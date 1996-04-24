Trend Following EN

Complete description Trend Following

A mechanical trend following indicator, inspired by the style of John W. Henry (one of the pioneers of managed futures / CTA trading), built for MetaTrader 5. It combines a Donchian channel for identifying trend direction with an ATR-based trailing stop, filtered through ADX and higher-timeframe confirmation, all displayed through a complete, configurable visual dashboard.

Features:

  • Donchian + ATR Trailing Stop trend system — trend direction is determined by breakouts of the Donchian channel (highest high / lowest low over N bars), while an ATR-based trailing stop protects the position and follows the price as the trend progresses.
  • ADX signal quality filter — signals are validated only when trend strength (ADX) crosses a configurable minimum threshold, filtering out signals from sideways/directionless markets.
  • Higher Timeframe confirmation — a signal is considered valid only if the trend on a larger timeframe (determined automatically, e.g. M15→H1, H1→H4, H4→D1, etc.) confirms the same direction, using two exponential moving averages (fast/slow).
  • Automatically calculated Stop Loss & Take Profit — SL comes from the existing ATR trailing stop, while TP is projected using an independent ATR multiplier, in the direction of the current trend.
  • Automatic Risk:Reward with configurable minimum threshold — the panel shows in real time the R:R ratio resulting from the calculations (TP distance / SL distance) compared against the minimum acceptable ratio set by the user, colored green/orange depending on compliance.
  • On-chart dashboard with automatic scaling — a single input (font size) proportionally resizes the entire panel (title, signal, text, spacing), plus automatic scaling based on screen DPI — equally readable on a laptop, a 4K monitor, or a high-DPI screen.
  • Real semi-transparent background (alpha blending) — the panel is drawn on an ARGB canvas, not simulated with a flat color, so the chart remains visible underneath the panel.
  • Multi-channel alerts — pop-up Alert(), sound, and push notification to your phone on every new signal (BUY/SELL), without repeating alerts for the same bar/signal.
  • Live performance statistics — average calculation time (microseconds) displayed in the panel, useful for checking resource impact.
  • Optimized for performance — incremental updates of the auxiliary series (ATR/ADX) and throttling of panel text (only redraws what has changed), for minimal CPU usage even on charts with long history.
  • Full parameter validation on startup — the indicator refuses to run with invalid settings and explains the error in the log (Experts log).

2. Explanation of each input

=== Trend Following System ===

  • InpDonchianPeriod (default 20) — the number of bars used for the Donchian channel. When the closing price breaks the highest high / lowest low of the last N bars, the trend changes.
  • InpATRPeriod (default 14) — the ATR period used to calculate the trailing stop distance.
  • InpATRMult (default 3.0) — how many times ATR the stop is placed away from price. A higher value = a wider stop (fewer premature exits, but more risk per trade).

=== Signal Quality Filter ===

  • InpADXPeriod (default 14) — the ADX period, used to measure the strength of the current trend.
  • InpADXThreshold (default 20.0) — the minimum ADX level below which signals are ignored (market considered to lack a clear trend).
  • InpUseHigherTF (default true) — enables/disables higher-timeframe confirmation.
  • InpHTF_FastMA (default 50) — the fast moving average period, calculated on the higher timeframe.
  • InpHTF_SlowMA (default 200) — the slow moving average period, on the higher timeframe. If the fast one is above the slow one → up trend confirmed, otherwise → down trend confirmed.

=== Stop Loss / Take Profit ===

  • InpTPMult (default 6.0) — the ATR multiplier for the Take Profit distance from price (projected in the direction of the trend). With SL at 3×ATR and TP at 6×ATR, the theoretical R:R is 1:2.
  • InpMinRR (default 2.0) — the minimum Risk:Reward ratio you want to consider acceptable. It's compared in the panel against the actual R:R, calculated from the real SL/TP distances.

=== Visuals & Alerts ===

  • InpShowDashboard (default true) — shows/hides the panel on the chart.
  • InpCorner (default CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) — the chart corner the panel is anchored to.
  • InpPanelX / InpPanelY (default 12 / 20) — the panel's distance from the edges of the chosen corner (pixels, before scaling).
  • InpEnableAlert (default true) — enables the Alert() pop-up on a new signal.
  • InpEnableSound (default true) — plays a sound on a new signal.
  • InpEnablePush (default false) — sends a push notification to your phone (requires MetaQuotes ID configured in the terminal).
  • InpShowPerfStats (default true) — displays the average calculation time and current font size in the panel (useful for debugging/performance).

=== Text Size & Dashboard Scaling ===

  • InpFontSize (default 9, between 6-24) — the panel's text size; the entire panel geometry (width, height, spacing) scales automatically and proportionally with this input, plus screen DPI.

3. Trading methods with this indicator

a) Classic trend following (breakout + trailing)
Enter when the BUY/SELL arrow appears (Donchian breakout confirmed by ADX and the higher timeframe), place your SL at the trailing stop level shown in the panel, and let the position run — manually moving the SL as the ATR Trailing Stop line advances. Exit when the line changes color (opposite signal) or price dictates otherwise.

b) Entry with R:R confirmation (more conservative)
Wait for the BUY/SELL signal, but only open the position if the R:R row in the panel is green (actual R:R ≥ InpMinRR). If it's orange, skip the signal or adjust InpTPMult/InpATRMult until the ratio becomes favorable. Useful for automatically filtering out signals with a poor risk/reward profile.

c) Fixed SL/TP at entry (set-and-forget)
At the moment of the signal, note the Stop Loss and Take Profit values from the panel and place the order with both levels fixed (not trailing). Simple, suitable for those who don't want to actively monitor the position.

d) Additional filtering with trend strength (ADX)
Only take signals where the "Trend strength (ADX)" row shows STRONG, ignoring WEAK/MODERATE, to catch only the highest-momentum moves — reduces the number of trades, but (potentially) increases the success rate per trade.

e) Strict multi-timeframe confirmation
Enable InpUseHigherTF and only trade when the "Higher-TF confirmation" row shows YES — filters out signals going against the larger trend, reducing false positives on short ranges.

f) Scalping/pyramiding on trend continuation
On smaller timeframes, add additional positions each time the trend remains active and ADX is rising, using the new trailing stop level as a common SL for all positions — a more advanced technique, with higher risk.

4. Disclaimer / Notes

  • This indicator is a technical analysis tool, not a guarantee of profit. The signals generated (Donchian + ATR + ADX + HTF confirmation) reflect a mechanical trend-following methodology, but past performance (backtested or live) does not guarantee future results.
  • Financial markets involve real risk of capital loss. No combination of parameters eliminates risk; use your own risk management (position sizing, capital at risk per trade) regardless of the InpMinRR/InpTPMult values.
  • The SL/TP shown in the panel are calculated, not automatically placed — this file is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor; it does not open, modify, or close orders. The user must place trades and SL/TP levels manually (or through a separate EA).
  • Demo account testing and backtesting in the Strategy Tester are recommended before live use, on the desired symbol/timeframe, to validate the default settings in your market context.
  • Higher-timeframe confirmation requires sufficient historical data on that TF; on symbols/brokers with limited history, some signals may be temporarily unavailable (WARNING in the log).
  • Push alerts require correctly configuring the MetaQuotes ID in the terminal; sounds require the alert2.wav file to be available in the terminal (included by default in MT5).

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Ihor Otkydach
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Индикаторы
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4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
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Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
ARIPoint
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Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Spike detector Rider
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Индикаторы
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Ziva LSE Pro
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ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Power of Three AMD Protocol
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Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
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5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
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Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
CRT Confluence Pro
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CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
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Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
TrendMaestro5
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Bill Williams Advanced
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5 (11)
Индикаторы
Bill Williams Advanced предназначен для автоматического анализа графика по системе " Profitunity " Билла Уильямса. Индикатор анализирует сразу четыре таймфрейма. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. Анализирует график по системе "Profitunity" Билла Уильямса. Сигналы помещает в таблицу в углу экрана и на график цены. 2. Находит все известные сигналы АО и АС, а также сигналы зон. Оснащён трендовым фильтром по Аллигатору. 3. Находит "Дивергентный бар", а та
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
Индикаторы
Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
Precision Spike Detector
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5 (2)
Индикаторы
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
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