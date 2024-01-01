|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CustomSymbolSetString.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // özel sembol adı
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // sembolün oluşturulacağı grubun adı
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // özel sembolün temel alınacağı sembolün adı
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- özel sembol oluştururken hata kodunu al
int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
//--- hata kodu 0 değilse (başarılı sembol oluşturma) ve 5304 değilse (sembol zaten oluşturulmuş) - bırak
if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
return;
//--- özel sembolün dayandığı sembolün özelliklerini al ve günlüğe yazdır
//--- (minimum hacim, maksimum hacim, işlem gerçekleştirme için minimum hacim değişikliği adımı)
string origin_basis = SymbolInfoString(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, SYMBOL_BASIS);
string origin_category = SymbolInfoString(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, SYMBOL_CATEGORY);
string origin_formula = SymbolInfoString(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, SYMBOL_FORMULA);
PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol from which the custom '%s' was created:\n"+
" Basis: %s\n Category: %s\n Formula: %s",
CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME,
origin_basis, origin_category, origin_formula);
//--- özel sembol özellikleri için diğer değerleri ayarla
ResetLastError();
bool res=true;
res &=CustomSymbolSetString(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_BASIS, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
res &=CustomSymbolSetString(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_CATEGORY, "FX");
res &=CustomSymbolSetString(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_FORMULA, ("1.0 / "+CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN));
//--- özelliklerden herhangi biri ayarlanırken bir hata oluştuysa, günlükte ilgili bir mesaj görüntüle
if(!res)
Print("CustomSymbolSetString() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
//--- değiştirilen özel sembol özelliklerini al ve günlüğe yazdır
//--- (minimum hacim, maksimum hacim, işlem gerçekleştirme için minimum hacim değişikliği adımı)
string custom_basis = SymbolInfoString(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_BASIS);
string custom_category = SymbolInfoString(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_CATEGORY);
string custom_formula = SymbolInfoString(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_FORMULA);
PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' based on '%s':\n"+
" Basis: %s\n Category: %s\n Formula: %s",
CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME,
custom_basis, custom_category, custom_formula);
//--- grafikte yorum olarak kod sonlandırma tuşları hakkında bir ipucu görüntüle
Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- sonsuz bir döngüde çıkmak için Esc veya Del tuşlarına basılmasını bekle
while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
{
Sleep(16);
//--- Del tuşuna basıldığında, oluşturulan özel sembolü sil
if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
{
if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
break;
}
}
//--- çıkmadan önce grafiği temizle
Comment("");
/*
sonuç:
The 'EURUSD' symbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created:
Basis:
Category:
Formula:
Custom symbol 'EURUSD' based on 'EURUSD.C':
Basis: EURUSD
Category: FX
Formula: 1.0 / EURUSD
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Özel sembol oluştur, bir hata kodu geri döndür |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)
{
//--- özel sembolün temel alınacağı sembolün adını tanımla
string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
//--- özel bir sembol oluşturulamadıysa ve bu hata 5304 değilse, bunu günlükte raporla
ResetLastError();
int error=0;
if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))
{
error=GetLastError();
if(error!=5304)
PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);
}
//--- başarılı
return(error);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Özel sembol kaldır |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
{
//--- sembolü Piyasa Gözlemi penceresinden gizle
ResetLastError();
if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))
{
PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- özel sembol silinemediyse, bunu günlükte raporla ve 'false' geri döndür
ResetLastError();
if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
{
PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- başarılı
return(true);
}