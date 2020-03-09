Gaodong Balanced hedging system MT4 EA

Gaodong Balanced Hedging System MT4 EA — Intelligent Balanced Hedging System

📌 Product Introduction

Gaodong Nervous System EA is an intelligent two-way trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market conditions. It adopts a framework of "point spread arbitrage + dynamic risk control" to find stable and repeatable market structures across different instruments.
This system has undergone long-term testing, demonstrating rigorous logic, robustness, and reliability. It features automatic risk control, clear parameters, a simple structure, and strong visualization. Trading is stable, with positions held continuously according to your set size. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and initiates a break, consistently executing trades based on the principle of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. Suitable for both beginners and professional traders. This system supports both long and short positions, is suitable for all instruments, and has simple parameter settings. You only need to set the lot size, entry interval, daily profit target for automatic break, and total stop-loss; other settings can be left at their defaults. We welcome you to subscribe and witness its wonders. We recommend setting the lot size to 0.01-0.02 lots per $500 capital. Trading is stable, with positions held continuously according to your set size. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and initiates a break, consistently executing trades based on the principle of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. We welcome you to subscribe and witness its wonders. If you require a detailed instruction manual, please contact me via Telegram after purchase.

📌 Core Advantages

✔ Zero-indicator participation — The core logic is entirely based on price behavior.
✔ Automatic spread protection — Applicable to most forex pairs
✔ Intelligent Hedging Engine — Maintaining Profitability in Volatile Markets
✔ Strict risk control—Each order is controlled, and a maximum position size can be set.
✔ Visual parameter interface—simple, easy to understand, and clear at a glance.
✔ Compatible with Bybit / Forex / CFD platforms
✔ Automatic verification passed (MQL5 official test compliant)

📌 Applicable Users
• Conservative traders
• Users who prefer grid trading/hedging/spread arbitrage structures
• Players who do not rely on indicators and prefer pure price logic
• Traders who want to automate their strategies

📌 Precautions
• Recommended for use in live accounts or high-leverage environments with a minimum of $200.
• We recommend using brokers with low spreads and low latency.
