TR Fibo MT4

  • Индикаторы
  • Meshari F M Alkhawaled
    Meshari F M Alkhawaled

    Meshari F M Alkhawaled

    I don’t build trading robots.
    I build execution systems designed to operate under real market conditions.
    My focus is not on finding entries,
    but on how capital is deployed, managed, and protected.
    Over time, I’ve developed a structured approach to trading that emphasizes:
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 5
TR_FIBO V1 is a professional CPR and Fibonacci target indicator designed to help traders read the market with clarity, structure, and confidence.

The indicator automatically plots the key trading levels that matter most: BUY zone, SELL zone, Pivot Point, Fibonacci Targets TP1 to TP5, Stop Loss level, trend direction, signal status, and a clean live dashboard directly on the chart.

TR_FIBO V1 is built for traders who want a simple but powerful visual system to identify strong buyer and seller areas, understand market bias, and follow price movement around important decision zones.

Whether you trade gold, forex, indices, or crypto CFDs, TR_FIBO V1 gives you a clean technical map of the market using H4 or Daily levels, helping you focus on high-quality price areas instead of guessing.

Key Features:
- Automatic CPR levels
- BUY and SELL decision zones
- Fibonacci targets TP1 to TP5
- Stop Loss level
- Trend filter
- Signal and confirmation status
- Live information panel
- H4 or Daily level calculation
- No DLLs
- No automatic trading
- Lightweight and easy to use

TR_FIBO V1 does not open trades automatically. It is a technical analysis tool created to support better chart reading, cleaner planning, and more disciplined trading decisions.
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Индикаторы
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