protection against crashes. Attention! The bot only works correctly when the spread is less than 6 pips! I ask you to weigh this fact, and if you do not have the appropriate conditions for trading, this bot will not work for you! The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread, maintains and protects open orders, can work wit
Trend Advanced
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
A new trend determination algorithm has been developed for this indicator. The algorithm with acceptable accuracy generates input signals and output levels. Strategy for trend trading, filtering and all the necessary functions built into one tool! The principle of the indicator’s operation is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placing it on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the screen to the trad
X Forex
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
This development is a scalping system. The bot shows excellent results, which can be seen in the screenshots. You can shamelessly start the protest and bot with such a rite, self-confidently chucking in yogo abilities. The bot can be tested on high currency pairs and high periods. In order to install the test tester so it is indicated on the screenshots, for correct test. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. An expert created to trade on any instrument. It is preferable to test the adviser w
Trends Histogram
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
Traders can use the Trends Histogram indicator to identify potential areas of profit taking in the next section of an uptrend or downtrend. So it is for direct entry into the market. The indicator is used in the same way as any of these indicators individually or in combination with other indicators. This indicator shows an uptrend and a downtrend (green histogram). Only one input parameter is available: Length. It affects the scale of indicator price coverage. Installed input parameters can
Forex Go
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
This development is a scalping system. The Forex Go bot shows excellent results, which can be seen in the screenshots. You can shamelessly start the protest and the bot with such a rite, self-confidently churning in your abilities. The bot can be tested on high currency pairs and high periods. In order to install the test tester so it is indicated on the screenshots, for correct test. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade on any instrument. It is preferable
Stable Pulse
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
The work of the Stable Pulse bot is displayed in the form of several key mmoments, which can be seen in the screenshots. This development is a scalping system. You can download and test the bot for free this way by yourself making sure of its capabilities. The bot can be tested on different currency pairs and different periods. The main thing is to set the tester settings as shown in the screenshot, for correct testing. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade
Protected Article
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
Universal scalper with averaged algorithm to exit the drawdown. The Protected Article advisor uses an author's scalping strategy. More than a year of work on a demo and on real accounts. The adviser will be a good assistant when scalping, trading on the news, as well as when opening many transactions on different currency pairs. It must be run on the chart of each pair that you want to trade. The parameters of the adviser are clear and easy to configure. Advisor Goal Scalping results in small
Trend Agile
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
The Trend Agil e indicator tracks the market trend with very high reliability. Sharp price fluctuations, as well as noise around averaged prices, are ignored. All intersection points will be ideal points at which the direction of the trend changes. Signal points, places where color changes, can be used as points of potential market reversal. This development can be used both for long-term trading, and for piping on small periods. The indiuctor algorithm implements a variety of technical analysis
Balanced Bot
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
Balanced Bot - the adviser uses a number of indicators to search for signals for entry. It works in fully automatic mode! Use default settings. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade on both buy and sell. This is a significant advantage in real work because it makes it possible to achieve significantly better results due to increased capitalization. The bot works like a scalpel with sharp price movements, or uses series closures by averaging the overall position. Tur
Action Points
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
This indicator gives signals about a trend change, shows successful signals. High probability of a successful trend, it can be used with an optimal risk to profit ratio. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag, it can be used both for pipsing in small periods and for long-term trading. The indicator algorithm works using open prices, and you can work with a zero bar. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Distinct
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
Introducing the trend indicator! Ready trading system. The principle of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart. The indicator analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. Shows the favorable moments of entering the market in stripes. It can be used as a channel indicator or level indicator! This indicator allows you to analyze historical data, and on their basis display instructions to the trader on further actions. To find out how to det
Analyst Bot
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
Analyst Bot - the adviser uses many moving average indicators to search for signals to enter. Works in fully automatic mode! You do not need any settings, you can use the default settings. The bot passes the historical gap for the 19-year period from 2000 to 2019. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade both on buy and on sell. That is, it has two independent systems of analysis. This is a significant advantage in real life because it gives the opportunity to achieve
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt