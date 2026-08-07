Zistilo AI Gold Tester
- Утилиты
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- Версия: 4.36
Input:
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EnableDebugLog — Enables detailed Expert/Journal logs for troubleshooting and monitoring.
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SymbolMap — Maps server symbol names to broker-specific symbol names.
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MagicNumber — Unique identifier used to recognize and manage the EA’s trades.
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MaxSpreadPoints — Maximum allowed spread in points before opening a new trade.
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MaxSlippagePoints — Maximum allowed execution slippage in points.
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MaxSignalTradesPerBasket — Maximum number of signal-based trades allowed per basket; 0 means unlimited.
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UseAutoReinforcements — Enables automatic TP4–TP1 reinforcement entries after the initial TP5 trade.
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EntryStrengthFilter — Selects which signal strengths are allowed to open new trades.
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Lot5 — Lot size for the initial TP5 market entry.
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Lot4 — Lot size for the TP4 reinforcement entry.
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Lot3 — Lot size for the TP3 reinforcement entry.
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Lot2 — Lot size for the TP2 reinforcement entry.
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Lot1 — Lot size for the TP1 reinforcement entry.
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UseExtendOrders — Enables additional reinforcement levels beyond TP1.
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SL_Points — Fixed Stop Loss distance in points; 0 disables the fixed Stop Loss.
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PendingExecutionMode — Selects whether reinforcement orders are REAL broker pending orders or VIRTUAL internal orders.
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ShowVirtualLines — Shows virtual reinforcement order levels on the chart.
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VirtualOrderExpiryHours — Number of hours before a virtual pending level expires; 0 means no expiry.
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BasketTotalTP_Points — Target distance in points from the basket’s weighted average entry price.
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UseFloatingLossClose — Enables protection that closes trades when the floating loss reaches the specified limit.
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FloatingLossCloseTarget — Maximum allowed floating loss in account currency before protection is triggered.
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UseFloatingWinCloseStop — Stops new trading after the configured daily closed-profit target is reached.
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FloatingWinCloseTarget — Daily closed-profit target in account currency.
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UseTimeFilter — Restricts new trade entries to the configured trading session.
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StartHour — Trading session start hour using broker server time.
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EndHour — Trading session end hour using broker server time.
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UseForcedClose — Enables automatic daily closing of all managed trades and orders.
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ForceCloseHour — Hour when the EA performs the forced daily close using broker server time.
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UseFridayFilter — Enables a separate trading schedule for Friday.
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FridayStartHour — Friday trading session start hour using broker server time.
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FridayEndHour — Friday trading session end hour using broker server time.
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FridayForceCloseHour — Hour when all managed trades are forcibly closed on Friday.
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UseNewsFilter — Blocks new trading around configured economic news events.
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NewsBlockMinutesBefore — Number of minutes before a news event when new entries are blocked.
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NewsBlockMinutesAfter — Number of minutes after a news event when new entries remain blocked.
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NewsImportance — Selects which economic news impact levels should block trading.
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NewsBlockReinforcements — Prevents new reinforcement entries during the news-blocking period.
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NewsFailClosed — Blocks trading if economic calendar data cannot be retrieved.
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NewsExtraCurrencies — Additional currencies whose economic news should be monitored.
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DirectionFilter — Controls whether the EA accepts BUY, SELL, ALL, or no new trade directions.
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UseTrendEngineFilter — Enables the multi-timeframe trend filter for validating new trade directions.
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TrendTF_Context — Higher timeframe used to determine the broader market trend context.
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TrendTF_Anchor — Main timeframe used to determine the primary trend direction.
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TrendTF_Intermediate — Intermediate timeframe used to confirm the trend before entry.
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ShowDashboard — Shows or hides the EA information dashboard on the chart.
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DashUpdateSeconds — Defines how often the dashboard information is refreshed.
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DashX — Horizontal dashboard position in pixels from the chart edge.
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DashY — Vertical dashboard position in pixels from the chart edge.
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ClrBackground — Sets the dashboard background color.
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ClrBorder — Sets the dashboard border color.
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ClrTitle — Sets the dashboard title color.
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ClrWin — Sets the color used for profitable trade information.
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ClrLoss — Sets the color used for losing trade information.
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ClrOpen — Sets the color used for open trade information.
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ClrText — Sets the main dashboard text color.
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ClrMuted — Sets the secondary or muted dashboard text color.
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ShowBasketCloseLine — Shows or hides the calculated basket closing target line.
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BasketCloseLine_Color — Sets the basket closing target line color.
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BasketCloseLine_Style — Sets the basket closing target line style.
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BasketCloseLine_Width — Sets the basket closing target line thickness.
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BasketCloseLine_ShowText — Shows the basket closing target price next to the line.
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UseBasketCloseLineAsBrokerTP — Applies the calculated basket closing level as a real broker-side Take Profit.
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ClearBasketLineTPWhenNoLine — Removes broker-side basket TP levels when no valid basket close line exists.
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DirectClientKey — Client authentication key used to connect the EA to the signal delivery service.