Gaodong Balanced hedging system MT4 EA

⚡⚡New Year Promotion: Now $299 USD, promotion ends January 30, 2026, after which it will revert to $500 USD per month.⚡⚡


Gaodong Balanced Hedging System MT4 EA — Intelligent Balanced Hedging System

📌 Product Introduction

Gaodong Nervous System EA is an intelligent two-way trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market conditions. It adopts a framework of "point spread arbitrage + dynamic risk control" to find stable and repeatable market structures across different instruments.
This system has undergone long-term testing, demonstrating rigorous logic, robustness, and reliability. It features automatic risk control, clear parameters, a simple structure, and strong visualization. Trading is stable, with positions held continuously according to your set size. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and initiates a break, consistently executing trades based on the principle of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. Suitable for both beginners and professional traders. This system supports both long and short positions, is suitable for all instruments, and has simple parameter settings. You only need to set the lot size, entry interval, daily profit target for automatic break, and total stop-loss; other settings can be left at their defaults. We welcome you to subscribe and witness its wonders. We recommend setting the lot size to 0.01-0.02 lots per $500 capital. Trading is stable, with positions held continuously according to your set size. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and initiates a break, consistently executing trades based on the principle of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. We welcome you to subscribe and witness its wonders. If you require a detailed instruction manual, please contact me via Telegram after purchase.

📌 Core Advantages

✔ Zero-indicator participation — The core logic is entirely based on price behavior.
✔ Automatic spread protection — Applicable to most forex pairs
✔ Intelligent Hedging Engine — Maintaining Profitability in Volatile Markets
✔ Strict risk control—Each order is controlled, and a maximum position size can be set.
✔ Visual parameter interface—simple, easy to understand, and clear at a glance.
✔ Compatible with Bybit / Forex / CFD platforms
✔ Automatic verification passed (MQL5 official test compliant)

📌 Applicable Users
• Conservative traders
• Users who prefer grid trading/hedging/spread arbitrage structures
• Players who do not rely on indicators and prefer pure price logic
• Traders who want to automate their strategies

📌 Precautions
• Recommended for use in live accounts or high-leverage environments with a minimum of $200.
• We recommend using brokers with low spreads and low latency.

추천 제품
WOW Dash Lucky Bunny
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า M5 timeframe with zigzag upward and downward Strategies Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M5 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M5 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds  - 60 seconds is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto cur
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Scalper Gold Reborn
Zahidin Zainal Zulkornain
Experts
Scalper Gold Reborn is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold but can use at currency too. The operation is based on opening orders using the Bolinger Band and Moving Average . Monitoring Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1805669 Recommendations Timeframe : M1 Pairs : GOLD/Currencies Settings: Default Lot : Use 0.01 for every 10.000cents Leverage: 1:1000 or higher Contact me in private for more setfiles. Setup Open M1 timeframe charts for pair GOLD or currency. Atta
Robot 100M
Natthapon Prompakdee
Experts
Robot 100M Robot 100M is the EA developed from the combination of various strategies using both technical and fundamental. * Features - Place orders on many conditions such as Price Action and Indicators - Smart Money Management system - Combines indicators with Price Action - Auto Take Profit - Using strategies that help lower risk as much as it can to preserve funds * See trading results from 11/10/2018 to today of Robot V3.9 from the links below...   https://traders100m.000webhostapp.com/De
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Trend Range King
Frank Paetsch
Experts
Trend Range EA: 트렌드 + 평균회귀, 두 세계의 장점 별 5개 Trend King EA (특히   H4 에서 검증)을 기반으로, 강력한   평균회귀 모듈 을 결합했습니다.   바 단위 의 견고한 구조로 트렌드와 박스장 모두 대응합니다. 하이라이트 듀얼 엔진 : •   트렌드   – ATR로 정규화한 EMA 갭 +   히스테리시스   + RSI. •   레인지   – EMA 밴드 대비   ATR 편차   + RSI 센터; 선택형 캔들 확인(엔걸핑/인사이드). 검증·브로커 친화 :   Open prices only , 바당 1회 계산, 경량 코드,   그리드/마틴 없음 ,   DLL 없음 , ECN-세이프 주문. 리스크 관리 : ATR SL/TP, ATR 트레일/BE,   고정 랏 또는 %리스크 , 오토 매직, 스프레드 가드, 세션 필터, 스파이크 보호. 최적화 용이 : 거친 단계의 파라미터로   플래토(plateau)   형성; 트렌드/레인지   독립 스위치 로 개별 최적
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Neural Average
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Neural Average is a fully automated trading advisor. In addition to the scalping algorithm, the system for monitoring the market through the volumes and coefficients of oscillations and filtering the opening of transactions through custom macros - determinants, a neural network emulator is also integrated into the software basis of this advisor. The above structure allows you to effectively filter the flow of potential deals based on the relevance of the context and conjuncture, as well as by t
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
BeiDou Trend
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
Beidou Trend EA is a trend EA with a large profit-loss ratio. Breakout trading is a very old method. It has been widely used since Livermore in the 1900s. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility. I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD since the beginning of my investment career. I am familiar with this method. It is old, simple and effective. Beidou Trend EA is improved based on Rising Sun Gold
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor identifies the beginning of a wave movement and starts working according to the direction of the new wave. It uses tight stop loss and take profit. Built-in protection against spread widening. Control of profit is performed by the tight trailing stop feature. Lot calculation is based on stop loss. For example, if stop loss is 250 points and MaxRisk = 10%, the lot size will be calculated in such a way that triggering the stop loss would lead to a loss equal to 10% of the deposi
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Spiderbot GOLD
Petr Popov
Experts
The trader’s task is to find a pattern and make money on it. Classic trading uses patterns in the form of graphical analysis - candlestick patterns, levels, trend lines, graphic figures, etc. Their main difficulty is that they are not unambiguous. Each trader sees everything differently. Against the backdrop of this ambiguity, a bunch of other problems arise: psychology is the most common reason for losing a deposit, attracting transactions “by the ears” in places where there is none, the time
Gold Mastery EA
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
GOLD MASTERY EA 1. OVERVIEW  The Gold Mastery EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) specially designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD) based on Double Top/Bottom patterns with Neckline confirmation. This EA integrates ATR-based stop loss and takes profit levels, ensuring an optimal risk-reward ratio.  2. Unique Features   Double Top/Bottom Pattern Detection: Uses historical price action to identify strong reversal signals. Neckline Confirmation (Optional): Ensures pattern validity before placin
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Experts
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Bitcoin Machine
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Bitcoin Machine EA is VIP , It    was developed by ENZOFXEA team in Germany with experienced traders with more than 15 years of trading experience.The indicators used in Bitcoin EA expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. You don't need to Hold your bitcoin capital anymore It doesn't matter if Bitcoin becomes expensive or cheap All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    ( BTC , BTCUSD , Bitcoin   ) This
Ichimoku Trade
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor identifies the most probable direction of the price based on the divergence of volumes and consolidation of prices in the overbought/oversold areas. Filtering for opening trades is carried out by using a unique formula for calculating the price level - "magnet" (based on the Ichimoku indicator), where the price is highly probable to come within a few bars in the future. The EA contains a minimum of settings, which facilitates its usage. Recommended symbols: EURUSD 15m ; GBPUSD
Glitter Grass
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
ADVISOR "GG" - UNIVERSAL, ABLE TO TRADE YOURSELF AND WITH THE HELP OF A TRADER! THE PANEL SHOWS THE ENTIRE DOWNLOAD TO HELP WHEN TRADING. BUTTONS PRESENT   1.CLOSING PROFITABLE ORDERS  2. CLOSE ALL ORDERS  3. LOCKING THESE POSITIONS TO SET UP THE EXPERT, THE DISTANCE IS USED, WHICH DEPENDS ON THE TREND TO OPTIMIZE THE TREND, THERE IS A SPECIAL ALGORITHM! WHEN TRADING, YOU CAN ADD OPENING ORDERS MANUALLY, IT IS ALSO POSSIBLE TO LOCK ALL OPEN ORDERS! IF YOU DO NOT TRADE WITH THE HELP OF
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
NP Fincone
Mikita Borys
Experts
NP(Night Pirate) - 이 고문은 독점 지표를 기반으로 하는 Scalper입니다.{1}} 가장 인기 있는 통화 쌍인 GBPUSD.EURUSD.USDCAD에 대한 자동 거래 시스템입니다. Advisor는 시장 모멘텀을 활용하여 변동성 돌파를 포착합니다. 이 다중 통화 어드바이저는 주문 처리를 위한 고유한 알고리즘을 가지고 있습니다.{1}} 특징: 거래 성공률 높음 사용 가능한 모든 기록에 대한 스트레스 테스트 통과 최소 입금액 $100 설정 및 사용 용이 각 거래에는 손절매가 있습니다. EA는 사용이 간단하고 편리합니다. eurusd gbpusd nzdusd audusd m15의 기본 설정에 연결하기만 하면 됩니다. 이 EA는 추세의 방향을 결정합니다. 시장 진입점.
MartiX
Henry Sumariyono
Experts
This EA uses a martingale trading style. The recommended trading capital is 10,000 USD or 10,000 US Dollars, or 10,000 in the balance (in any currency). The initial lot size is 0.01 for 10,000. This EA also has trading hour restrictions based on server time (not local time). This EA also includes a fund security feature that you can flexibly configure to suit your individual risk profile and risk management. Enjoy using this EA. We hope it helps you grow your trading account. IMPORTANT! After
Power Fusion Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Power Plus XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Power Plus XAU/USD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on MetaTrader 4. It combines the precision of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator with the directional strength of the ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the gold market. This EA utilizes a highly optimized mean-reversion strategy, leveraging overbought and oversold l
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
TWZ Gold Killer
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Gold Killer support and resistance strategy with Trilling Stop loss is a trading method that focuses on identifying key levels where the price of gold tends to find support (stop falling) and resistance (stop rising). Here's a breakdown of how to apply this strategy effectively: Best Time Frame: 01 Hour Works only on Gold: Minimum Deposit 10K If someone wants for Currencies DM Me. 1. Understanding Support and Resistance Support Level: A price level where a downtrend can be expected to pause
Fx Trend Follower
Atif Zafar
Experts
EA works with none of the technical indicators.   It waits for the trend and trade accordingly. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Can work with even $30 USD Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Trailing stop: Pips to allow trail
SignalMaster Trend EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
Experts
SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ 쓰리 리틀 버즈 EA는 손실에서 탄생했습니다. 고통으로 완성되었고, 목적을 가지고 출시되었습니다. ️ 구조입니다. 투기가 아닙니다. 쓰리 리틀 버즈 EA는 단순한 트레이딩 로봇이 아닙니다. 오랜 세월의 실패를 통해 만들어진, 전투에서 단련된 엔진이며, 단 하나의 사명을 위해 설계되었습니다. 바로   시장이 격변할 때 당신의 자산을 보호하고, 회복하고, 성장시키는 것입니다.   세 가지 강력한 전략을 완벽하게 조화시켜 결합했습니다   . 마팅게일을 활용한 손실 그리드   : 손실을 흡수하고 완전한 회복을 향해 나아갑니다. 마팅게일로 그리드에서 승리   : 기세를 타고 동시에 스마트한 이득을 얻습니다. 로트 곱셈을 이용한 헤지   : 반전을 포착하고 수익성 있는 출구를 강제합니다. 시간대:   H4 플랫폼:   MetaTrader 4(MT4) 최소 잔액:   $10,000 브로커:   모든 브로커 통화쌍:   모든 통화쌍   (기본
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Experts
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Soul Gou
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order". Lot - lot size for pending orders. Use Order type - type of pending orders. The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points. Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
BitcoinWhale
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
5 (1)
Experts
BitcoinWhale은 MT4 플랫폼과 Bitcoin/USD 쌍을 위해 설계되고 최적화된 전문 자동 거래 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 터미널에서 독립적으로 작동하며, 로봇이 실행되는 동안 컴퓨터를 켜야 하기 때문에 컴퓨터나 VPS에서 실행할 수 있습니다. 로봇은 24시간 시장을 분석하기 때문에 인간보다 효율적이다. 업데이트와 최적화는 지속적으로 이루어지며 구매자가 사용할 수 있습니다. 로봇은 더욱 발전되어 향후 더 나은 거래 효과를 달성하는 데 도움이 될 것입니다. 위험한 전략을 사용하지 마십시오. 실제 정지 손실과 이익 실현만 가능합니다. 인터넷 연결이 끊기거나 전기가 끊기더라도 주문은 손절매로 보호됩니다. 로봇 BitcoinWhale의 작동 원리. 로봇은 거래를 거의 수행하지 않지만 품질이 좋으므로 인내심을 갖고 로봇을 시작하고 결과를 확인하십시오. 로봇에 대해 인내심을 가지십시오. 때로는 하루 안에 많은 거래가 이루어지기도 합니다. 그 전략은 주로 시장에 달려 있습니다. 로봇이
GoldScalper
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
GoldScalper   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  XAU/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the 5M Timeframe . thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be availabl
IndexPro
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndexPro  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a hu
Icaro
Christian Ricci
Experts
PROMO PRICE ONLY FOR LIMITED TIME  6 month at only 30$ (5$/month) RECOMMENDED VALUE: Timeframe: M1 ONLY FOR NAS100  SPREAD RECOMMENDED: 80 Test Broker: Vantage Fx EA SETUP: Lots: 1 for each 100€ (if Balance is 1000€, Lots = 10) TP: 5 SL: 0 min: 10 After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages. I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor. If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.
IndiceFire
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndiceFire는 MT4 플랫폼과 S&P500, US30 지수 쌍과 같은 지수 거래를 위해 설계 및 최적화된 전문 자동 거래 시스템입니다. . 이 시스템은 터미널에서 독립적으로 작동하며 로봇이 실행되는 동안 컴퓨터가 켜져 있어야 하기 때문에 컴퓨터나 VPS에서 실행할 수 있습니다. 로봇은 하루 24시간 시장을 분석하고 S&P500의 H4 타임프레임에 거래를 엽니다. 덕분에 사람보다 더 효과적입니다. 업데이트 및 최적화는 지속적으로 이루어지며 구매자가 사용할 수 있습니다. 로봇은 더욱 발전될 것이며, 이는 미래에 더 나은 거래 효과를 달성하는 데 도움이 될 것입니다. 위험한 전략을 사용하지 마십시오. 실제 손절매와 이익실현만 가능합니다. 인터넷 연결이나 전기가 끊기더라도 주문은 손절매로 보호됩니다. 로봇 IndiceFire의 작동 원리. 로봇은 전략적이고 좋은 품질의 결과로 항상 거래를 수행합니다. 인내심을 갖고 로봇을 시작하고 결과를 확인하십시오. 로봇에 인내심
IndicesLion
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndiceLion은 MT4 플랫폼 및 S&P500, US30 지수 쌍과 같은 지수 거래를 위해 설계 및 최적화된 전문 자동 거래 시스템입니다. . 이 시스템은 터미널에서 독립적으로 작동하며 로봇이 실행되는 동안 컴퓨터가 켜져 있어야 하기 때문에 컴퓨터나 VPS에서 실행할 수 있습니다. 로봇은 하루 24시간 시장을 분석하고 S&P500의 H1 시간대에 거래를 엽니다. 덕분에 사람보다 더 효과적입니다. 업데이트 및 최적화는 지속적으로 이루어지며 구매자가 사용할 수 있습니다. 로봇은 더욱 발전될 것이며, 이는 미래에 더 나은 거래 효과를 달성하는 데 도움이 될 것입니다. 위험한 전략을 사용하지 마십시오. 실제 손절매와 이익실현만 가능합니다. 인터넷 연결이나 전기가 끊기더라도 주문은 손절매로 보호됩니다. 로봇 IndiceLion의 작동 원리. 로봇은 전략적이고 좋은 품질의 결과로 항상 거래를 수행합니다. 인내심을 갖고 로봇을 시작하고 결과를 확인하십시오. 로봇에 인내심을
MelBar RealScalper FinTech RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
MelBar RealScalper FinTech RoboTrader Version  8.8. MT4 Real-Time Open Candle AutoTrading FinTech RoboTrader with inbuilt Buy/Sell Signal Alerts. Verified by MyFxBook. ONLY ONE (1) TRADER ACCOUNT USER LICENSE PER RENTAL. Try it on your demo account first & settings optimization.  Works on multiple charts. Niche FinTech Democratization Tool & Human Right to Accumulation of Wealth software.  A People's Right to Wealth software. Specifically designed FinTech RoboTrader Expert Advisor is a
MasterMind Algo AI MultiStrategy EA
Pappathi Murugesan
Experts
Forex MasterMind Algo AI Multiple Trading Are 3 Type Of Trading Strategy   Velocity Trading Breakout Trading Reversal Trading   Velocity Trading Strategy:-                Velocity Trading Strategy Are Longer Then Candle Buy Or Sell Its Same Side More Than Trade. For Example, in Market Are Buy Side Long Candle, The EA Is Buy, Only Fixed Lot Is Working On Strategy  Breakout Trading Strategy:-                   Breakout Trading Strategy Instantly Place Order BuyStop And SellStop, Once Breakout
Magnat
Alexander Buseinus
Experts
A professional Expert Advisor designed for trading any instrument of the Metatrader 4 platform. Work Features: A large number of input parameters, with a wide range of settings, allow you to work on all instruments with any broker trading conditions. Depending on trading conditions, it can work with direct market positions or dynamic pending orders. When switching the corresponding input parameter, the Expert Advisor always opens only one trading position at a time, or it can open many position
Euro Miner Pro
Willy Wijaya
Experts
Euro Miner  does not use indicators, and it doesn't require complicated settings because user just needs to upload the already available setfile. Euro Miner Pro is very adaptive can be profitable in sideway market and don't worry if have high impact news such as NFP, FOMC , no need to turn off the Autotrading.. you can on 24 hrs 5 days, one time setup and forget just enjoy the profit.. IMPORTANT! for a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab af
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
Foli Pivots MT4
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility Filter
Promining Gold EA
Rene Taborete Repunte
Experts
PROMINING EAi는 XAUUSD 골드 쌍에서 가장 효과적인 완전히 자동화된 알고리즘 거래 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 다중 타임프레임 차트를 사용하여 거래하고, EA는 동시에 추세를 따르고, 또한 예기치 못한 갑작스러운 시장 상승 변동성을 보호 / 필터링 할 수 있으며, 모든 나쁜 시장 조건을 관리 할 수 있습니다. 그것은 거래와 매우 적극적인 매우 빠른 스칼퍼입니다. 그것은 XAUUSD 쌍의 거래를 위해 특별히 설계되었습니다.  고급 기능: - pips의 원하는 거리에 자동 마법 번호. - 고급 Counter 트렌드는 부정적인 움직임으로부터 자신의 위치를 보호하기위한 전략을 사용합니다. - 거래 날짜와 시간 스케줄러 언제 거래하고 거래 중지. - 자동으로 브로커 시간 감지 - 고급 뉴스 필터는 낮은, 중간 및 높은 영향 뉴스뿐만 아니라 NFP 뉴스 전에 EA를 중지합니다. - 모든 시간 프레임에 시장 변동 스캐너 갑작스러운 시장 상승으로부터 보호. - DD/최
Oasis
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
An innovative product for trading instruments in the MT4 terminal. The Expert Advisor's algorithm is based on unique, indicator-free mathematical calculation methods. A team of traders with over 15 years of trading experience has been working on improving this model for a long time. The robot actively analyzes the market, weighs the results of several alternative equations and selects the highest positive probability value to open a trade. Oasis is a product that meets all standards, suitable f
UZ Pro EA
Francisco Correa Junior
Experts
Upa Zvakawanda Pro EA is a state-of-the-art expert advisor that enhances your trading potential while evolving with the market. All decisions are based on higher time frames and executed on lower time frames, enhancing sniper-like precision for entry. Designed with an adaptive framework, this learning EA supports continuous updates and improvements to its algorithms. With Upa Zvakawanda Pro EA , you have a tool that consistently learns and refines itself, staying at the forefront of trading inno
Ai President EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Experts
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Gold M1 Dynamic Follow Trend Expert
Mr Morteza Janbazi
Experts
Hello everyone, This profitable product is designed for automated trading on XAUUSD within the M1 timeframe. Minimum Deposit :  2000 $ The expert is based on five years of experience trading gold in the Forex market and utilizes a customized Martingale model that not only avoids putting the account at risk but also enhances profitability. The expert is programmed without restrictions on trading days, allowing you to fully evaluate its performance. However, it is recommended to avoid trading on
Prime Edge Ultimate Strategy
Akaradej Sobhonchitta
Experts
Prime Edge – Ultimate Strategy Prime Edge is a professional-grade automated trading system designed for high-performance, multi-chart execution. Built from over 8 years of live trading experience, it combines deep technical precision with safety, flexibility, and powerful entry logic. Key Features: ️ Supports **up to 16 charts trading simultaneously**   ️ Provides **20 unique entry combinations** – each constructed with complex, professional-grade technical confirmations   ️ Triple
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System in One Engine
Muhammad Abdulrahman Omar Naima Allah Al-rais
Experts
이전략은다양한시장상황에유연하게대응하도록설계된스마트하고균형잡힌트레이딩개념을기반으로합니다. 추세가명확한구간뿐만아니라변동성이혼재된구간이나박스권흐름에서도기회를포착하는것을목표로합니다. 모든거래는사전에정의된운용원칙에따라질서있게수행되며,감정적판단이나즉흥적진입을최대한배제하도록구성되어있습니다. 또한거래사이클은명확한관리기준과통제된흐름안에서운영되어,운용의일관성과안정성을유지하는데중점을둡니다. 시스템전반은자동화된규칙과논리적구조를기반으로작동하여,시장상황에관계없이일정한운용품질을유지하도록설계되었습니다. 이러한구조는과도한개입없이도안정적인운영환경을제공하며,장기적인관점에서예측가능한트레이딩흐름을지원합니다. 장기적으로체계적인실행과일관된운용방식을중시하는트레이더에게적합한솔루션입니다.
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
제작자의 제품 더 보기
GaoDong Fully Automatic Risk Control MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
Account Profit & Loss Killer Full Account-Level Intelligent Risk Management EA (MT4) ⸻ Product Introduction Account Profit & Loss Killer is an account-level risk management EA specifically designed for high-frequency trading, scalping systems, hedging, and grid strategies. It does not participate in any trading strategy; it focuses on only one thing: When the total floating profit or total floating loss of all positions in the account reaches your set amount, it immediately and withi
FREE
GaoDong Fully Automatic Risk Control MT5 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
Account Profit & Loss Killer Full Account-Level Intelligent Risk Management EA (MT5) ⸻ Product Introduction Account Profit & Loss Killer is an account-level risk management EA specifically designed for high-frequency trading, scalping systems, hedging, and grid strategies. It does not participate in any trading strategy; it focuses on only one thing: When the total floating profit or total floating loss of all positions in the account reaches your set amount, it immediately and withi
FREE
Gaodong Nervous System MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year's promotion: Now $99 USD, promotion ends January 30, 2026, after which it will revert to $500 USD per month. Gaodong Nervous System EA — Intelligent Nervous System Product Introduction The Gaodong Nervous System EA is an intelligent two-way trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market conditions. It employs a "point spread arbitrage + dynamic risk control" framework to identify stable and repeatable market structures across different instruments. The system h
Gaodong Nervous System EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
Gaodong Nervous System EA — Intelligent Nervous System Product Introduction The Gaodong Nervous System EA is an intelligent two-way trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market conditions. It employs a "point spread arbitrage + dynamic risk control" framework to identify stable and repeatable market structures across different instruments. The system has undergone long-term validation, demonstrating rigorous logic and robust reliability. It features automatic risk contro
GaoDong Gold Machine Gun MT5 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
Friendly reminder: This is a gold-specific version. New Year's Promotion: One-month discount, originally $800 per month, now $199. Offer ends January 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $800 per month. GaoDong Machine Gun EA (MT5) ⸻ Product Introduction GaoDong Machine Gun EA v1.1 is a high-speed, automated trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market environments, and is compatible with the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This system focuses on trade exec
Gaodong Balanced hedging system MT5 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year Promotion: Now $129 USD, promotion ends January 30, 2026, after which it will revert to $500 USD per month. Gaodong Balanced hedging system MT5 EA Product Introduction The Gaodong Balanced hedging system EA is an intelligent two-way trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market conditions. It employs a "point spread arbitrage + dynamic risk control" framework to identify stable and repeatable market structures across different instruments. The system has unde
GaoDong Precision Scalping Engine MT5 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year Promotion: Now $299 USD, promotion ends January 30, 2026, after which it will revert to $500 USD per month. Precision Scalping Engine High-Precision Scalping Trading Program (MT5) ⸻ Product Philosophy True scalping is not about luck-based entry points, but about the ultimate control over price rhythm, execution speed, and risk boundaries. Precision Scalping Engine was created precisely for this trading philosophy. ⸻ Core Positioning This is a professional-grade scal
GaoDong Triangular Hedge Intelligent MT5 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year promotion: 80% off for the first month, offer valid until January 30, 2026. Triangular Hedge Intelligent Trading EA GaoDong Triangular Hedge Intelligent EA —— Stable, Neutral, Built for the Long Term ⸻ Product Introduction The Triangular Hedge EA is an intelligent hedging trading system designed based on multi-market correlations. Through the coordinated operation of multiple instruments, it achieves smoother and more stable account performance. This system does not pursu
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변