cebe
Göstergeler

TrendX - MetaTrader 5 için gösterge

Nikolay Kositsin
9008
(18)
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) görüntüle
TrendX.mq5 (9.87 KB) görüntüle
Real author:

Victor Chebotarev

TrendX indicator can be used for the market entry/exit. The red line shows the movement direction, while the green one shows trend. Raising green line indicates directional movement, while falling or horizontal one shows correction or flat.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 01.06.2006.

Fig.1. TrendX

ROC2_VG ROC2_VG

Plotting ROC indicators of two arbitrary types (including Momentum) and periods in a single window.

M2_MA_HTF M2_MA_HTF

M2_MA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

XEnvelopes_Digit XEnvelopes_Digit

Envelopes indicator with the color filling inside the channel, drawn as a cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.

XEnvelopes_Digit_Grid XEnvelopes_Digit_Grid

Envelopes indicator with the color filling inside the channel, drawn as a cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits, and a price grid with these rounded values.