TD Session Clock

Pipo Session Clock shows major FX sessions on your chart so you know when liquidity is open — before you click.

WHAT YOU GET
• Tokyo, London, and New York session status (UTC hours, fully adjustable)
• Overlap detection (London+NY and Tokyo+London)
• Countdown to the next session open or close
• Friday late and weekend warnings
• Optional broker server time and current spread
• Clear STATUS line: IN SESSION / OVERLAP / OFF-SESSION / WEEKEND / FRIDAY LATE

WHAT IT DOES NOT DO
• Never opens, closes, or modifies orders
• Not a signal service and not an auto-trading robot
• No profit promises — session awareness only

INPUTS
• Enable/disable Tokyo, London, New York
• UTC start/end hours per session
• Friday late cutoff and weekend flag
• Panel corner, colors, refresh interval
• Show spread / show server time

HOW TO USE
1. Attach Pipo Session Clock to any chart
2. Adjust UTC hours if needed
3. Read STATUS before you trade (manually or with another EA)

RECOMMENDED WITH
Trade Tools Desk (risk / commission panel) by the same author:

DISCLAIMER
Educational utility. Trading involves risk of loss. Author: pipo-xdavens.
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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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Vu Trung Kien
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Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик также может установить время истечения подписки
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Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
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Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
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Astro Trade MT5
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5 (2)
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AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Prop Firm Os
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5 (1)
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PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Trade Tools Desk is a chart utility for traders who want clear numbers before they click. It shows suggested lot size from your risk percent, estimates RAW round-trip commission, checks whether your planned take-profit can beat costs, reports London / New York session status (UTC), and tracks day P/L against a loss warning. A simple GO / WAIT / NO-GO verdict stays on the chart. WHAT YOU GET • Suggested lot from equity risk % + stop distance (pips), including commission in the risk math • Roun
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Philippe Davenson Azor
Утилиты
TD Risk Sizer calculates your lot size before you click — from risk percent, fixed dollar risk, or a fixed lot — and shows RAW commission impact. WHAT YOU GET • Three modes: Risk % of equity, Fixed money risk, Fixed lot • Stop / take-profit in pips to dollars at risk and reward • Round-trip commission estimate (per lot per side, adjustable) • Optional commission included inside risk math • Cost gate: TP dollars vs Mult x commission • Clear VERDICT: SIZE OK / COST WEAK / NO-GO • Hard max lot ca
TD Spread Guard
Philippe Davenson Azor
Индикаторы
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Philippe Davenson Azor
Утилиты
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Philippe Davenson Azor
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Утилиты
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Philippe Davenson Azor
Утилиты
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Philippe Davenson Azor
Утилиты
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Philippe Davenson Azor
Утилиты
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