TD Session Clock

Pipo Session Clock shows major FX sessions on your chart so you know when liquidity is open — before you click.





WHAT YOU GET

• Tokyo, London, and New York session status (UTC hours, fully adjustable)

• Overlap detection (London+NY and Tokyo+London)

• Countdown to the next session open or close

• Friday late and weekend warnings

• Optional broker server time and current spread

• Clear STATUS line: IN SESSION / OVERLAP / OFF-SESSION / WEEKEND / FRIDAY LATE





WHAT IT DOES NOT DO

• Never opens, closes, or modifies orders

• Not a signal service and not an auto-trading robot

• No profit promises — session awareness only





INPUTS

• Enable/disable Tokyo, London, New York

• UTC start/end hours per session

• Friday late cutoff and weekend flag

• Panel corner, colors, refresh interval

• Show spread / show server time





HOW TO USE

1. Attach Pipo Session Clock to any chart

2. Adjust UTC hours if needed

3. Read STATUS before you trade (manually or with another EA)





RECOMMENDED WITH

Trade Tools Desk (risk / commission panel) by the same author:





DISCLAIMER

Educational utility. Trading involves risk of loss. Author: pipo-xdavens.