Advanced Market Sessions MT4

Advanced Market Sessions is a professional, all-in-one market session tracker designed for serious day traders and swing traders. It accurately tracks the Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York sessions with bulletproof precision — ensuring your session times are always mathematically correct, even if your PC clock is wrong, out of sync, or you travel between timezones.


🌟 WHY TRADERS CHOOSE THIS INDICATOR:


✅ BULLETPROOF TIME ACCURACY

Sessions always open and close at the exact correct real-world time, regardless of your PC clock state, broker server configuration, or timezone changes. No more wrong session times when DST changes in the US, UK, Australia, or New Zealand. Works perfectly even if your Windows clock is completely wrong.


✅ THREE FLEXIBLE TIME SYNC MODES

Choose the sync method that works best for your setup:

• Broker Server Mode: Automatically syncs from your broker's internet time (most accurate)

• PC Clock Mode: Uses your computer's system clock

• Manual Mode: Set your broker's GMT offset manually


Perfect for any broker configuration worldwide.


✅ TWO SESSION DISPLAY MODES

• Auto DST Mode: Sessions automatically adjust for Daylight Saving Time changes

• Fixed GMT Mode: Sessions stay at constant UTC hours (no DST shifts)


✅ Live Local Clocks on Panel

See the exact current local time (with AM/PM support) for every market session directly on your dashboard, plus the GMT offset. Instantly verify which markets are truly open right now.


✅ Smart Info Panel

A clean, fully customizable dashboard showing:

• Your local time & broker server time (with seconds)

• Current candle countdown timer (time left until candle closes)

• Real-time OPEN/CLOSED status for all sessions with color swatches

• Live countdowns until the next session opens or closes

• Secondary timer showing next open/close times

• Visual progress bars for active sessions

• Position it anywhere (left/right, top/bottom)

• Auto-avoid one-click trading panel

• Custom colors for background, border, text, open/closed states


✅ Customizable Chart Overlays

• Session color boxes (full chart, top, middle, or bottom area)

• Timeline label bars with session names

• Vertical start/end lines with custom colors and styles

• Session high/low boxes (auto-calculated from price action)

• London/New York overlap highlight (most volatile period)

• Snap to candles for perfect alignment on any timeframe

• Smart transparency engine with 4 blend targets


✅ Multi-Session Support

Track 4 major forex sessions + Crypto (24/7) + up to 10 fully custom sessions. Each session has independent control over:

• Enable/disable

• Custom name

• Timezone (23 world cities with auto-DST)

• Open/close times (local to that city)

• Trading days (weekdays, weekends, custom)

• Color

• Show/hide label


✅ Smart Alerts

• Popup, sound, or push mobile notifications

• Alert on session open, close, or both

• Custom sound file support


⚙️ FULL CUSTOMIZATION CONTROL:


Time & Date:

• Clock format: 24-hour or 12-hour AM/PM

• Date format: YYYY-MM-DD or DD-MM-YYYY

• Show/hide seconds


Session Drawing:

• Draw mode: Active sessions only, All days (365), or Visible chart range

• Box area: Full chart, Top, Middle, or Bottom

• Box overlap: Allow or prevent

• Box sizing: Band height, margin, and gap percentages

• Timeline area: Top, Middle, or Bottom

• Timeline overlap: Allow or prevent

• Line styles: Solid, dash, dot, dash-dot with custom width


Color & Transparency:

• Transparency simulation with smart auto-adjust

• 4 blend targets: White, Chart Background, Custom Color, Black

• Auto text contrast for readability

• Custom colors for boxes, lines, high/low, overlap


Panel Customization:

• Position: Left/Right, Top/Bottom

• X/Y pixel offset

• Width, line height, font size, font family

• Custom colors for: Background, Border, Text, Title, Open state, Closed state

• Color swatch size

• Show/hide: Local time line, Secondary timer, Progress bar

• Progress bar colors


Candle Timer:

• Show on current candle only or multiple candles

• Max candle labels (1-100)

• Show: Open time, Close time, Time remaining, Time elapsed, Next candle start

• Label position: Above or below candle

• Custom offset percentage

• Font size and color


📊 SESSIONS INCLUDED:


1. Sydney Session (auto-DST for Australian time changes)

2. Tokyo Session (Japan Standard Time, no DST)

3. London Session (auto-DST for UK/European time changes)

4. New York Session (auto-DST for US time changes)

5. Crypto Session (24/7, UTC)

6-15. Ten Fully Custom Sessions (create your own!)


Each session can be independently enabled/disabled, renamed, recolored, and set to any timezone from 23 world cities.


⚙️ HOW IT WORKS:


1. Attach to any chart on any timeframe

2. Choose your preferred time sync mode

3. The indicator automatically calculates exact open/close times for every global market

4. The panel updates every second with live countdowns

5. Sessions draw on the chart with your chosen visual style


Perfect for ICT, SMC, and breakout traders who need to know exactly when liquidity enters the market.


📦 WHAT YOU GET:

• MT4 version (.ex4)

• Full documentation in description

• Free lifetime updates


🔄 UPDATE HISTORY:


v20.00 - Bulletproof Time Engine with Multiple Sync Modes

• Complete accuracy upgrade for session time calculations

• Three flexible time sync modes for any broker configuration

• Two session display modes (Auto DST and Fixed GMT)

• Enhanced reliability for DST transitions worldwide

• All original features preserved and optimized


v11.50 - Major Time Engine Upgrade

• Improved session time accuracy

• Better DST handling for all global cities


v11.44 - Time Engine Foundation

• Enhanced session calculation reliability


v11.43 - Live Local Clocks

• Added live local clocks on panel with AM/PM support


v11.30 - Initial Release

• First version with session tracking

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Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне после покупки и получите Neuro Poseidon Assistant в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденн
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Oleg Rodin
5 (26)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
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Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
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Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
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Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
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Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
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Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
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ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
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Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
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Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
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Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
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Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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5 (3)
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Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
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5 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
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5 (4)
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Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
M1 Arrow
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Индикаторы
Индикатор M1 Arrow основан на естественных принципах торговли на рынке, включая анализ волатильности и объема. Индикатор можно использовать с любым таймфреймом и валютной парой. Один простой в использовании параметр индикатора позволит вам адаптировать сигналы к любой валютной паре и таймфрейму, на котором вы хотите торговать. Помимо основного алгоритма, основанного на сигналах на покупку и продажу, индикатор также имеет множество встроенных дополнительных стратегий, которые вы можете выбрать в
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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4.43 (7)
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Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
PZ Trend Trading
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4.8 (5)
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Trend Trading - это индикатор, предназначенный для получения максимальной прибыли от трендов, происходящих на рынке, путем определения времени отката и прорыва. Он находит торговые возможности, анализируя, что делает цена во время установленных тенденций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Торгуйте на финансовых рынках с уверенностью и эффективностью Прибыль от устоявшихся тенденций без проволочек Признать прибыльные откаты, пр
Owl smart levels
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4.26 (38)
Индикаторы
При торговле по тренду основная сложность — не в том, чтобы найти уровень, а в том, чтобы понять, где вход действительно имеет смысл. Цена часто реагирует на уровни, но не даёт продолжения — из-за этого появляются ложные входы или пропущенные движения. Owl Smart Levels показывает не просто уровни , а зоны, сформированные с учётом структуры движения и отката. Это позволяет по-другому смотреть на точки входа и избегать части ложных сигналов. Что входит в систему Owl Smart Levels? Owl Smart Levels
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