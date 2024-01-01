//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // özel sembol adı

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // sembolün oluşturulacağı grubun adı

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // özel sembolün temel alınacağı sembolün adı



#define SESSION_0_FROM D'1970.01.01 00:15:00' // 0 oturumu başlangıç saati

#define SESSION_0_TO D'1970.01.01 11:59:00' // 0 oturumu bitiş saati

#define SESSION_1_FROM D'1970.01.01 12:15:00' // 1 oturumu başlangıç saati

#define SESSION_1_TO D'1970.01.01 23:59:00' // 1 oturumu bitiş saati



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- özel sembol oluştururken hata kodunu al

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- hata kodu 0 değilse (başarılı sembol oluşturma) ve 5304 değilse (sembol zaten oluşturulmuş) - bırak

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- baz sembol ve oturum indeksiyle birlikte başlığı yazdır ve

//--- pazartesiden cumaya kadar haftanın günlerine göre bir döngü içinde, her kotasyon oturumunun başlangıç ve bitiş saatlerini günlüğe yazdır

for(int session=0; session<2; session++)

{

PrintFormat("Quote session %d of '%s' symbol from which the custom '%s' was created", session, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int day_of_week=MONDAY; day_of_week<SATURDAY; day_of_week++)

SymbolInfoSessionQuotePrint(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_week, session);

}



//--- iki oturuma göre bir döngü içinde

bool res=true;

for(int session=0; session<2; session++)

{

datetime from = SESSION_0_FROM;

datetime to = SESSION_0_TO;

if(session>0)

{

from = SESSION_1_FROM;

to = SESSION_1_TO;

}

//--- haftanın her günü olmak üzere özel sembol için kotasyon oturumları zamanını ayarla

ResetLastError();

for(int day_of_week=MONDAY; day_of_week<SATURDAY; day_of_week++)

res &=CustomSymbolSetSessionQuote(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_week, session, from, to);

}



//--- oturumlardan herhangi birini ayarlarken bir hata oluştuysa, günlükte ilgili bir mesaj görüntüle

if(!res)

Print("CustomSymbolSetSessionQuote() failed. Error ", GetLastError());



//--- özel sembol ve oturum indeksiyle birlikte başlığı yazdır ve

//--- pazartesiden cumaya kadar haftanın günlerine göre bir döngü içinde, her kotasyon oturumunun başlangıç ve bitiş saatlerini günlüğe yazdır

for(int session=0; session<2; session++)

{

PrintFormat("Quote session %d of custom symbol '%s' based on '%s'", session, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);

for(int day_of_week=MONDAY; day_of_week<SATURDAY; day_of_week++)

SymbolInfoSessionQuotePrint(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_week, session);

}



//--- grafikte yorum olarak kod sonlandırma tuşları hakkında bir ipucu görüntüle

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- sonsuz bir döngüde çıkmak için Esc veya Del tuşlarına basılmasını bekle

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- Del tuşuna basıldığında, oluşturulan özel sembolü sil

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- çıkmadan önce grafiği temizle

Comment("");

/*

sonuç:

Quote session 0 of 'EURUSD' symbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created

- Monday 00:15 - 23:55

- Tuesday 00:15 - 23:55

- Wednesday 00:15 - 23:55

- Thursday 00:15 - 23:55

- Friday 00:15 - 23:55

Quote session 1 of 'EURUSD' symbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created

- Monday Session not set

- Tuesday Session not set

- Wednesday Session not set

- Thursday Session not set

- Friday Session not set

Quote session 0 of custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' based on 'EURUSD'

- Monday 00:15 - 11:59

- Tuesday 00:15 - 11:59

- Wednesday 00:15 - 11:59

- Thursday 00:15 - 11:59

- Friday 00:15 - 11:59

Quote session 1 of custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' based on 'EURUSD'

- Monday 12:15 - 23:59

- Tuesday 12:15 - 23:59

- Wednesday 12:15 - 23:59

- Thursday 12:15 - 23:59

- Friday 12:15 - 23:59

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Özel sembol oluştur, bir hata kodu geri döndür |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- özel sembolün temel alınacağı sembolün adını tanımla

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- özel bir sembol oluşturulamadıysa ve bu hata 5304 değilse, bunu günlükte raporla

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- başarılı

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Özel sembol kaldır |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- sembolü Piyasa Gözlemi penceresinden gizle

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- özel sembol silinemediyse, bunu günlükte raporla ve 'false' geri döndür

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- başarılı

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Belirtilen sembol ve haftanın günü için belirtilen kotasyon |

//| seansının başlangıç ve bitiş saatlerini günlüğe gönder |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void SymbolInfoSessionQuotePrint(const string symbol, const ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day_of_week, const uint session_index)

{

//--- kotasyon oturumunun başlangıcını ve sonunu kaydetmek için değişkenler bildir

datetime date_from; // oturum başlangıç saati

datetime date_to; // oturum bitiş saati



//--- numaralandırma sabitinden gün adını oluştur

string week_day=EnumToString(day_of_week);

if(week_day.Lower())

week_day.SetChar(0, ushort(week_day.GetChar(0)-32));



//--- kotasyon seansından sembol ve haftanın gününe göre veri al

if(!SymbolInfoSessionQuote(symbol, day_of_week, session_index, date_from, date_to))

{

int err=GetLastError();

string message=(err==4307 ? StringFormat("- %-10s Session not set", week_day) :

StringFormat("SymbolInfoSessionQuote(%s, %s, session %d) failed. Error %d", symbol, week_day, session_index, GetLastError()));

Print(message);

return;

}



//--- belirtilen kotasyon oturumu için verileri günlüğe gönder

PrintFormat("- %-10s %s - %s", week_day, TimeToString(date_from, TIME_MINUTES), TimeToString(date_to, TIME_MINUTES));

}