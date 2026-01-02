Fxpipsgainer
- Эксперты
- Mohammad Zahirul Islam
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
📈 Fxpipsgainer – Smart Gold & Crypto Trading Robot for MT5
First Check our trading performance here
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302357
Fxpipsgainer is a professionally developed MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) and Ethereum (ETH) trading.
This robot is built on several years of real Gold trading experience, focusing on stability, recovery control, and long-term capital growth.
⚠️ Important Notice:
Fxpipsgainer is optimized only for XAUUSD and ETH.
Using other instruments is not recommended and may produce inefficient results.
🎯 Trading Philosophy
-
Consistency over gambling
-
Designed for patient and disciplined investors
-
Structured recovery logic instead of panic exits
-
Forex trading is a business, not gambling
This EA does not use a fixed stop loss for each trade, but applies a well-organized recovery plan to manage losing positions.
Temporary drawdown can occur — do not panic.
If drawdown increases, the system is designed to reduce it gradually over time under normal market conditions.
💰 Account Types & Lot Size Guidance
✅ Cent Account
-
Minimum Balance: $100
-
Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 cent lot
✅ XM Micro Account
-
Recommended Balance: $1,000
-
Recommended Lot Size: 0.10 micro lot
This makes Fxpipsgainer suitable for low-capital traders as well as long-term investors.
🔁 Very Important Recommendation – Swap-Free Account
Fxpipsgainer may hold trades for extended periods, depending on Gold market movement.
For this reason, your account must be Swap-Free to avoid:
-
Carry charges
-
Holding fees
-
Administrative fees
-
Any hidden costs
Using a non swap-free account can seriously affect performance.
✅ Recommended Brokers (Unlimited Swap-Free)
Based on our experience, the following brokers offer true unlimited swap-free accounts, with no grace period and no hidden fees, allowing trades to be held for weeks or even months:
-
XM
-
HFM (HotForex)
-
LiteFinance
-
Exness
-
JustMarkets
-
OneRoyal
-
FBS
-
Vantage Markets
-
XS
📊 Performance Targets
-
🎯 Monthly Target: 5% – 10%
-
🎯 Ultimate Goal: Approximately 100% yearly growth
You can monitor our live trading performance via the provided link.
Check here our trading performance
We believe in real performance — not marketing promises.
⚙️ Settings & Support
-
Default settings not recommended to trade.
-
For custom settings or assistance, please contact us via inbox after purchase
-
Support is provided for genuine buyers
🤝 Final Words
Patience is our strongest asset.
Follow the rules, respect risk, and allow time for the strategy to work.
Balance growth happens step by step — not overnight.
Start your smart trading journey with Fxpipsgainer.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Forex and CFD trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Please trade responsibly and use proper risk management