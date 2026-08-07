Zistilo AI Gold Tester

Input:

  • EnableDebugLog — Enables detailed Expert/Journal logs for troubleshooting and monitoring.

  • SymbolMap — Maps server symbol names to broker-specific symbol names.

  • MagicNumber — Unique identifier used to recognize and manage the EA’s trades.

  • MaxSpreadPoints — Maximum allowed spread in points before opening a new trade.

  • MaxSlippagePoints — Maximum allowed execution slippage in points.

  • MaxSignalTradesPerBasket — Maximum number of signal-based trades allowed per basket; 0 means unlimited.

  • UseAutoReinforcements — Enables automatic TP4–TP1 reinforcement entries after the initial TP5 trade.

  • EntryStrengthFilter — Selects which signal strengths are allowed to open new trades.

  • Lot5 — Lot size for the initial TP5 market entry.

  • Lot4 — Lot size for the TP4 reinforcement entry.

  • Lot3 — Lot size for the TP3 reinforcement entry.

  • Lot2 — Lot size for the TP2 reinforcement entry.

  • Lot1 — Lot size for the TP1 reinforcement entry.

  • UseExtendOrders — Enables additional reinforcement levels beyond TP1.

  • SL_Points — Fixed Stop Loss distance in points; 0 disables the fixed Stop Loss.

  • PendingExecutionMode — Selects whether reinforcement orders are REAL broker pending orders or VIRTUAL internal orders.

  • ShowVirtualLines — Shows virtual reinforcement order levels on the chart.

  • VirtualOrderExpiryHours — Number of hours before a virtual pending level expires; 0 means no expiry.

  • BasketTotalTP_Points — Target distance in points from the basket’s weighted average entry price.

  • UseFloatingLossClose — Enables protection that closes trades when the floating loss reaches the specified limit.

  • FloatingLossCloseTarget — Maximum allowed floating loss in account currency before protection is triggered.

  • UseFloatingWinCloseStop — Stops new trading after the configured daily closed-profit target is reached.

  • FloatingWinCloseTarget — Daily closed-profit target in account currency.

  • UseTimeFilter — Restricts new trade entries to the configured trading session.

  • StartHour — Trading session start hour using broker server time.

  • EndHour — Trading session end hour using broker server time.

  • UseForcedClose — Enables automatic daily closing of all managed trades and orders.

  • ForceCloseHour — Hour when the EA performs the forced daily close using broker server time.

  • UseFridayFilter — Enables a separate trading schedule for Friday.

  • FridayStartHour — Friday trading session start hour using broker server time.

  • FridayEndHour — Friday trading session end hour using broker server time.

  • FridayForceCloseHour — Hour when all managed trades are forcibly closed on Friday.

  • UseNewsFilter — Blocks new trading around configured economic news events.

  • NewsBlockMinutesBefore — Number of minutes before a news event when new entries are blocked.

  • NewsBlockMinutesAfter — Number of minutes after a news event when new entries remain blocked.

  • NewsImportance — Selects which economic news impact levels should block trading.

  • NewsBlockReinforcements — Prevents new reinforcement entries during the news-blocking period.

  • NewsFailClosed — Blocks trading if economic calendar data cannot be retrieved.

  • NewsExtraCurrencies — Additional currencies whose economic news should be monitored.

  • DirectionFilter — Controls whether the EA accepts BUY, SELL, ALL, or no new trade directions.

  • UseTrendEngineFilter — Enables the multi-timeframe trend filter for validating new trade directions.

  • TrendTF_Context — Higher timeframe used to determine the broader market trend context.

  • TrendTF_Anchor — Main timeframe used to determine the primary trend direction.

  • TrendTF_Intermediate — Intermediate timeframe used to confirm the trend before entry.

  • ShowDashboard — Shows or hides the EA information dashboard on the chart.

  • DashUpdateSeconds — Defines how often the dashboard information is refreshed.

  • DashX — Horizontal dashboard position in pixels from the chart edge.

  • DashY — Vertical dashboard position in pixels from the chart edge.

  • ClrBackground — Sets the dashboard background color.

  • ClrBorder — Sets the dashboard border color.

  • ClrTitle — Sets the dashboard title color.

  • ClrWin — Sets the color used for profitable trade information.

  • ClrLoss — Sets the color used for losing trade information.

  • ClrOpen — Sets the color used for open trade information.

  • ClrText — Sets the main dashboard text color.

  • ClrMuted — Sets the secondary or muted dashboard text color.

  • ShowBasketCloseLine — Shows or hides the calculated basket closing target line.

  • BasketCloseLine_Color — Sets the basket closing target line color.

  • BasketCloseLine_Style — Sets the basket closing target line style.

  • BasketCloseLine_Width — Sets the basket closing target line thickness.

  • BasketCloseLine_ShowText — Shows the basket closing target price next to the line.

  • UseBasketCloseLineAsBrokerTP — Applies the calculated basket closing level as a real broker-side Take Profit.

  • ClearBasketLineTPWhenNoLine — Removes broker-side basket TP levels when no valid basket close line exists.

  • DirectClientKeyClient authentication key used to connect the EA to the signal delivery service.


Рекомендуем также
MMGT Trade Manager EA with Advanced Risk Control
Hadi Amir Matboosaleh
Утилиты
This Expert Advisor provides an advanced on-chart trading panel designed for discretionary traders. It simplifies position sizing, risk management, and trade execution directly from the chart without manual calculations. Key Features  On-chart trading panel  Fixed lot and balance percentage risk mode  Risk-based lot calculation using stop loss  Market and pending order execution  Partial close management  Break-even automation  Trailing stop control  Equity protection system  Daily loss lock  S
FREE
Matrix Trade Condition Monitor
Joshy Antony
Утилиты
================================================================ MATRIX CONDITION MONITOR Live Trade Condition Panel for MetaTrader 5 Fully Automatic -- Works with ALL Matrix EAs ================================================================ NEVER MISS A TRADE SETUP AGAIN Matrix Condition Monitor is a free utility that attaches to any chart and automatically checks all 10 trade conditions in real time -- showing you exactly why a trade will or will not open, and alerting you the moment ever
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Утилиты
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
Утилиты
Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5 is a free local MetaTrader 5 utility that gives traders a clear account and open-trade overview directly on the chart. It is part of the Signalator Trading and Analysis Ecosystem — a growing set of practical MetaTrader tools for account monitoring, market analysis, symbol scanning, alerts and trader workflow improvement. This panel focuses on the account and position side of the workflow. It helps you quickly understand floating profit or loss, account status,
FREE
Auto SL Trade Manager
Niklas Templin
Утилиты
no Trade operation, Robot Set auto SL to every manually Trade from a Phone Automatic Phone TradeManager Need just Set on 1 Symbol Auto BE Trigger is added that immediately sets a stop-loss for every () But does NOT calculate position size based on risk, allows the fixed  SL to   adjusted dynamically drag on Chart or Menu. It protects capital around the clock, reduces emotional mistakes, and ensures consistent risk management.
FREE
FiT Panel Pro
Thonglak Janyakorn
Утилиты
Overview FiT Panel Pro is a professional-grade trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who demand speed, precision, and full control over their trades. Built with a modern dark-theme UI, it combines one-click execution with advanced risk management, visual SL/TP drag lines, automatic Fibonacci-based levels, and comprehensive order management — all in a single, compact panel. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, FiT Panel Pro gives you the edge you need to exec
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Утилиты
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection (BUY / SELL) Price action pattern re
FREE
Accounts Protector MT5
Vladimir Mametov
5 (5)
Утилиты
Советник предназначен для защиты счета, фиксации прибыли (убытка) и отображения текущей прибыли. Защита торгового счета осуществляется путем закрытия всех открытых ордеров в терминале и/или закрытия всех графиков.  При запуске советника с параметрами по умолчанию, он будет отображать только информацию по вашему счету и будет иметь уменьшенный размер. Далее вы можете установить условия, при которых будет происходить защита вашего торгового счета.   Лимиты прибыли и убытков могут быть установлены
FREE
Trade With Price
Pankaj Kushwaha
Утилиты
Trade With Price is a powerful and user-friendly MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to simplify and accelerate your trading execution. This EA provides a smart one-click trading panel that allows traders to instantly place BUY, SELL, and pending orders directly at the current market price—eliminating the need to calculate distances in pips. Key Features One-click BUY & SELL execution Place pending orders based on market price instead of pips Clean and intuitive trading panel interface
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (2)
Эксперты
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Smart Position Manager PRO
Justinas Stakauskas
Утилиты
Title:   Smart Position Manager PRO - Advanced Risk & Position Manager Description: Smart Position Manager PRO is an all-in-one visual trade management and risk calculation tool designed for serious traders who prioritize iron discipline and strict risk management. Whether you are executing precise SMC or ICT setups on personal capital or managing large funded accounts on strict prop firms, this tool ensures you focus on counting percentages rather than emotional money swings. With a highly int
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Утилиты
Представляем NAS100 Auto SL и TP Maker для MT5: Никогда больше не пропустите установку StopLoss и TakeProfit с нашим NAS100 Auto SL и TP Maker, незаменимым помощником для трейдеров, работающих на рынке Nasdaq 100 в MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент предназначен для тех, кто ищет беспроблемное решение для автоматизации управления уровнями StopLoss и TakeProfit. Ключевые особенности: Эффективная автоматизация: Автоматически отслеживает сделки Nasdaq 100 без StopLoss и/или TakeProfit. Динамически ре
FREE
Trade Manager Auto SLTP Trailing and Breakeven MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (9)
Утилиты
Manual position management. Missing SL. Price moves against you. No protection. Trade Manager Lite automates Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break-Even for your open positions. Attach to one chart. Configure your default SL/TP distance. Let it manage your positions automatically. What's Included (FREE Version) Auto SL/TP: Applies missing Stop Loss and Take Profit to positions based on your configured distance in points Trailing Stop: Adjusts SL dynamically as price moves in your favor
FREE
Global Stop Loss and Target Setter
Felicien Badou Diouf
Утилиты
Free one click Stop Loss and Take Profit tool for manual trading on MetaTrader 5. Apply a fixed SL and TP to every open position on the current symbol at once, or move them all to break even, with a single button. It only modifies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels - it never opens or closes a trade. Works on any symbol and any account type: forex, gold and XAUUSD, indices, crypto. Useful on a prop firm or funded account, where an unprotected position is the fastest way to fail a challenge. TWO
FREE
QuickClose EA
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Утилиты
QuickClose EA: Быстрое и эффективное управление сделками QuickClose EA — это инструмент, разработанный для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам легко и быстро управлять ордерами на текущем графике. Он обеспечивает полный контроль над вашим торговым статусом с четкой обратной связью. Основные особенности QuickClose EA: Удобная панель управления: Четко отображает важную информацию, такую как название текущего символа, общую прибыль/убыток по позициям на покупку и продажу, а также открытые объемы лотов, чт
FREE
MT5 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Утилиты
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Утилиты
100% БЕСПЛАТНО — полная версия, без ограничений и регистрации. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Если Falcon полезен вам, пожалуйста, оставьте отзыв — это очень помогает и позволяет держать утилиту бесплатной. Другие инструменты разработчика: - Aegis Account Protector (защита средств по всему счёту): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/p
FREE
Equity monitor
Vasiliy Pritchin
Утилиты
Equity monitor Это простой информер изменения средств. Писал для себя, может кому пригодится... 1. Отображает изменение средств за день. Каждый день, при первом запуске терминала, запоминает текущие средства и в течении дня мониторит изменения. 2. Первого числа месяца, как же запоминает средства и, в течении месяца,  мониторит изменения. 3. Ну и отображает профит открытой позиции. Для работы  необходимо создать 4 глобальные переменные: gvarEqityDay , gvarEquityMonth , gvarMonth , gvarToday 
FREE
UltraFast Trade Manager MT5
Anh Tho Nguyen
Утилиты
IMPORTANT NOTE: This is a professional Trade Management Utility and on-chart assistant. It is NOT an automated trading robot. It does not open trades on its own. The UltraFast Trade Manager MT5 is the ultimate execution and risk-management suite designed to give you absolute control over your manual and algorithmic trades. When managing multiple positions, calculating complex net break-even points, or constantly monitoring the economic calendar, hesitation can lead to costly mistakes. This utili
FREE
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Утилиты
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Lot Size Ruler
Joshua Akinetos Malik
Утилиты
SI Ruler A clean, one-click price ruler that shows points and exact dollar cost between any two levels on your chart. Every trader needs to quickly measure the distance between two price levels and know what it costs in real money. Most platforms make this harder than it should be. SI Ruler puts a single icon in the corner of your chart — click it, click your entry level, and drag to your stop or target. The label tells you instantly how many points that distance is and exactly what it costs in
FREE
Stamina HUD
Michele Todesco
Индикаторы
STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5) STAMINA HUD   is a professional   market information panel   designed for traders who want   clarity, speed, and control   directly on the chart. It provides a   clean heads-up display (HUD)   with essential market data and   multi-timeframe trend direction , without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals. What STAMINA HUD Shows   Current Price   Spread (in real pips)   Today High–Low range (pips)   Average D
FREE
Trade Commander Ultimate
Christopher Calmerin
Утилиты
TRADE COMMANDER ULTIMATE MT5 Professional Trading, Risk Management and Account Protection Panel Trade Commander Ultimate MT5 is an all-in-one utility designed to help manual traders and Expert Advisor users execute, manage and protect trades from one professional black dashboard. It does not provide trading signals. It focuses on disciplined execution, position management and account-level risk control. IMPORTANT BEFORE USING ACCOUNT PROTECTION The Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limit must
FREE
Prop Firm Protector
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
Эксперты
Prop Firm Protector - Complete Risk Management Suite (Most capable Protector in the market)  A comprehensive risk management tool designed to help traders monitor and manage their trading according to predefined rules and limits. --- Protection Features This EA provides automated monitoring and management across multiple risk categories: Symbol and Lot Management - Whitelist allowed symbols with automatic monitoring of unauthorized pairs - Maximum lot size enforcement with configurable act
FREE
Dynamic Candle Timer
Channaphat Yamuangmorn
Утилиты
Overview The Dynamic Candle Timer is a lightweight and efficient utility designed for MetaTrader 5. Unlike traditional candle timers that remain static in the corner of the chart, this indicator dynamically attaches to the current Bid price line. This allows traders to monitor the remaining candle time directly at the point of action, enhancing focus during fast-paced market movements. It is highly suitable for day traders and scalpers operating on XAUUSD, Forex, Crypto, or Indices. Key Feature
FREE
NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators
Luiz Guilherme Neves Da Silva
Утилиты
NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators Script Automatically remove all indicators from your chart offered for free by NS Financas! Don't waste any more time deleting the indicators one by one. With this script it is possible in one click to remove all indicators from the screen to adjust your new strategy while still using the settings of your graph, in addition to the possibility of configuring keyboard shortcuts for quick access to the script. Take the opportunity to visit our cha
FREE
Risk Calculator Haunted family
Leonid Baev
Утилиты
Haunted Risk Calculator is a visual risk management panel for MT5 that calculates the correct lot size in real time based on your account balance, risk percentage, and stop-loss distance. HOW IT WORKS Set your risk percentage or dollar amount, drag the SL and TP lines to your desired levels on the chart, and the panel instantly shows the calculated lot size, risk in dollars, reward-to-risk ratio, and expected profit. Execute with one click or a keyboard shortcut. FEATURES Draggable panel — grab
FREE
Account Risk Manager
Marco Savia
Утилиты
Risk Manager – Account Protection Tool Risk Manager is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to protect your trading account by applying automatic risk management rules. This tool does not open trades . It continuously monitors your account and enforces predefined limits to help prevent excessive losses and maintain disciplined trading. Risk Manager works in the background and can manage positions opened by manual trading or other Expert Advisors. It is particularly useful for: • Manual tr
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Утилиты
Введение Добро пожаловать в мир торговли на рынке Форекс, где каждое движение рынка может зависеть от новостных событий. Представляем нашего экспертного советника для MetaTrader, вашего лучшего инструмента для навигации по сложностям новостной торговли. Этот инновационный советник специально разработан для автоматизации вашей торговой стратегии во время ключевых макроэкономических релизов, гарантируя, что вы никогда не упустите возможность. Когда объявляются важные показатели, волатильность ча
FREE
Breakeven Manager
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Утилиты
Привет, чемпионы трейдинга! Надеюсь, у вас всё хорошо. Случалось ли вам открывать позицию, когда рынок изначально двигался в вашу пользу или приближался к тейк-профиту, а затем рынок внезапно разворачивался против вашей позиции? Что ж, со мной такое случалось много раз, и сегодня я решил дать отпор. Представляю вам торговый менеджер, который поможет вам защитить ваши позиции. Этот проект поможет вам вывести ваши позиции в безубыток либо при достижении указанного вами количества пипсов, либо пр
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% !    Всего $30 вместо $50 за бессрочную версию!   Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22/08 HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! полное описание    ::    demo-версия    ::   60-sec-video-description Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
Другие продукты этого автора
Automatic stoploss takeprofit and Trailing stop
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Утилиты
автоматически устанавливает предустановленные тейк-профит и стоп-лосс для всех ордеров, в которых отсутствует выбранный стоп (ордера без SL/TP или и того, и другого). Это особенно позволяет быстрее открывать ордера, если вы используете общий тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или и то, и другое для всех ордеров текущей пары. Вам нужно только открывать ордера, не рассчитывая свои стопы, и независимо от того, сколько ордеров вы открыли, советник будет устанавливать стопы для вас, если вы прикрепили советник
Meta trader order to Telegram
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Утилиты
Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel.  Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modified orders. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignal
Close MyOrders
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Утилиты
Этот советник полезен для одновременного закрытия всех типов ордеров, вы можете выбрать либо немедленное закрытие ордеров, либо используя внутреннее правило прибылей и убытков. Если «общая прибыль» или «общий убыток» счета будет больше указанной прибыли / убытка, этот советник автоматически закроет все ваши открытые позиции вместе. Закрытие: вы можете выбрать закрытие сразу после запуска советника, либо использовать правило общей прибыли / убытка, либо использовать закрытие в указанное время
Meta trader to Telegram Twitter and Facebook
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Утилиты
Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel.  Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modified orders. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignal
Secure Stoplose with Martingale MT4
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Утилиты
Evening Scalper Pro is the state-of-the-art mean-reversion trading system that operates during all trading session. It's very different from most other scalping systems, since it uses a unique trading logic on cross pairs that have a strong mean-reverting tendency with high profit targets. EA not enters the market with market orders, it does not open trades. In terms of a trade duration, it's classical scalping: in and out of the trade within a few hours at the most. The EA uses a number of adv
All Pivot Points Scanner
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Индикаторы
Support And Resistance Screener is in one level indicator for MetaTrader that provide multiple tools inside one indicator. The available tools are :  1. Market Structure Screener. 2. Bullish Pullback Zone. 3. Bearish Pullback Zone. 4. Daily Pivots Points 5. weekly Pivots Points 6. monthly Pivots Points 7. Strong Support and Resistance based on Harmonic Pattern and volume. 8. Bank Level Zones. Key Features All in one level indicator. All types of alerts ( Pop-up alert, puss notification alerts.
Alebrahimi EA
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Эксперты
Благодарим за интерес к " Alebrahimi EA ". Торгую с 2015 года. Обычно торгую по разворотным паттернам ежедневно и еженедельно. Обычно я не использую «стоп-лосс» или «тейк-профит» в своих сделках, но я беру убытки, когда моя первоначальная причина торговли изменилась. Некоторые сделки будут проводиться в течение длительных периодов времени, например, недель или даже месяцев. Не волнуйтесь, это часть моей торговой системы. Я не использую ни мартингейл, ни сетку, ни какую-либо опасную систему, н
Export Pairs name
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Утилиты
Этот продукт предназначен для экспорта всех пар, которые у вас есть в вашей мета-торговле. если у вас слишком много пар, акций, индикаторов, CFD и т. д., вам просто нужно 1 щелчок, чтобы экспортировать все или их в текстовый файл. Работает как скрипт, читая все пары. Нет возможности изменить. Веб-запроса нет. Там нет использования DLL. Расположение файла: MQL5\Files . с именем имя брокера._Symbols.txt
Secure Stoplose with Martingale MT5
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Утилиты
Evening Scalper Pro is the state-of-the-art mean-reversion trading system that operates during all trading session. It's very different from most other scalping systems, since it uses a unique trading logic on cross pairs that have a strong mean-reverting tendency with high profit targets. EA not enters the market with market orders, it does not open trades. In terms of a trade duration, it's classical scalping: in and out of the trade within a few hours at the most. The EA uses a number of adv
Pivot Points for MT5
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Индикаторы
Новичок или эксперт, наша первоклассная многопрофильная система Turn Prof улучшит ваш обмен и предоставит вам удивительные открытые двери обмена с уровнями помощи и препятствий, которые используют эксперты. Обмен оборотов — это простой и убедительный метод входа и выхода из рынка на ключевых уровнях, который используется экспертами в течение довольно долгого времени и устраняет все изображения: Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indicies и так далее. Turn Prof предоставляет брокеру премиальные уровни, ко
TradeMetrics Pro
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Утилиты
The TradeMetrics Pro indicator enhances trade analysis and performance evaluation by presenting trade history and metrics directly on the chart. It accomplishes this through three key features: Summary Trade Panel: The Summary Trade Panel provides a concise overview of open and closed trades. It organizes trade summaries by symbol, lots traded, pips gained or lost, profit, and advanced statistics. This panel enables quick assessment and comparison of trade performance across different symbols.
Trading Session Map
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Индикаторы
Indicator Description: Market Session Overlay The Market Session Overlay indicator for MT5 visually highlights the key global trading sessions — Asian, European, and American — directly on your chart. It allows traders to clearly identify the time ranges of each session and their respective highs, lows, and opening levels, improving session-based analysis and strategy execution. Features: Draws colored rectangles for each session (Asian, European, American) on the chart. Configurable se
Zistilo AI Gold
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Индикаторы
Zistilo AI Gold Zistilo AI Gold is a professional multi-engine signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want structured, score-based market analysis instead of relying on a single technical condition. The indicator combines trend direction, momentum strength, execution confirmation, market structure, and swing-location filtering inside one unified analytical engine. Rather than producing signals from one indicator alone, Zistilo AI Gold evaluates multipl
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв