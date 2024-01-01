DokümantasyonBölümler
Belirtilen isme sahip olan kullanıcı-tanımlı sembolü siler.

bool  CustomSymbolDelete(
   const string     symbol_name          // kullanıcı-tanımlı sembolün ismi
   );

Parametreler

symbol

[in]  Kullanıcı-tanımlı sembolün ismi Var olan bir sembolün ismiyle örtüşmemelidir.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarı durumunda 'true', aksi durumda 'false'. Hata hakkında bilgi almak için GetLastError() fonksiyonunu çağırın.

Not

Çizelgesi açık durumda olan veya Piyasa gözleminde gösterilen kullanıcı-tanımlı semboller silinemez.

 

Örnek:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           CustomSymbolDelete.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"  // özel sembol adı
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"        // sembolün oluşturulacağı grubun adı
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()       // özel sembolün temel alınacağı sembolün adı
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- özel sembol oluşturulamadıysa, bunu günlükte bildir
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN))
     {
      Print("CustomSymbolCreate() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- oluşturulan sembolün varlığını kontrol et ve sonucu günlüğe yazdır
   bool customfalse;
   bool exist = SymbolExist(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEcustom);
   PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' exists: %s"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (string)exist);
   
//--- iki saniye bekle, oluşturulan sembolü sil ve bunu günlüğe bildir
   Sleep(2000);
   ResetLastError();
   bool deleted = CustomSymbolDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   Print(deleted ? StringFormat("Custom symbol '%s' removed"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME) : StringFormat("CustomSymbolDelete() failed. Error ",GetLastError()));
 
//--- oluşturulan sembolün varlığını kontrol et ve sonucu günlüğe yazdır
   exist = SymbolExist(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEcustom);
   PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' exists: %s"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (string)exist);
   /*
   sonuç:
   Custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cexiststrue
   Custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cremoved
   Custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cexistsfalse
   */
  }

 

Ayrıca bakınız

