Volume Trend Navigators

**Volume Trend Navigator** is a modern volume-based trend indicator that spots when market momentum is accelerating or fading by analyzing volume and recent price swings over three bars:





* **Bullish acceleration**: Draws an ↑ arrow when the current bar’s volume exceeds that of the two preceding bars **and** price closes above the previous bar’s high—signaling a strengthened up-trend.

* **Bearish acceleration**: Draws a ↓ arrow when the current bar’s volume exceeds that of the two preceding bars **and** price closes below the previous bar’s low—signaling a strengthened down-trend.





**Why use Volume Trend Navigator?**





1. **Instant visual cues**: Arrows appear right on the chart at volume-backed breakouts or breakdowns, so you immediately know when a trend is getting real momentum.

2. **Fully customizable**: Adjust the look-back period and choose tick- or real-volume to suit any instrument or timeframe.

3. **Lightweight & seamless**: Plots directly in the main window without extra panels or heavy calculations.





Use it to:





* Pinpoint high-confidence entry points when trend moves are confirmed by surging volume.

* Filter out false breakouts lacking volume support.

* Improve your risk/reward by waiting for volume-validated trend signals before committing.



