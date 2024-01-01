DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıKullanıcı-tanımlı sembollerCustomTicksReplace 

CustomTicksReplace

Kullanıcı-tanımlı sembolün belirtilen zaman aralığındaki geçmiş verilerini MqlTick tipli diziden alınan verilerle değiştirir.

int  CustomTicksReplace(
   const string     symbol,            // sembol ismi
   long             from_msc,          // başlangıç tarihi
   long             to_msc,            // bitiş tarihi
   const MqlTick&   ticks[],           // kullanıcı-tanımlı sembol için kullanılacak veri dizisi
   uint             count=WHOLE_ARRAY  // kullanılacak ticks[] dizisi elemanlarının sayısı
   );

Parametreler

symbol

[in]  Kullanıcı-tanımlı sembolün ismi

from_msc

[in]  Değiştirilmek istenilen veri aralığının başlangıç zamanı. Zaman 01.01.1970'den itibaren milisaniyeler biçiminde olmalıdır.

to_msc

[in]  Değiştirilmek istenilen veri aralığının son zamanı. Zaman 01.01.1970'den itibaren milisaniyeler biçiminde olmalıdır.

ticks[]

[in]   Zamana göre artan sırayla MqlTick tipli veri dizisi.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Belirtilen zaman aralığında değişim için kullanılacak ticks[] dizisi elemanlarının sayısı. WHOLE_ARRAY, tüm ticks[] dizisi elemanlarının kullanılması gerektiği anlamına gelir.

Geri Dönüş Değeri

Güncellenen veri sayısı veya hata durumunda '-1'.

Not

Fiyat akışı içinde aynı zaman indisine sahip birkaç tik verisi bulunabileceği için (kesin zaman değeri MqlTick yapısının time_msc alanında yer alır), CustomTicksReplace fonksiyonu ticks[] dizisinin elemanlarını otomatik olarak sıralamaz. Bu nedenle, dizideki tikler önceden, zamana göre artan şekilde sıralanmalıdır.

Tik verileri, to_msc değerine ulaşılıncaya kadar veya hata oluşuncaya kadar zamana göre birer birer değiştirilir. Tik verisinin zamanı ve artan sıra yapısı arasında bir uyuşmazlık tespit edilirse, veri değiştirme işlemi orada sonlandırılır. Belirtilen aralıkta, uyuşmazlık noktasından önceki veriler başarıyla değiştirilir, fakat o noktadan sonraki tarihlere ait veriler değiştirilmeden bırakılır.

ticks[] dizisi belli bir zaman aralığı için herhangi bir veri içermiyorsa, kullanıcı-tanımlı sembolün veri geçmişi üzerinde ticks[] dizisiyle değiştirilen ilgili alanlarda bir "boşluk" oluşur. Diğer bir deyişle, eksik verile CustomTicksReplace fonksiyonunun çağrılması, tıpkı CustomTicksDelete fonksiyonunda olduğu gibi, ilgili veri aralığını silecektir.

Eğer tik veri tabanı belirli bir zaman aralığı için hiçbir veri içermiyorsa, CustomTicksReplace ticks[] dizisinden tikleri veritabanına ekleyecektir.

CustomTicksReplace fonksiyonu tick veritabanı ile direkt olarak çalışır.

 

Örnek:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           CustomTicksReplace.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"     // özel sembol adı
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"           // sembolün oluşturulacağı grubun adı
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()          // özel sembolün temel alınacağı sembolün adı
 
#define   DATATICKS_TO_COPY      UINT_MAX          // kopyalanan tik sayısı
#define   DATATICKS_TO_PRINT     20                // günlüğe gönderilen tik sayısı
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- özel sembol oluştururken hata kodunu al
   int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   
//--- hata kodu 0 değilse (başarılı sembol oluşturma) ve 5304 değilse (sembol zaten oluşturulmuş) - bırak
   if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
      return;
 
//--- standart sembol tik verilerini MqlTick dizisine al
   MqlTick array[]={};
   if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINDATATICKS_TO_COPYarray))
      return;
   
//--- standart sembolün ilk ve son alınan tiklerinin zamanını yazdır
   int total=(int)array.Size();
   PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",
               TimeToString(array[0].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,
               TimeToString(array[total-1].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);
               
//--- standart sembolün son DATATICKS_TO_PRINT tikini günlüğe yazdır
   PrintFormat("\nThe last %d ticks for the standard symbol '%s':"DATATICKS_TO_PRINTCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINTi<totali++)
     {
      if(i<0)
         continue;
      PrintFormat("  %dth Tick: %s"iGetTickDescription(array[i]));
     }
   
//--- Piyasa Gözlemi penceresine özel bir sembol ekle
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEtrue))
     {
      Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- tik dizisi verilerini özel sembol fiyat geçmişine ekle
   Print("...");
   uint start=GetTickCount();
   PrintFormat("Start of adding %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s'"array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   int added=CustomTicksAdd(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEarray);
   PrintFormat("Added %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms"addedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetTickCount()-start);
   
//--- MqlTick dizisine yeni eklenen özel sembol tik verilerini al
   Print("...");
   if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEarray.Size(), array))
      return;
   
//--- özel sembolün ilk ve son alınan tiklerinin zamanını yazdır
   total=(int)array.Size();
   PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",
               TimeToString(array[0].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,
               TimeToString(array[total-1].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);
               
//--- özel sembolün son DATATICKS_TO_PRINT tikini günlüğe yazdır
   PrintFormat("\nThe last %d ticks for the custom symbol '%s':"DATATICKS_TO_PRINTCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINTi<totali++)
     {
      if(i<0)
         continue;
      PrintFormat("  %dth Tick: %s"iGetTickDescription(array[i]));
     }
 
//--- şimdi Ask(Sembol)=1.0/Ask(Sembol), Bid(Sembol)=1.0/Bid(Sembol) denklemini kullanarak dizideki Ask ve Bid tik değerlerini değiştir
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      array[i].ask = (array[i].ask !=0 ? 1.0 / array[i].ask : array[i].ask);
      array[i].bid = (array[i].bid !=0 ? 1.0 / array[i].bid : array[i].bid);
     }
   Print("\nNow the ticks are changed");
 
//--- özel sembolün tik geçmişini değiştirilmiş tik dizisindeki verilerle değiştir
   Print("...");
   start=GetTickCount();
   PrintFormat("Start replacing %u changed ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s'"array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   int replaced=CustomTicksReplace(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEarray[0].time_mscarray[total-1].time_mscarray);
   PrintFormat("Replaced %u ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms"replacedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetTickCount()-start);
   
//--- yeni değiştirilmiş özel sembol tik verilerini MqlTick dizisine al
   Print("...");
   if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEarray.Size(), array))
      return;
   
//--- özel sembolün ilk ve son alınan değiştirilmiş tiklerinin zamanını yazdır
   total=(int)array.Size();
   PrintFormat("First changed tick time: %s.%03u, Last changed tick time: %s.%03u",
               TimeToString(array[0].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,
               TimeToString(array[total-1].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);
               
//--- özel sembolün son değiştirilmiş DATATICKS_TO_PRINT tikini günlüğe yazdır
   PrintFormat("\nThe last %d changed ticks for the custom symbol '%s':"DATATICKS_TO_PRINTCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINTi<totali++)
     {
      if(i<0)
         continue;
      PrintFormat("  %dth Changed tick: %s"iGetTickDescription(array[i]));
     }
 
//--- grafikte yorum olarak kod sonlandırma tuşları hakkında bir ipucu görüntüle
   Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- sonsuz bir döngüde çıkmak için Esc veya Del tuşlarına basılmasını bekle
   while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
     {
      Sleep(16);
      //--- Del tuşuna basıldığında, oluşturulan özel sembol ve verilerini sil
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
        {
         //--- çubuk verilerini sil
         int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- tik verilerini sil
         deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- sembolü sil
         if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
            PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         break;
        }
     }
//--- çıkmadan önce grafiği temizle
   Comment("");
   /*
   sonuç:
   Requested 4294967295 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD'
   The tick history for the 'EURUSDsymbol is received in the amount of 351195822 ticks in 55735 ms
   First tick time2011.12.19 00:00:08.000Last tick time2024.06.21 08:39:03.113
   
   The last 20 ticks for the standard symbol 'EURUSD':
     351195802th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:10.076 Ask=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195803th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:13.162 Ask=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195804th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:13.872 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195805th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:14.866 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195806th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:17.374 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195807th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:18.883 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195808th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:19.771 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195809th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:20.873 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195810th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:22.278 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195811th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:22.775 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195812th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:23.477 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195813th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:38.194 Ask=1.07197 (Info tick)
     351195814th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:38.789 Ask=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195815th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:39.290 Ask=1.07197 (Info tick)
     351195816th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:43.695 Ask=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195817th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:52.203 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195818th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:55.105 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195819th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:57.607 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195820th Tick2024.06.21 08:39:00.512 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195821th Tick2024.06.21 08:39:03.113 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
   ...
   Start of adding 351195822 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   Added 351195822 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cin 349407 ms
   ...
   Requested 351195822 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   The tick history for the 'EURUSD.Csymbol is received in the amount of 351195822 ticks in 190203 ms
   First tick time2011.12.19 00:00:08.000Last tick time2024.06.21 08:39:03.113
   
   The last 20 ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':
     351195802th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:10.076 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195803th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:13.162 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195804th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:13.872 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195805th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:14.866 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195806th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:17.374 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195807th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:18.883 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195808th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:19.771 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195809th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:20.873 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195810th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:22.278 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195811th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:22.775 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195812th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:23.477 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195813th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:38.194 Ask=1.07197 Bid=1.07197 (Info tick)
     351195814th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:38.789 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195815th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:39.290 Ask=1.07197 Bid=1.07197 (Info tick)
     351195816th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:43.695 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195817th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:52.203 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195818th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:55.105 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195819th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:57.607 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195820th Tick2024.06.21 08:39:00.512 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195821th Tick2024.06.21 08:39:03.113 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
   
   Now the ticks are changed
   ...
   Start replacing 351195822 changed ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   Replaced 351195822 ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cin 452266 ms
   ...
   Requested 351195822 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   The tick history for the 'EURUSD.Csymbol is received in the amount of 351195822 ticks in 199812 ms
   First changed tick time2011.12.19 00:00:08.000Last changed tick time2024.06.21 08:39:03.113
   
   The last 20 changed ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':
     351195802th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:10.076 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)
     351195803th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:13.162 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)
     351195804th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:13.872 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)
     351195805th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:14.866 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)
     351195806th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:17.374 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)
     351195807th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:18.883 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)
     351195808th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:19.771 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)
     351195809th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:20.873 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)
     351195810th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:22.278 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)
     351195811th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:22.775 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)
     351195812th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:23.477 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)
     351195813th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:38.194 Ask=0.93286 Bid=0.93286 (Info tick)
     351195814th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:38.789 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)
     351195815th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:39.290 Ask=0.93286 Bid=0.93286 (Info tick)
     351195816th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:43.695 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)
     351195817th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:52.203 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)
     351195818th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:55.105 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)
     351195819th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:57.607 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)
     351195820th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:39:00.512 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)
     351195821th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:39:03.113 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Özel sembol oluştur, bir hata kodu geri döndür                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_nameconst string symbol_pathconst string symbol_origin=NULL)
  {
//--- özel sembolün temel alınacağı sembolün adını tanımla
   string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
   
//--- özel bir sembol oluşturulamadıysa ve bu hata 5304 değilse, bunu günlükte raporla
   ResetLastError();
   int error=0;
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_namesymbol_pathorigin))
     {
      error=GetLastError();
      if(error!=5304)
         PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d"symbol_namesymbol_pathoriginerror);
     }
//--- başarılı
   return(error);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Özel sembol kaldır                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
  {
//--- sembolü Piyasa Gözlemi penceresinden gizle
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_namefalse))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d"GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
      
//--- özel sembol silinemediyse, bunu günlükte raporla ve 'false' geri döndür
   ResetLastError();
   if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d"symbol_nameGetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- başarılı
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Diziye belirtilen sayıda tik al                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbolconst uint countMqlTick &array[])
  {
//--- geçmiş verilerin yüklenmeye başladığını bildir
   PrintFormat("Requested %u ticks to get tick history for the symbol '%s'"countsymbol);
   
//--- tikleri almak için 3 deneme yap
   int attempts=0;
   while(attempts<3)
     {
      //--- tikleri almadan önce başlangıç zamanını ölç
      uint start=GetTickCount();
      
      //--- 1970.01.01 00:00.001'den bu yana tik geçmişini iste (parametre from=1 ms)
      int received=CopyTicks(symbolarrayCOPY_TICKS_ALL1count);
      if(received!=-1)
        {
         //--- tik sayısı ve harcanan zaman hakkında bilgi görüntüle
         PrintFormat("The tick history for the '%s' symbol is received in the amount of %u ticks in %d ms"symbolreceivedGetTickCount()-start);
         
         //--- tik geçmişi senkronize edilmişse, hata kodu sıfıra eşittir - 'true' geri döner
         if(GetLastError()==0)
            return(true);
 
         PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d"
                     symbolreceivedGetTickCount()-startGetLastError());
        }
      //--- denemeleri say
      attempts++; 
      //--- tik veritabanının senkronizasyonunun bitmesini beklemek için bir saniyelik duraklama
      Sleep(1000);
     }
//--- 3 denemede tiklerin kopyalanması başarısız oldu
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Bir tikin dizge açıklamasını geri döndür                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick
  { 
   string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03u "TimeToString(tick.timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick.time_msc%1000);
   
//--- tik bayraklarını kontrol et
   bool buy_tick   = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BUY)   == TICK_FLAG_BUY); 
   bool sell_tick  = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_SELL)  == TICK_FLAG_SELL); 
   bool ask_tick   = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK)   == TICK_FLAG_ASK); 
   bool bid_tick   = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID)   == TICK_FLAG_BID); 
   bool last_tick  = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_LAST)  == TICK_FLAG_LAST); 
   bool volume_tick= ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME); 
   
//--- önce işlem bayrakları için tiki kontrol et (CustomTicksAdd() için yoktur)
   if(buy_tick || sell_tick
     { 
      //--- bir işlem tiki için bir çıktı oluştur
      desc += (buy_tick ? StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d "tick.lasttick.volume)  : ""); 
      desc += (sell_tickStringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.lasttick.volume) : ""); 
      desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G "tick.ask) : ""); 
      desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G "tick.ask) : ""); 
      desc += "(Trade tick)"
     } 
   else 
     { 
      //--- bir bilgi tiki için biraz farklı bir çıktı oluştur
      desc += (ask_tick   ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ",  tick.ask)    : ""); 
      desc += (bid_tick   ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ",  tick.ask)    : ""); 
      desc += (last_tick  ? StringFormat("Last=%G "tick.last)   : ""); 
      desc += (volume_tickStringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume): ""); 
      desc += "(Info tick)"
     } 
//--- tik açıklamasını geri döndür
   return(desc); 
  } 

 

Ayrıca bakınız

CustomRatesDelete, CustomRatesUpdate, CustomTicksDelete, CopyTicks, CopyTicksRange