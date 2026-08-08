Trade Tools Desk
- Утилиты
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Trade Tools Desk is a chart utility for traders who want clear numbers before they click.
It shows suggested lot size from your risk percent, estimates RAW round-trip commission, checks whether your planned take-profit can beat costs, reports London / New York session status (UTC), and tracks day P/L against a loss warning. A simple GO / WAIT / NO-GO verdict stays on the chart.
WHAT YOU GET
• Suggested lot from equity risk % + stop distance (pips), including commission in the risk math
• Round-trip commission estimate (adjustable $/lot/side for RAW/ECN accounts)
• Cost gate: take-profit dollars must beat commission × multiplier (default 2×)
• London and New York session status in UTC, with optional late-Friday block
• Day profit/loss (closed deals + floating) vs a daily loss warning
• Clear GO / WAIT / NO-GO verdict
WHAT IT DOES NOT DO
• It never opens, closes, or modifies positions
• Not a signal service and not an auto-trading scalper
• No promises of profit — decision-support utility only
RECOMMENDED USE
• Brokers with known commission (default 3.5 USD per lot per side — change the input)
• Majors such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, or your working symbol
• Any timeframe (panel only)
MAIN INPUTS
• Risk percent, SL pips, TP pips
• Hard maximum lot, commission $/lot/side, min TP / commission multiplier
• Session hours (UTC) and Friday cutoff
• Panel corner, colors, refresh interval
HOW TO START
1. Attach Trade Tools Desk to a chart
2. Set Risk, SL, TP and your real commission
3. Read the VERDICT line before you trade manually or with another EA
DISCLAIMER
Educational / utility software only. Trading involves risk of loss. The author (pipo-xdavens) provides no performance guarantees.