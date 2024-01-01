//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomTicksDelete.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // özel sembol adı

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // sembolün oluşturulacağı grubun adı

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // özel sembolün temel alınacağı sembolün adı



#define DATATICKS_TO_COPY UINT_MAX // kopyalanan tik sayısı

#define DATATICKS_TO_DELETE 10 // silinen tik sayısı

#define DATATICKS_TO_PRINT 20 // günlüğe gönderilen tik sayısı



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- özel sembol oluştururken hata kodunu al

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- hata kodu 0 değilse (başarılı sembol oluşturma) ve 5304 değilse (sembol zaten oluşturulmuş) - bırak

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- standart sembol tik verilerini MqlTick dizisine al

MqlTick array[]={};

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, DATATICKS_TO_COPY, array))

return;



//--- standart sembolün ilk ve son alınan tiklerinin zamanını yazdır

int total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- standart sembolün son DATATICKS_TO_PRINT tikini günlüğe yazdır

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the standard symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- Piyasa Gözlemi penceresine özel bir sembol ekle

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, true))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- tik dizisi verilerini özel sembol fiyat geçmişine ekle

Print("...");

uint start=GetTickCount();

PrintFormat("Start of adding %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s'", array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

int added=CustomTicksAdd(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array);

PrintFormat("Added %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms", added, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- MqlTick dizisine yeni eklenen özel sembol tik verilerini al

Print("...");

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array.Size(), array))

return;



//--- özel sembolün ilk ve son alınan tiklerinin zamanını yazdır

total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- özel sembolün son DATATICKS_TO_PRINT tikini günlüğe yazdır

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the custom symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- geçmişten tik aralığını silmeye başlayacağımız milisaniye cinsinden tik zamanını al

long time_from=array[total-DATATICKS_TO_DELETE-1].time_msc;



//--- özel sembolün DATATICKS_TO_DELETE son tik aralığını sil

Print("...");

start=GetTickCount();

PrintFormat("Start deleting %u ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s'", DATATICKS_TO_DELETE, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

int deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, time_from, array[total-2].time_msc);

PrintFormat("Deleted %u ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- yeni değiştirilmiş özel sembol tik verilerini MqlTick dizisine al

Print("...");

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array.Size(), array))

return;



//--- kaldırılmış tik aralığına sahip özel sembolün ilk ve son tiklerinin zamanını yazdır

total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("Time of the first tick from the changed history: %s.%03u, Time of the last tick from the changed history: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- özel sembolün son DATATICKS_TO_PRINT tikini günlüğe yazdır

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks of custom symbol '%s' with modified history:", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- grafikte yorum olarak kod sonlandırma tuşları hakkında bir ipucu görüntüle

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- sonsuz bir döngüde çıkmak için Esc veya Del tuşlarına basılmasını bekle

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- Del tuşuna basıldığında, oluşturulan özel sembol ve verilerini sil

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- çubuk verilerini sil

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- tik verilerini sil

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- sembolü sil

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- çıkmadan önce grafiği temizle

Comment("");

/*

sonuç:

Requested 4294967295 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD' symbol is received in the amount of 351199027 ticks in 55875 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392



The last 20 ticks for the standard symbol 'EURUSD':

351199007th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:23.045 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199008th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.045 Ask=1.07031 Bid=1.07031 (Info tick)

351199009th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.545 Ask=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199010th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.146 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199011th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.649 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199012th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:27.050 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199013th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:28.153 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199014th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.157 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199015th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.658 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199016th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:30.258 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199017th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:30.872 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351199018th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:31.358 Ask=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199019th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:31.859 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199020th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:32.377 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199021th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:32.962 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199022th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:33.961 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199023th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:34.667 Ask=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199024th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:35.170 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199025th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:38.266 Ask=1.07041 Bid=1.07041 (Info tick)

351199026th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392 Ask=1.07042 Bid=1.07042 (Info tick)

...

Start of adding 351199027 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'

Added 351199027 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' in 261594 ms

...

Requested 351199027 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD.C' symbol is received in the amount of 351199027 ticks in 137156 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392



The last 20 ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':

351199007th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:23.045 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199008th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.045 Ask=1.07031 Bid=1.07031 (Info tick)

351199009th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.545 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199010th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.146 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199011th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.649 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199012th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:27.050 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199013th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:28.153 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199014th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.157 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199015th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.658 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199016th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:30.258 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199017th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:30.872 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351199018th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:31.358 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199019th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:31.859 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199020th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:32.377 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199021th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:32.962 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199022th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:33.961 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199023th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:34.667 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199024th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:35.170 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199025th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:38.266 Ask=1.07041 Bid=1.07041 (Info tick)

351199026th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392 Ask=1.07042 Bid=1.07042 (Info tick)

...

Start deleting 10 ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'

Deleted 10 ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' in 188 ms

...

Requested 351199027 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD.C' symbol is received in the amount of 351199017 ticks in 138312 ms

Time of the first tick from the changed history: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Time of the last tick from the changed history: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392



The last 20 ticks of custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' with modified history:

351198997th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:14.935 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351198998th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:15.533 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351198999th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:17.736 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199000th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:18.540 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199001th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:19.046 Ask=1.07038 Bid=1.07038 (Info tick)

351199002th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:19.542 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199003th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:20.041 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351199004th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:21.041 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351199005th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:21.544 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199006th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:22.344 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199007th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:23.045 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199008th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.045 Ask=1.07031 Bid=1.07031 (Info tick)

351199009th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.545 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199010th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.146 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199011th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.649 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199012th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:27.050 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199013th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:28.153 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199014th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.157 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199015th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.658 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199016th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392 Ask=1.07042 Bid=1.07042 (Info tick)

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Özel sembol oluştur, bir hata kodu geri döndür |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- özel sembolün temel alınacağı sembolün adını tanımla

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- özel bir sembol oluşturulamadıysa ve bu hata 5304 değilse, bunu günlükte raporla

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- başarılı

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Özel sembol kaldır |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- sembolü Piyasa Gözlemi penceresinden gizle

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- özel sembol silinemediyse, bunu günlükte raporla ve 'false' geri döndür

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- başarılı

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Diziye belirtilen sayıda tik al |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbol, const uint count, MqlTick &array[])

{

//--- geçmiş verilerin yüklenmeye başladığını bildir

PrintFormat("Requested %u ticks to get tick history for the symbol '%s'", count, symbol);



//--- tikleri almak için 3 deneme yap

int attempts=0;

while(attempts<3)

{

//--- tikleri almadan önce başlangıç zamanını ölç

uint start=GetTickCount();



//--- 1970.01.01 00:00.001'den bu yana tik geçmişini iste (parametre from=1 ms)

int received=CopyTicks(symbol, array, COPY_TICKS_ALL, 1, count);

if(received!=-1)

{

//--- tik sayısı ve harcanan zaman hakkında bilgi görüntüle

PrintFormat("The tick history for the '%s' symbol is received in the amount of %u ticks in %d ms", symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- tik geçmişi senkronize edilmişse, hata kodu sıfıra eşittir - 'true' geri döner

if(GetLastError()==0)

return(true);



PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d",

symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start, GetLastError());

}

//--- denemeleri say

attempts++;

//--- tik veritabanının senkronizasyonunun bitmesini beklemek için bir saniyelik duraklama

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- 3 denemede tiklerin kopyalanması başarısız oldu

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Bir tikin dizge açıklamasını geri döndür |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick)

{

string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03u ", TimeToString(tick.time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick.time_msc%1000);



//--- tik bayraklarını kontrol et

bool buy_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BUY) == TICK_FLAG_BUY);

bool sell_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_SELL) == TICK_FLAG_SELL);

bool ask_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK) == TICK_FLAG_ASK);

bool bid_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID) == TICK_FLAG_BID);

bool last_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_LAST) == TICK_FLAG_LAST);

bool volume_tick= ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME);



//--- önce işlem bayrakları için tiki kontrol et (CustomTicksAdd() için yoktur)

if(buy_tick || sell_tick)

{

//--- bir işlem tiki için bir çıktı oluştur

desc += (buy_tick ? StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ", tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (sell_tick? StringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += "(Trade tick)";

}

else

{

//--- bir bilgi tiki için biraz farklı bir çıktı oluştur

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (last_tick ? StringFormat("Last=%G ", tick.last) : "");

desc += (volume_tick? StringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume): "");

desc += "(Info tick)";

}

//--- tik açıklamasını geri döndür

return(desc);

}