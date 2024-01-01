//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomSymbolSetDouble.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // özel sembol adı

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // sembolün oluşturulacağı grubun adı

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // özel sembolün temel alınacağı sembolün adı



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- özel sembol oluştururken hata kodunu al

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- hata kodu 0 değilse (başarılı sembol oluşturma) ve 5304 değilse (sembol zaten oluşturulmuş) - bırak

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- özel sembolün dayandığı sembolün özelliklerini al ve günlüğe yazdır

//--- (minimum hacim, maksimum hacim, işlem gerçekleştirme için minimum hacim değişikliği adımı)

double origin_vol_min = SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);

double origin_vol_max = SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);

double origin_vol_step= SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);



PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol from which the custom '%s' was created:

"+

" Volume Min: %.2f

Volume Max: %.2f

Volume Step: %.2f",

CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME,

origin_vol_min, origin_vol_max, origin_vol_step);



//--- özel sembol özellikleri için diğer değerleri ayarla

ResetLastError();

bool res=true;

res &=CustomSymbolSetDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, 0.1);

res &=CustomSymbolSetDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX, 1000);

res &=CustomSymbolSetDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP, 0.1);



//--- özelliklerden herhangi biri ayarlanırken bir hata oluştuysa, günlükte ilgili bir mesaj görüntüle

if(!res)

Print("CustomSymbolSetDouble() failed. Error ", GetLastError());



//--- değiştirilen özel sembol özelliklerini al ve günlüğe yazdır

//--- (minimum hacim, maksimum hacim, işlem gerçekleştirme için minimum hacim değişikliği adımı)

double custom_vol_min = SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);

double custom_vol_max = SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);

double custom_vol_step= SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);



PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' based on '%s':

"+

" Volume Min: %.2f

Volume Max: %.2f

Volume Step: %.2f",

CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME,

custom_vol_min, custom_vol_max, custom_vol_step);



//--- grafikte yorum olarak kod sonlandırma tuşları hakkında bir ipucu görüntüle

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));



//--- sonsuz bir döngüde çıkmak için Esc veya Del tuşlarına basılmasını bekle

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- Del tuşuna basıldığında, oluşturulan özel sembolü sil

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- çıkmadan önce grafiği temizle

Comment("");

/*

sonuç:

The 'EURUSD' symbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created:

Volume Min: 0.01

Volume Max: 500.00

Volume Step: 0.01

Custom symbol 'EURUSD' based on 'EURUSD.C':

Volume Min: 0.10

Volume Max: 1000.00

Volume Step: 0.10

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Özel sembol oluştur, bir hata kodu geri döndür |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- özel sembolün temel alınacağı sembolün adını tanımla

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- özel bir sembol oluşturulamadıysa ve bu hata 5304 değilse, bunu günlükte raporla

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- başarılı

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Özel sembol kaldır |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- sembolü Piyasa Gözlemi penceresinden gizle

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- özel sembol silinemediyse, bunu günlükte raporla ve 'false' geri döndür

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- başarılı

return(true);

}