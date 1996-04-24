Trend Following EN

Complete description Trend Following

A mechanical trend following indicator, inspired by the style of John W. Henry (one of the pioneers of managed futures / CTA trading), built for MetaTrader 5. It combines a Donchian channel for identifying trend direction with an ATR-based trailing stop, filtered through ADX and higher-timeframe confirmation, all displayed through a complete, configurable visual dashboard.

Features:

  • Donchian + ATR Trailing Stop trend system — trend direction is determined by breakouts of the Donchian channel (highest high / lowest low over N bars), while an ATR-based trailing stop protects the position and follows the price as the trend progresses.
  • ADX signal quality filter — signals are validated only when trend strength (ADX) crosses a configurable minimum threshold, filtering out signals from sideways/directionless markets.
  • Higher Timeframe confirmation — a signal is considered valid only if the trend on a larger timeframe (determined automatically, e.g. M15→H1, H1→H4, H4→D1, etc.) confirms the same direction, using two exponential moving averages (fast/slow).
  • Automatically calculated Stop Loss & Take Profit — SL comes from the existing ATR trailing stop, while TP is projected using an independent ATR multiplier, in the direction of the current trend.
  • Automatic Risk:Reward with configurable minimum threshold — the panel shows in real time the R:R ratio resulting from the calculations (TP distance / SL distance) compared against the minimum acceptable ratio set by the user, colored green/orange depending on compliance.
  • On-chart dashboard with automatic scaling — a single input (font size) proportionally resizes the entire panel (title, signal, text, spacing), plus automatic scaling based on screen DPI — equally readable on a laptop, a 4K monitor, or a high-DPI screen.
  • Real semi-transparent background (alpha blending) — the panel is drawn on an ARGB canvas, not simulated with a flat color, so the chart remains visible underneath the panel.
  • Multi-channel alerts — pop-up Alert(), sound, and push notification to your phone on every new signal (BUY/SELL), without repeating alerts for the same bar/signal.
  • Live performance statistics — average calculation time (microseconds) displayed in the panel, useful for checking resource impact.
  • Optimized for performance — incremental updates of the auxiliary series (ATR/ADX) and throttling of panel text (only redraws what has changed), for minimal CPU usage even on charts with long history.
  • Full parameter validation on startup — the indicator refuses to run with invalid settings and explains the error in the log (Experts log).

2. Explanation of each input

=== Trend Following System ===

  • InpDonchianPeriod (default 20) — the number of bars used for the Donchian channel. When the closing price breaks the highest high / lowest low of the last N bars, the trend changes.
  • InpATRPeriod (default 14) — the ATR period used to calculate the trailing stop distance.
  • InpATRMult (default 3.0) — how many times ATR the stop is placed away from price. A higher value = a wider stop (fewer premature exits, but more risk per trade).

=== Signal Quality Filter ===

  • InpADXPeriod (default 14) — the ADX period, used to measure the strength of the current trend.
  • InpADXThreshold (default 20.0) — the minimum ADX level below which signals are ignored (market considered to lack a clear trend).
  • InpUseHigherTF (default true) — enables/disables higher-timeframe confirmation.
  • InpHTF_FastMA (default 50) — the fast moving average period, calculated on the higher timeframe.
  • InpHTF_SlowMA (default 200) — the slow moving average period, on the higher timeframe. If the fast one is above the slow one → up trend confirmed, otherwise → down trend confirmed.

=== Stop Loss / Take Profit ===

  • InpTPMult (default 6.0) — the ATR multiplier for the Take Profit distance from price (projected in the direction of the trend). With SL at 3×ATR and TP at 6×ATR, the theoretical R:R is 1:2.
  • InpMinRR (default 2.0) — the minimum Risk:Reward ratio you want to consider acceptable. It's compared in the panel against the actual R:R, calculated from the real SL/TP distances.

=== Visuals & Alerts ===

  • InpShowDashboard (default true) — shows/hides the panel on the chart.
  • InpCorner (default CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) — the chart corner the panel is anchored to.
  • InpPanelX / InpPanelY (default 12 / 20) — the panel's distance from the edges of the chosen corner (pixels, before scaling).
  • InpEnableAlert (default true) — enables the Alert() pop-up on a new signal.
  • InpEnableSound (default true) — plays a sound on a new signal.
  • InpEnablePush (default false) — sends a push notification to your phone (requires MetaQuotes ID configured in the terminal).
  • InpShowPerfStats (default true) — displays the average calculation time and current font size in the panel (useful for debugging/performance).

=== Text Size & Dashboard Scaling ===

  • InpFontSize (default 9, between 6-24) — the panel's text size; the entire panel geometry (width, height, spacing) scales automatically and proportionally with this input, plus screen DPI.

3. Trading methods with this indicator

a) Classic trend following (breakout + trailing)
Enter when the BUY/SELL arrow appears (Donchian breakout confirmed by ADX and the higher timeframe), place your SL at the trailing stop level shown in the panel, and let the position run — manually moving the SL as the ATR Trailing Stop line advances. Exit when the line changes color (opposite signal) or price dictates otherwise.

b) Entry with R:R confirmation (more conservative)
Wait for the BUY/SELL signal, but only open the position if the R:R row in the panel is green (actual R:R ≥ InpMinRR). If it's orange, skip the signal or adjust InpTPMult/InpATRMult until the ratio becomes favorable. Useful for automatically filtering out signals with a poor risk/reward profile.

c) Fixed SL/TP at entry (set-and-forget)
At the moment of the signal, note the Stop Loss and Take Profit values from the panel and place the order with both levels fixed (not trailing). Simple, suitable for those who don't want to actively monitor the position.

d) Additional filtering with trend strength (ADX)
Only take signals where the "Trend strength (ADX)" row shows STRONG, ignoring WEAK/MODERATE, to catch only the highest-momentum moves — reduces the number of trades, but (potentially) increases the success rate per trade.

e) Strict multi-timeframe confirmation
Enable InpUseHigherTF and only trade when the "Higher-TF confirmation" row shows YES — filters out signals going against the larger trend, reducing false positives on short ranges.

f) Scalping/pyramiding on trend continuation
On smaller timeframes, add additional positions each time the trend remains active and ADX is rising, using the new trailing stop level as a common SL for all positions — a more advanced technique, with higher risk.

4. Disclaimer / Notes

  • This indicator is a technical analysis tool, not a guarantee of profit. The signals generated (Donchian + ATR + ADX + HTF confirmation) reflect a mechanical trend-following methodology, but past performance (backtested or live) does not guarantee future results.
  • Financial markets involve real risk of capital loss. No combination of parameters eliminates risk; use your own risk management (position sizing, capital at risk per trade) regardless of the InpMinRR/InpTPMult values.
  • The SL/TP shown in the panel are calculated, not automatically placed — this file is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor; it does not open, modify, or close orders. The user must place trades and SL/TP levels manually (or through a separate EA).
  • Demo account testing and backtesting in the Strategy Tester are recommended before live use, on the desired symbol/timeframe, to validate the default settings in your market context.
  • Higher-timeframe confirmation requires sufficient historical data on that TF; on symbols/brokers with limited history, some signals may be temporarily unavailable (WARNING in the log).
  • Push alerts require correctly configuring the MetaQuotes ID in the terminal; sounds require the alert2.wav file to be available in the terminal (included by default in MT5).

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专家
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指标
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指标
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Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
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5 (2)
专家
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Damiano Donatello
专家
Aegis DAX Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for short-term trading on GER40/DAX40. The system combines a M5 trend filter with M1 pullback entries, RSI confirmation, candle structure analysis, spread filtering, volatility filtering and automated trade management. The EA does not use grid, martingale or recovery basket logic. Each trade is opened with a real stop loss and managed through break-even and trailing stop rules. Version 1.01 includes improved compatibility with di
Gold Martingale Robot
Borriphat Maitree
专家
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指标
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5 (4)
指标
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5 (1)
指标
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Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
指标
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT5）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方向
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
指标
Trend Forecaster 是一款 MetaTrader 5 指标，可将突破信号、潜在反转区域分析、市场波动区间数据和可视化统计面板整合到同一个图表工作区中。 它可以显示 Buy 和 Sell 信号，跟踪 Average Range 和 Current Range，并且可以根据当前交易品种和时间周期自动调整 Sensitivity。也支持手动设置 Sensitivity。 该指标可用于外汇货币对、金属、股票、指数和加密货币。支持不同时间周期，M5 可以作为一个实用的起点。 主要功能 突破和反转区域分析 Trend Forecaster 会分析已识别区域附近的价格行为，并在内部突破条件满足时显示 Buy 或 Sell 信号。该指标可用于研究趋势延续和潜在反转区域。 多过滤器信号逻辑 该指标将多个内部过滤器整合为一个简单的工作流程。用户在开始分析前不需要配置大量技术参数。 Auto-Tune Sensitivity 该指标可以根据近期历史数据，自动为当前交易品种和时间周期计算 Sensitivity。这有助于在切换不同交易品种时减少手动设置。 手动设置模式 如果你更喜欢固定设置，或
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
指标
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
指标
A2SR MT5 版 指标：自动化实际供需 (S/R)。 + 交易工具。 Product description in English here. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225 强大、真实、省时，助您做出更明智的交易决策。 + 兼容 EA 的对象。 主要优势 领先的实际 SR 水平（不滞后，不重绘） 自 2014 年以来，A2SR 在 MT4 平台上经过多年的可靠性验证 ，现已面向 MetaTrader 5 平台推出。 它凭借领先的、不重绘的指标，为交易者带来卓越的优势，帮助他们在价格触及支撑位和阻力位之前识别实际支撑位和阻力位。 A2SR 提前计算支撑位和阻力位——在价格触及支撑位和阻力位之前——让交易者能
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
指标
Quant Direction 是一款三维市场分析工具。它通过同时计算多个维度上的精确百分比偏差，提供完全客观的、基于算法的市场分析视角。该算法采用先进的人工智能建模工具开发，并经过全面测试，旨在以独特的精准度解读市场。它可以分析您平台上的任何货币对或金融工具。 无论您是短线 交易者、日内 交易者还是波段交易者，Quant Direction 都是您的理想之选。 交易者的真正优势 Quant Direction 的真正优势在于彻底消除情绪、屏幕疲劳和过度思考。它无需手动点击十几个图表来寻找方向并反复质疑自己的偏好，引擎即可在几毫秒内即时处理 8 个时间周期（从 5 个月到月线）。它能准确告诉你任何时刻谁在掌控市场，确保你始终朝着概率最高的方向进行交易。 市场分析的三个维度 该算法将市场分为三个不同的交易维度，为您提供完整的宏观和微观视角： 超短线交易分析： 捕捉即时、快速的动量变化和较低时间框架的执行点。 日内分析： 识别真实的、潜在的每日方向性偏差。 波动分析： 专注于宏观趋势，确保您不会与大盘机构的走势背道而驰。 独家评分引擎 Quant Direction 的底层采用了一套
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Atlas Enterprise
Marian Beceanu
指标
Atlas Enterprise — Institutional Matrix Dashboard Atlas Terminal System is a professional, high-performance institutional dashboard designed to bring the analytical power of a Bloomberg Terminal directly to your MetaTrader 5 chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple indicators, Atlas processes market data through 4 specialized mathematical engines simultaneously, presenting a clean, unified decision matrix in real-time.   Whether you are a day trader or a swing trader, Atlas elimin
ZigZag Maturity Optimized
Marian Beceanu
指标
ZigZag Maturity — Multi-Timeframe Swing Maturity & Reversal Probability Dashboard Overview ZigZag Maturity is a multi-timeframe indicator for MetaTrader 5 that answers a single question, one that matters for any technical trader: “ How ‘ mature ’ (close to exhaustion) is the current swing, on every timeframe I follow? ” Instead of a classic ZigZag that just draws lines on the chart, this indicator builds its own ZigZag on every activated timeframe, compares it statistically against its own hist
StrBTV Pro MTF
Marian Beceanu
指标
STRBTV Pro MTF — Detailed Description STRBTV stands for "Sell The Rally, Buy The Valley" — an MT5 indicator (v2.10, by Marian Beceanu) built around multi-timeframe MACD convergence/divergence , with a "sniper entry" logic based on Support/Resistance and a built-in risk-management dashboard. General Concept The indicator works on two levels: Higher timeframe (HTF) — looks for convergence between price and MACD on the swing highs/lows of that timeframe. A confirmed HTF convergence is treated as t
Forex Uncovered
Marian Beceanu
指标
Forex Uncovered PRO v4.60 Professional Support & Resistance Breakout Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview Forex Uncovered PRO v4.60 is a professional Support & Resistance Breakout indicator built for MetaTrader 5. Unlike traditional trend indicators, Forex Uncovered focuses on Price Action by automatically identifying significant swing highs and swing lows, building dynamic support and resistance zones, and detecting confirmed breakout opportunities. To reduce false signals, the indicator combine
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