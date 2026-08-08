Trade Tools Desk

Trade Tools Desk is a chart utility for traders who want clear numbers before they click.

It shows suggested lot size from your risk percent, estimates RAW round-trip commission, checks whether your planned take-profit can beat costs, reports London / New York session status (UTC), and tracks day P/L against a loss warning. A simple GO / WAIT / NO-GO verdict stays on the chart.

WHAT YOU GET
• Suggested lot from equity risk % + stop distance (pips), including commission in the risk math
• Round-trip commission estimate (adjustable $/lot/side for RAW/ECN accounts)
• Cost gate: take-profit dollars must beat commission × multiplier (default 2×)
• London and New York session status in UTC, with optional late-Friday block
• Day profit/loss (closed deals + floating) vs a daily loss warning
• Clear GO / WAIT / NO-GO verdict

WHAT IT DOES NOT DO
• It never opens, closes, or modifies positions
• Not a signal service and not an auto-trading scalper
• No promises of profit — decision-support utility only

RECOMMENDED USE
• Brokers with known commission (default 3.5 USD per lot per side — change the input)
• Majors such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, or your working symbol
• Any timeframe (panel only)

MAIN INPUTS
• Risk percent, SL pips, TP pips
• Hard maximum lot, commission $/lot/side, min TP / commission multiplier
• Session hours (UTC) and Friday cutoff
• Panel corner, colors, refresh interval

HOW TO START
1. Attach Trade Tools Desk to a chart
2. Set Risk, SL, TP and your real commission
3. Read the VERDICT line before you trade manually or with another EA

DISCLAIMER
Educational / utility software only. Trading involves risk of loss. The author (pipo-xdavens) provides no performance guarantees.
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THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
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5 (1)
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Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
HINN Lazy Trader
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5 (1)
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ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
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Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
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5 (1)
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Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Prop Firm Os
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5 (1)
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PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
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One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
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Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
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RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
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Утилиты
ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
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Forex Analyzer Pro Панель аналитики торгового счета MT5 Forex Analyzer Pro — это веб-платформа для аналитики торговли, разработанная для пользователей MetaTrader 5. Forex Analyzer Pro синхронизирует активность счета из MetaTrader 5 и организует торговую информацию в инструменты аналитики, отчетности, мониторинга и ведения журнала через структурированную панель управления. Платформа позволяет пользователям получать доступ к своей торговой панели через поддерживаемые веб-браузеры на настольных ком
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Утилиты
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Утилиты
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Утилиты
Royal Copier — Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MT5 Royal Copier — это профессиональный локальный копировщик сделок в реальном времени для MetaTrader 5. Теперь он объединяет обе функции в одном MT5 Expert Advisor. В параметрах вы просто выбираете, будет ли EA работать в режиме Master или в режиме Client . Это означает, что один и тот же EA можно использовать как на исходном счёте, так и на принимающем счёте, при этом сохраняя исходное поведение копировщика. Royal Copier поддерживает копиро
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Утилиты
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Утилиты
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
Утилиты
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
Footprint Secrets Orderflow Analyzer
Luca Sascha Schukalla
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The real‑time view of what is happening inside the market. Footprint Secrets brings detailed analysis directly into MetaTrader 5. It shows where volume is trading, how buyers and sellers are interacting, and how liquidity shifts as the market evolves. Designed for traders who want a precise, real‑time understanding of market behavior. Check out the free preview version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172398 Benefits for the Trader See the real activity behind price . Footprint ch
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Утилиты
Global Investing FX Terminal — это комплексный FX-дашборд для MetaTrader 5 — процентные ставки центральных банков, позиции COT CFTC, рэнкинг carry, индексы экономических сюрпризов, перекос опционов, настроения ритейла и корреляции, тринадцать панелей в общей сложности — отображается на едином канвасе без мерцания и обновляется каждые 10 секунд через один прикреплённый EA. Никаких внешних программ не требуется. Профессиональный анализ валютного рынка требует одновременного доступа к данным, котор
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Утилиты
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
Утилиты
TICK CHART SERVICE - Профессиональный сервис тиковых графиков для MT5 tg @eeevleee КРАТКОЕ ОПИСАНИЕ Tick Chart Service - это инновационный сервис для MetaTrader 5, который создает полноценные тиковые графики из любого инструмента в режиме реального времени. Система преобразует поток тиков в кастомный символ, позволяя торговать и ана
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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TD Session Clock
Philippe Davenson Azor
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Pipo Session Clock shows major FX sessions on your chart so you know when liquidity is open — before you click. WHAT YOU GET • Tokyo, London, and New York session status (UTC hours, fully adjustable) • Overlap detection (London+NY and Tokyo+London) • Countdown to the next session open or close • Friday late and weekend warnings • Optional broker server time and current spread • Clear STATUS line: IN SESSION / OVERLAP / OFF-SESSION / WEEKEND / FRIDAY LATE WHAT IT DOES NOT DO • Never opens, clo
TD Risk Sizer
Philippe Davenson Azor
Утилиты
TD Risk Sizer calculates your lot size before you click — from risk percent, fixed dollar risk, or a fixed lot — and shows RAW commission impact. WHAT YOU GET • Three modes: Risk % of equity, Fixed money risk, Fixed lot • Stop / take-profit in pips to dollars at risk and reward • Round-trip commission estimate (per lot per side, adjustable) • Optional commission included inside risk math • Cost gate: TP dollars vs Mult x commission • Clear VERDICT: SIZE OK / COST WEAK / NO-GO • Hard max lot ca
TD Spread Guard
Philippe Davenson Azor
Индикаторы
TD Spread Guard watches your symbol spread in real time so you do not enter when the market is too expensive. WHAT YOU GET • Live spread in points • Average spread over N bars • Warn / max thresholds (adjustable) • STATUS: OK / ELEVATED / TOO WIDE • Optional alert when spread exceeds max (once per bar) • Chart corner panel WHAT IT DOES NOT DO • Never opens, closes, or modifies orders • Not a signal service • No profit guarantees INPUTS • Max spread points, warn spread points • Bars for avera
TD Journal Export
Philippe Davenson Azor
Утилиты
TD Journal Export saves your closed deals to a CSV file so you can review P/L outside MetaTrader — Excel, Google Sheets, or your own journal. WHAT YOU GET • One-click CSV export (button on chart) • Optional auto-export when you attach the utility • Ranges: Today, Yesterday, Last 7 days, Last 30 days, Custom • Filters: symbol, magic number, exit deals only • Columns: time, deal, order, position, symbol, type, entry, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, net, magic, comment • On-chart summary
TD Equity Guard
Philippe Davenson Azor
Утилиты
TD Equity Guard watches your account equity in real time so you know when the day or the drawdown is getting expensive — before you force another trade. WHAT YOU GET • Day-start equity baseline (auto reset each server day) • Daily P/L in money and percent • Peak equity tracking and drawdown from peak • Floating P/L, margin used, free margin, open position count • Clear VERDICT: OK / WARN / STOP / PROFIT LOCK • Configurable daily loss and drawdown thresholds • Optional alerts on WARN or STOP (d
TD News Pause Banner
Philippe Davenson Azor
Утилиты
TD News Pause Banner shows nearby high-impact economic events and a clear PAUSE / OK verdict so you do not enter right into a news spike. WHAT YOU GET • Uses the built-in MetaTrader 5 economic calendar (no DLL, no WebRequest) • Configurable pause window: minutes before / after the event • High-impact filter (optional medium) • Currency filter (USD, EUR, GBP, …) with chart-currency preference • Countdown to nearest events • On-chart VERDICT: PAUSE or OK • Optional alert when PAUSE becomes activ
TD Break Even Manager
Philippe Davenson Azor
Утилиты
TD Break-Even Manager protects open trades by moving the stop-loss to break-even once your position reaches a profit trigger in points. WHAT YOU GET • Automatic SL → break-even after X points of profit • Optional tiny BE offset to lock a small cushion • Filters: chart symbol / magic number • Improves SL only (does not loosen protection) • Apply once per position ticket (optional) • On-chart status panel • Enable/disable manage switch WHAT IT DOES • Modifies stop-loss on matching open position
TD Partial Close
Philippe Davenson Azor
Утилиты
TD Partial Close scales out of open positions when profit reaches your point targets — without opening new trades. WHAT YOU GET • Up to 2 profit targets (points) • Close a percent of volume at each target • Symbol / magic filters • Min volume left after partial close • Once-per-target marking per position ticket • On-chart status panel • Enable/disable manage switch WHAT IT DOES • Partially closes matching open positions at targets WHAT IT DOES NOT DO • Does NOT open new trades • Does NOT mo
TD Max Positions Guard
Philippe Davenson Azor
Утилиты
TD Max Positions Guard shows how many positions and lots you already have open — and whether you still have room under your own limits. WHAT YOU GET • Live open-position count vs your max • Total lots vs warn / max (optional) • Buy / sell split • Optional pending-order limit • Filters: chart symbol only, symbol string, magic number • Clear VERDICT: OK / WARN / BLOCK • Optional alerts on WARN or BLOCK (disabled inside Strategy Tester) WHAT IT DOES NOT DO • Never opens, closes, or modifies orde
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