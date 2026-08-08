Trade Tools Desk is a chart utility for traders who want clear numbers before they click.





It shows suggested lot size from your risk percent, estimates RAW round-trip commission, checks whether your planned take-profit can beat costs, reports London / New York session status (UTC), and tracks day P/L against a loss warning. A simple GO / WAIT / NO-GO verdict stays on the chart.





WHAT YOU GET

• Suggested lot from equity risk % + stop distance (pips), including commission in the risk math

• Round-trip commission estimate (adjustable $/lot/side for RAW/ECN accounts)

• Cost gate: take-profit dollars must beat commission × multiplier (default 2×)

• London and New York session status in UTC, with optional late-Friday block

• Day profit/loss (closed deals + floating) vs a daily loss warning

• Clear GO / WAIT / NO-GO verdict





WHAT IT DOES NOT DO

• It never opens, closes, or modifies positions

• Not a signal service and not an auto-trading scalper

• No promises of profit — decision-support utility only





RECOMMENDED USE

• Brokers with known commission (default 3.5 USD per lot per side — change the input)

• Majors such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, or your working symbol

• Any timeframe (panel only)





MAIN INPUTS

• Risk percent, SL pips, TP pips

• Hard maximum lot, commission $/lot/side, min TP / commission multiplier

• Session hours (UTC) and Friday cutoff

• Panel corner, colors, refresh interval





HOW TO START

1. Attach Trade Tools Desk to a chart

2. Set Risk, SL, TP and your real commission

3. Read the VERDICT line before you trade manually or with another EA





DISCLAIMER

Educational / utility software only. Trading involves risk of loss. The author (pipo-xdavens) provides no performance guarantees.