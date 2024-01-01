DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıKullanıcı-tanımlı sembollerCustomSymbolSetSessionQuote 

CustomSymbolSetSessionQuote

Belirtilen sembol ve gün değeri için fiyatlandırma seansının başlangıç ve bitiş zamanlarını ayarlar.

bool  CustomSymbolSetSessionQuote(
   const string      symbol_name,         // sembol ismi
   ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK  day_of_week,         // haftanın günü
   uint              session_index,       // seans indisi
   datetime          from,                // seans başlangıç zamanı
   datetime          to                   // seans bitiş zamanı
   );

Parametreler

symbol_name

[in]  Kullanıcı-tanımlı sembolün ismi

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK

[in]  Haftanın günü. ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK sayımının değerlerinden biri olabilir.

uint

[in]  Başlangıç ve bitiş zamanlarının ayarlanacağı seansın indisi. Seansların indislenmesine '0' ile başlanır.

from

[in]  00:00 şeklinde, saniye bazında seans başlangıç zamanı; değişkenin veri değeri gözardı edilir.

to

[in]  00:00 şeklinde, saniye bazında seans bitiş zamanı; değişkenin veri değeri gözardı edilir.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarı durumunda 'true', aksi durumda 'false'. Hata hakkında bilgi almak için GetLastError() fonksiyonunu çağırın.

Not

Belirtilen session_index değerine karşılık gelen seans zaten mevcutsa fonksiyon ilgili başlangıç ve bitiş değerlerini basitçe değiştirir.

Başlangıç ve bitiş parametrelerine '0' değeri geçirilmişse (from=0 ve to=0), session_index değerine karşılık gelen seans silinir ve takip eden seans indisleri bir aşağı kaydırılır.

Seanslar sadece ardışık sırayla eklenebilir. Yani, session_index=1 değerine karşılık gelen seans, sadece 0 indisli seans mevcutsa eklenebilir. Bu kural çiğnendiğinde yeni seans oluşturulmaz ve fonksiyon 'false' dönüşü yapar.

 

Örnek:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                  CustomSymbolSetSessionQuote.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"           // özel sembol adı
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"                 // sembolün oluşturulacağı grubun adı
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()                // özel sembolün temel alınacağı sembolün adı
 
#define   SESSION_0_FROM         D'1970.01.01 00:15:00'  // 0 oturumu başlangıç saati
#define   SESSION_0_TO           D'1970.01.01 11:59:00'  // 0 oturumu bitiş saati
#define   SESSION_1_FROM         D'1970.01.01 12:15:00'  // 1 oturumu başlangıç saati
#define   SESSION_1_TO           D'1970.01.01 23:59:00'  // 1 oturumu bitiş saati
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- özel sembol oluştururken hata kodunu al
   int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   
//--- hata kodu 0 değilse (başarılı sembol oluşturma) ve 5304 değilse (sembol zaten oluşturulmuş) - bırak
   if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
      return;
    
//--- baz sembol ve oturum indeksiyle birlikte başlığı yazdır ve
//--- pazartesiden cumaya kadar haftanın günlerine göre bir döngü içinde, her kotasyon oturumunun başlangıç ve bitiş saatlerini günlüğe yazdır
   for(int session=0session<2session++)
     {
      PrintFormat("Quote session %d of '%s' symbol from which the custom '%s' was created"sessionCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME); 
      for(int day_of_week=MONDAYday_of_week<SATURDAYday_of_week++) 
         SymbolInfoSessionQuotePrint(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_weeksession);     
     }
     
//--- iki oturuma göre bir döngü içinde
   bool res=true;
   for(int session=0session<2session++)
     {
      datetime from = SESSION_0_FROM;
      datetime to   = SESSION_0_TO;
      if(session>0)
        {
         from = SESSION_1_FROM;
         to   = SESSION_1_TO;
        }
      //--- haftanın her günü olmak üzere özel sembol için kotasyon oturumları zamanını ayarla
      ResetLastError();
      for(int day_of_week=MONDAYday_of_week<SATURDAYday_of_week++)
         res &=CustomSymbolSetSessionQuote(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_weeksessionfromto);
     }
 
//--- oturumlardan herhangi birini ayarlarken bir hata oluştuysa, günlükte ilgili bir mesaj görüntüle
   if(!res)
      Print("CustomSymbolSetSessionQuote() failed. Error "GetLastError());
   
//--- özel sembol ve oturum indeksiyle birlikte başlığı yazdır ve
//--- pazartesiden cumaya kadar haftanın günlerine göre bir döngü içinde, her kotasyon oturumunun başlangıç ve bitiş saatlerini günlüğe yazdır
   for(int session=0session<2session++)
     {
      PrintFormat("Quote session %d of custom symbol '%s' based on '%s'"sessionCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN); 
      for(int day_of_week=MONDAYday_of_week<SATURDAYday_of_week++) 
         SymbolInfoSessionQuotePrint(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_weeksession);     
     }
     
//--- grafikte yorum olarak kod sonlandırma tuşları hakkında bir ipucu görüntüle
   Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- sonsuz bir döngüde çıkmak için Esc veya Del tuşlarına basılmasını bekle
   while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
     {
      Sleep(16);
      //--- Del tuşuna basıldığında, oluşturulan özel sembolü sil
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
        {
         if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
            PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         break;
        }
     }
//--- çıkmadan önce grafiği temizle
   Comment("");
   /*
   sonuç:
   Quote session 0 of 'EURUSDsymbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.Cwas created
   - Monday     00:15 - 23:55
   - Tuesday    00:15 - 23:55
   - Wednesday  00:15 - 23:55
   - Thursday   00:15 - 23:55
   - Friday     00:15 - 23:55
   Quote session 1 of 'EURUSDsymbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.Cwas created
   - Monday     Session not set
   - Tuesday    Session not set
   - Wednesday  Session not set
   - Thursday   Session not set
   - Friday     Session not set
   Quote session 0 of custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cbased on 'EURUSD'
   - Monday     00:15 - 11:59
   - Tuesday    00:15 - 11:59
   - Wednesday  00:15 - 11:59
   - Thursday   00:15 - 11:59
   - Friday     00:15 - 11:59
   Quote session 1 of custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cbased on 'EURUSD'
   - Monday     12:15 - 23:59
   - Tuesday    12:15 - 23:59
   - Wednesday  12:15 - 23:59
   - Thursday   12:15 - 23:59
   - Friday     12:15 - 23:59
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Özel sembol oluştur, bir hata kodu geri döndür                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_nameconst string symbol_pathconst string symbol_origin=NULL)
  {
//--- özel sembolün temel alınacağı sembolün adını tanımla
   string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
   
//--- özel bir sembol oluşturulamadıysa ve bu hata 5304 değilse, bunu günlükte raporla
   ResetLastError();
   int error=0;
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_namesymbol_pathorigin))
     {
      error=GetLastError();
      if(error!=5304)
         PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d"symbol_namesymbol_pathoriginerror);
     }
//--- başarılı
   return(error);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Özel sembol kaldır                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
  {
//--- sembolü Piyasa Gözlemi penceresinden gizle
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_namefalse))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d"GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
      
//--- özel sembol silinemediyse, bunu günlükte raporla ve 'false' geri döndür
   ResetLastError();
   if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d"symbol_nameGetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- başarılı
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Belirtilen sembol ve haftanın günü için belirtilen kotasyon      |
//| seansının başlangıç ve bitiş saatlerini günlüğe gönder           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
void SymbolInfoSessionQuotePrint(const string symbolconst ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day_of_weekconst uint session_index
  { 
//--- kotasyon oturumunun başlangıcını ve sonunu kaydetmek için değişkenler bildir
   datetime date_from;  // oturum başlangıç saati
   datetime date_to;    // oturum bitiş saati
    
//--- numaralandırma sabitinden gün adını oluştur
   string week_day=EnumToString(day_of_week); 
   if(week_day.Lower()) 
      week_day.SetChar(0ushort(week_day.GetChar(0)-32)); 
  
//--- kotasyon seansından sembol ve haftanın gününe göre veri al
   if(!SymbolInfoSessionQuote(symbolday_of_weeksession_indexdate_fromdate_to)) 
     { 
      int err=GetLastError();
      string message=(err==4307 ? StringFormat("- %-10s Session not set"week_day) : 
                      StringFormat("SymbolInfoSessionQuote(%s, %s, session %d) failed. Error %d"symbolweek_daysession_indexGetLastError()));
      Print(message); 
      return
     } 
      
//--- belirtilen kotasyon oturumu için verileri günlüğe gönder
   PrintFormat("- %-10s %s - %s"week_dayTimeToString(date_fromTIME_MINUTES), TimeToString(date_toTIME_MINUTES)); 
  }

 

Ayrıca bakınız

SymbolInfoSessionQuote, Sembol bilgisi, TimeToStruct, Tarih yapısı