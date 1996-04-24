Forex Uncovered

Forex Uncovered PRO v4.60

Professional Support & Resistance Breakout Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Forex Uncovered PRO v4.60 is a professional Support & Resistance Breakout indicator built for MetaTrader 5.

Unlike traditional trend indicators, Forex Uncovered focuses on Price Action by automatically identifying significant swing highs and swing lows, building dynamic support and resistance zones, and detecting confirmed breakout opportunities.

To reduce false signals, the indicator combines structural market analysis with an ATR (Average True Range) volatility filter and optional candle close confirmation.

The result is a clean, reliable breakout trading tool suitable for scalping, intraday trading, and swing trading.

Key Features

  • Automatic Support & Resistance detection

  • Intelligent Swing High / Swing Low recognition

  • Real-time Breakout detection

  • ATR Volatility Filter

  • Optional Candle Close Confirmation

  • Buy & Sell Signal Arrows

  • Instant Trading Alerts

  • Lightweight and fast execution

  • Works on all Forex pairs

  • Compatible with all timeframes

  • Non-repainting after candle close confirmation

How It Works

The indicator follows these steps:

  1. Detects important Swing Highs and Swing Lows.

  2. Creates dynamic Support and Resistance levels.

  3. Measures the importance of each level based on multiple touches.

  4. Continuously monitors price action.

  5. Detects potential breakouts.

  6. Confirms breakouts using ATR volatility.

  7. Displays Buy or Sell arrows.

  8. Sends trading alerts.

Input Parameters

1. Swing Strength

Defines how significant a swing high or swing low must be before it is considered a valid market structure.

Lower values

  • More swing points

  • More trading signals

  • Higher market noise

Higher values

  • Fewer swing points

  • Stronger Support & Resistance levels

  • Higher quality signals

Recommended Settings

Scalping

2

Intraday

3

Swing Trading

5 - 7

2. Maximum Levels

Defines the maximum number of Support and Resistance levels displayed on the chart.

Example

5

means the indicator keeps only the five most relevant Support and Resistance levels.

3. Touch Tolerance

Defines how close two swing points must be in order to be considered the same Support or Resistance level.

Small values

  • Very precise levels

Large values

  • Wider Support & Resistance zones

  • Better clustering of nearby swing points

4. Breakout Buffer (Pips)

Defines the minimum distance price must move beyond a Support or Resistance level before confirming a breakout.

Purpose

Avoids false breakouts caused by small price spikes.

Example

Resistance

1.25000

Buffer

1 pip

Buy signal appears only above

1.25010

5. Close Confirmation

When enabled, the breakout is confirmed only after the candle closes beyond the Support or Resistance level.

TRUE

  • Higher accuracy

  • Fewer false breakouts

FALSE

  • Earlier entries

  • More aggressive trading

  • Higher risk of false signals

Recommended

TRUE

6. ATR Period

Defines the number of candles used to calculate the Average True Range.

ATR measures market volatility.

Standard value

14

7. ATR Filter Multiplier

Defines the minimum candle body size required for a valid breakout.

Formula

Candle Body ≥ ATR × Multiplier

Example

ATR

20 pips

Multiplier

0.5

Minimum required candle body

10 pips

If the breakout candle body is only

4 pips

the signal is ignored.

8. Show Range Lines

Displays Support and Resistance levels directly on the chart.

TRUE

  • Support & Resistance visible

FALSE

  • Cleaner chart

  • Signals only

9. Alerts

Enables Buy and Sell notifications whenever a confirmed breakout occurs.

Each breakout generates only one alert.

Signal Interpretation

Buy Signal

A green arrow appears when:

  • Price breaks above Resistance.

  • Breakout Buffer is exceeded.

  • ATR filter confirms sufficient momentum.

  • Candle Close Confirmation is satisfied (if enabled).

Sell Signal

A red arrow appears when:

  • Price breaks below Support.

  • Breakout Buffer is exceeded.

  • ATR filter confirms sufficient momentum.

  • Candle Close Confirmation is satisfied (if enabled).

Trading Strategies

Strategy 1 – Classic Breakout

Timeframe: H1

Rules

  • Wait for a Buy or Sell arrow.

  • Enter at the opening of the next candle.

  • Place Stop Loss behind the broken level.

  • Target a minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio of 1:2.

Strategy 2 – Breakout Retest (Recommended)

This is one of the safest ways to trade breakouts.

Buy Setup

  1. Resistance is broken.

  2. Wait for price to retest the broken level.

  3. Price rejects the level.

  4. Enter Buy.

Sell Setup

  1. Support is broken.

  2. Wait for the pullback.

  3. Price rejects the level.

  4. Enter Sell.

Advantages

  • Lower risk

  • Better entry price

  • Higher probability trades

Strategy 3 – Trend Filter + Breakout

Combine the indicator with a 200 EMA.

Buy

  • Price above EMA 200

  • Forex Uncovered generates a Buy breakout

Sell

  • Price below EMA 200

  • Forex Uncovered generates a Sell breakout

This significantly improves signal quality by trading only in the direction of the dominant trend.

Strategy 4 – London Session Breakout

Timeframe: M15

Trade only during the London and early New York sessions.

These sessions provide the highest liquidity and stronger breakout opportunities.

Strategy 5 – Swing Trading

Timeframe: H4

Recommended Settings

  • Swing Strength = 5

  • ATR Period = 14

  • Close Confirmation = TRUE

Ideal for capturing medium- to long-term market moves.

Strategy 6 – Multi-Timeframe Trading

Use multiple timeframes for higher-probability entries.

H4

Determine the overall market direction.

H1

Identify Support and Resistance levels.

M15

Enter after a confirmed breakout signal.

This approach greatly improves trade quality and reduces unnecessary entries.

Recommended Settings

Scalping (M5)

  • Swing Strength: 2

  • Breakout Buffer: 0.5–1 pip

  • ATR Multiplier: 0.3

Intraday Trading (M15–H1)

  • Swing Strength: 3

  • Breakout Buffer: 1 pip

  • ATR Multiplier: 0.5

Swing Trading (H4–D1)

  • Swing Strength: 5–7

  • Breakout Buffer: 2–3 pips

  • ATR Multiplier: 0.8–1.0

Best Markets

Forex Uncovered PRO performs best on:

  • EUR/USD

  • GBP/USD

  • USD/JPY

  • AUD/USD

  • USD/CAD

  • XAU/USD (Gold)

  • NASDAQ

  • US30

  • GER40

Risk Management

For best results:

  • Never risk more than 1–2% of your account on a single trade.

  • Always use a Stop Loss.

  • Aim for a minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio of 1:2.

  • Avoid trading during major economic news releases unless your strategy is designed for high-volatility events.

Conclusion

Forex Uncovered PRO v4.60 is a professional Support & Resistance Breakout Indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using market structure and volatility confirmation.

By combining automatic swing analysis, dynamic Support & Resistance detection, ATR-based breakout validation, and optional candle close confirmation, the indicator helps traders filter out weak breakouts and focus on stronger, higher-quality trading opportunities.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Forex Uncovered PRO provides a clean, reliable, and easy-to-use solution for trading breakouts across all major Forex markets and timeframes.


Рекомендуем также
Pivot Points MT5
Igor Semyonov
Индикаторы
Pivot Points MT5 - цветной, универсальный, мультивалютный/мультиинструментальный индикатор системы уровней Pivot Points , состоящий из трех версий: Standard Old, Standard New и Fibo , выбираемых пользователем по желанию. Построение идет для финансовых инструментов в отдельном окне . По выбору пользователя система автоматически рассчитывает точку разворота Pivot Point на основе рыночных данных за истекший день ( PERIOD_D1 ) и систему уровней сопротивления и поддержки по три в каждом. Пользователю
Fractal Levels based on Higher Timeframe
Sergei Iakovlev
Индикаторы
Fractal Levels based on Higher Timeframe э то мощный инструмент предназначен для построения точных уровней поддержки и сопротивления на основе фракталов со старшего таймфрейма, предоставляет вам сигналы на покупку и продажу с удобными оповещениями. Принцип работы: Индикатор анализирует фрактальные уровни на старшем таймфрейме и отображает их на вашем текущем графике. Вы можете легко настроить старший таймфрейм в свойствах индикатора, чтобы получить максимальную точность и соответствие вашим стра
MetaHelper
Volodymyr Tseibei
Индикаторы
This indicator automatically calculates and displays classic pivot points on your chart, helping identify key support and resistance levels for the current trading session. Features: · Plots Pivot (PP), Resistance 1-2 (R1, R2), and Support 1-2 (S1, S2) levels · Includes current close price line for reference · Color-coded lines: Blue for pivot, Red for resistances, Green for supports · Automatic calculation based on previous day's high, low, and close · Continuous lines across the chart for e
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Эксперты
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Precision Support Resistance MT5
Young Ho Seo
Индикаторы
Поддержка и сопротивление – важные ценовые уровни на внутридневном рынке. Эти уровни обычно тестируются ценой, после чего она продолжает движение, либо приводят к развороту тренда. Для опытных трейдеров точное определение уровней поддержки/сопротивления сложно переоценить. На их основе строятся многие популярные торговые стратегии (например, торговля на пробой/отскок). Precision Support and Resistance предназначен для профессиональных трейдеров. Помимо точного определения уровней поддержки/сопро
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Эксперты
PR EA - Торговая система по паттернам Engulfing Автоматическое определение паттернов Engulfing с подтверждением скользящей средней PR EA - это советник для MetaTrader 5, который идентифицирует и торгует бычьи/медвежьи паттерны Engulfing при подтверждении фильтром скользящей средней. Оптимизирован для работы на 30-минутных таймфреймах с совместимостью с M15 и H1. Ключевые особенности: Распознавание паттернов - Выявляет действительные формации Engulfing Подтверждение тренда - Фильтр SMA 23
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Индикаторы
Awesome Oscillator Билла Уильямса с возможностью тонкой настройки и замены алгоритмов усреднения индикатора, что значительно расширяет возможности применения этого осциллятора в алгоритмическом трейдинге и приближает его по своим свойствам к такому индикатору, как MACD. Для уменьшения ценовых шумов итоговый индикатор обработан дополнительным усреднением Smooth.  Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления движения осциллятора и
FVG Sessions
Thi Thanh Huong Vo
Индикаторы
The FVG Sessions indicator highlights the first fair value gap of the trading session as well as the session range. Detected fair value gaps extend to the end of the trading session. Alerts are included on the formation of a session fair value gap, price being within a session fair value gap, mitigations, and price crossing session fair value gaps average. Trader ICT states that the first fair value gap of the trading session can attract the most significant reaction. Having only one FVG per
LT Support and Resistance Generator
Thiago Duarte
Индикаторы
LT Support Resistance — Автоматическое определение уровней поддержки и сопротивления на 100% Вы устали тратить время на ручное построение линий поддержки и сопротивления? Или расстраиваетесь из-за того, что постоянно упускаете важный уровень? Индикатор LT Support Resistance разработан для того, чтобы избавить вас от этой рутины: он автоматически определяет и отмечает наиболее значимые зоны вашего актива одновременно на нескольких таймфреймах. == УМНАЯ АВТОМАТИЗАЦИЯ КРИТИЧЕСКИХ УРОВНЕЙ == Вместо
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Эксперты
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Basic Pivot Point Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
To review our products, please click the link: LINK This Classic Pivot Point Indicator accurately calculates and displays 7 essential pivot levels , including the Pivot Point , 3 Support levels (S1–S3) , and 3 Resistance levels (R1–R3) based on the standard classic pivot formula . Designed for Forex, indices, commodities, and crypto trading , it supports multi-currency and multi-timeframe analysis in a clean, professional dashboard interface . With the built-in interactive dashboard , traders c
Captain Backtest Model
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL5. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
MetaTrend M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Индикаторы
Meta Trend Indicator is an efficient way to forecast and detect the trend in any market. It reveals the trend, support and resistance levels, volatility and the maximum potential target, all in one indicator. To adapt to the price and to decrease consecutive trend failures, the internal trend detector algorithm studies the market and dynamically chooses the right values for the internal parameters. This indicator is a perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Features Super Adapti
Trend Detection Indicator
Elham Afsharpour
Индикаторы
Чистый индикатор определения тренда на основе структуры рынка для MT5 с визуальными стрелками тренда, маркерами действительных пивотов и дополнительными структурными областями. STS Structure Trend Detector — это чистый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для определения направления рыночного тренда на основе ценовой структуры. STS Structure Trend Detector разработан для трейдеров, которым нужен простой визуальный инструмент для отслеживания текущей рыночной структуры прямо на графике. Ин
Heiken Ashi Supertrend Combine
Tri Yasin Satrio Adji Pranoto
Индикаторы
Headline: Stop Guessing, Start Winning. Unleash the Power of the Heiken Ashi Supertrend Indicator. Body: Are you tired of market noise, confusing charts, and missed opportunities? The Heiken Ashi Supertrend Indicator is the ultimate tool designed to bring clarity and confidence to your trading, once and for all. We've combined two of the most powerful concepts in technical analysis into one seamless, easy-to-use indicator: Crystal-Clear Trends with Heiken Ashi: Say goodbye to choppy price action
Highs and Lows Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Индикаторы
Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Decode Market DNA — Trade with Institutional Precision Description: The Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator is your secret weapon to map the market’s hidden roadmap. Designed for traders who think in terms of price action and market structure, this tool automatically identifies critical swing highs and swing lows, transforming chaotic charts into a clear blueprint of support/resistance zones, breakout opportunities, and trend rev
My Pivot
Ashok Kumar Singha
Индикаторы
My Pivot is an Indicator based on Pivot Lines and Support-Resistance zones. This Indicator will Plot 11 SR zones including Pivot Line which will definitely help you to understand the exact SR zones of the Market. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles; Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.  All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading S
Custom Pivots MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Pivots Points are significant levels traders can use to determine directional movement, support and resistance. Pivot Points use the prior period's high, low and close to formulate future support and resistance. In this regard, Pivot Points are predictive and leading indicators. Pivot Points were originally used by floor traders to set key levels. Floor traders are the original day traders. They deal in a very fast moving environment with a short-term focus. At the beginning of the trading day,
Price Breakout Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (2)
Индикаторы
Price Breakout pattern Scanner - это полностью автоматический и мощный анализ для трейдеров и инвесторов. Он определяет следующие паттерны на графике. Голова и Плечи - Распространенный паттерн для торговли. Обратная Голова и Плечи - эта модель обратна паттерну Голова и плечи. Двойная вершина - когда цена дважды достигает уровня сопротивления и снизится к уровню поддержки, трейдер может ожидать внезапный медвежий прорыв уровня поддержки. Двойное дно - двойное дно является противоположностью формы
MarketMagnet
Kelly Adediran Raymond
Индикаторы
Готовы ли вы выйти на новый уровень в своем торговом путешествии? Не ищите ничего, кроме MarketMagnet, этого новаторского индикатора, разработанного, чтобы стимулировать ваш торговый успех с волнением и точностью. Основанный на слиянии Momentum и CCI (индекс товарного канала), MarketMagnet предоставляет трейдерам окончательный инструмент для определения направления и цен входа для широкого спектра рекомендуемых валютных пар и инструментов. Если вы новичок, трейдер среднего уровня, у которого ес
Support and Resistance SignalForge
Ngoc Long Dang
Индикаторы
This script provides basic pivot point Support and Resistance Levels to the user whilst displaying Break signal tags. It also has the ability to let the user display more significant breaks by filtering using the Volume Oscillator. Only more significant breaks of these basic levels are displayed to the user when optimized which avoids noise and messy signals. It will also display breaks with candles it deems to be bullish (e.g. having a longer upper or lower wick). Notation The notation
Volume Profile Multi Mode
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Индикаторы
Многорежимный анализ объема: анализируйте объем по-своему, а не по алгоритму индикатора. Большинство индикаторов профиля объема ограничивают трейдеров заранее определенными диапазонами анализа. Но рынок не движется в рамках фиксированных шаблонов, так почему же ваш анализ должен двигаться в их рамках? Индикатор Volume Profile Multi-Mode предоставляет вам полную свободу выбора места, времени и способа анализа объема. Независимо от того, изучаете ли вы структуру рынка, составляете профилю торговые
Camarilla Pivot
Philip Thakadiyil George
Эксперты
Camarilla Pivot Pro EA is a fully automated trading robot built around the powerful Camarilla Pivot Point formula. The EA calculates intraday pivot levels (H1–H6 & L1–L6) and trades based on price reactions at major Camarilla reversal and breakout zones. It is designed for traders who want a clean, mechanical, and proven pivot-based strategy without repainting signals or complicated indicators.
KT Auto Trendline MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Auto Trendline draws the upper and lower trendlines automatically using the last two significant swing highs/lows. Trendline anchor points are found by plotting the ZigZag over X number of bars. Features No guesswork requires. It instantly draws the notable trendlines without any uncertainty. Each trendline is extended with its corresponding rays, which helps determine the area of breakout/reversal. It can draw two separate upper and lower trendlines simultaneously. It works on all timeframe
Flat Auto Fibonacci MT5
Keijinro Mizutani
Индикаторы
Flat Auto Fibonacci is an MT5-only automatic Fibonacci drawing indicator with full multi-timeframe (MTF) support. It detects confirmed swings only by confirming HL/LH breaks based on candle close , and then automatically draws only the latest one Fibonacci set (UP / DN) per timeframe . No matter which chart timeframe you open, you can view Fibonacci levels for M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H2 / H4 all at the same time. Key Features Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Support Display Fibonacci levels from multiple tim
Multi Timeframe Candles MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Multi Timeframe Candles   — это мощный инструмент визуализации, призванный помочь трейдерам согласовать свой анализ нижнего таймфрейма со структурой верхнего таймфрейма. Отображая свечи из выбранного верхнего таймфрейма (H1, H4, D1 и т. д.) непосредственно на вашем текущем графике, этот индикатор дает вам более ясную перспективу общего повествования рынка без переключения графиков. Кому нужен этот индикатор? Этот инструмент идеально подходит для: Концепция умных денег (SMC)/Трейдер
Price Action Pure Indi
Quoc Huynh Nguyen
Индикаторы
SR Zones & Pivot Panel EA - All-in-One Trading Tool SR Zones & Pivot Panel EA   is a powerful hybrid tool that combines automatic   Support/Resistance Zones ,   Daily Pivot Points , and a   Compact Trading Panel   into one interface. It helps traders visualize key price levels on any timeframe while executing trades quickly and efficiently. Designed for precision and speed, this tool keeps your chart clean while providing all the data you need for intraday trading. Key Features 1. Automati
Gold Support Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator
Pedryan Cris Manalo
Индикаторы
Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator for MT5 – Perfect for Scalping! Make your trading easier with our Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines indicator for MT5. This powerful tool automatically detects key support and resistance levels on your chart, helping you make better trading decisions with minimal effort. Why Choose This Indicator? Perfect for Scalping – Quickly identify strong price zones for fast, precise entries and exits. Automatic Level Detection – No need to manually dra
True Oversold Overbought MT5
Innovicient Limited
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The True Oversold Overbought indicator provides you with ability to swiftly check whether the asset is oversold or overbought.  Other than complementing your trading with True Oversold Overbought, you can use the indicator as your only trading system. It works with all forex instruments and will save you the headache of estimating when the market is due for a reversal or retracement.  When the "Super Charge" feature is enabled, the areas where the price is in oversold/overbought status are ampli
С этим продуктом покупают
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
Индикаторы
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Bill Williams Advanced предназначен для автоматического анализа графика по системе " Profitunity " Билла Уильямса. Индикатор анализирует сразу четыре таймфрейма. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. Анализирует график по системе "Profitunity" Билла Уильямса. Сигналы помещает в таблицу в углу экрана и на график цены. 2. Находит все известные сигналы АО и АС, а также сигналы зон. Оснащён трендовым фильтром по Аллигатору. 3. Находит "Дивергентный бар", а та
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
Индикаторы
Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
Другие продукты этого автора
Atlas Enterprise
Marian Beceanu
Индикаторы
Atlas Enterprise — Institutional Matrix Dashboard Atlas Terminal System is a professional, high-performance institutional dashboard designed to bring the analytical power of a Bloomberg Terminal directly to your MetaTrader 5 chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple indicators, Atlas processes market data through 4 specialized mathematical engines simultaneously, presenting a clean, unified decision matrix in real-time.   Whether you are a day trader or a swing trader, Atlas elimin
ZigZag Maturity Optimized
Marian Beceanu
Индикаторы
ZigZag Maturity — Multi-Timeframe Swing Maturity & Reversal Probability Dashboard Overview ZigZag Maturity is a multi-timeframe indicator for MetaTrader 5 that answers a single question, one that matters for any technical trader: “ How ‘ mature ’ (close to exhaustion) is the current swing, on every timeframe I follow? ” Instead of a classic ZigZag that just draws lines on the chart, this indicator builds its own ZigZag on every activated timeframe, compares it statistically against its own hist
Integrated Bloomberg Dashboard
Marian Beceanu
Индикаторы
Integrated Bloomberg Dashboard — Your Market Decision Cockpit Why It Matters Every trader eventually runs into the same problem: too many charts, too many windows, too much fragmented information . You open 9 timeframes, apply 10 indicators to each, and try to keep track of what each one says, on each interval, in real time. It's exhausting, it's slow, and worst of all — it's easy to lose sight of exactly the combination of signals that mattered. Integrated Bloomberg Dashboard solves exactly tha
StrBTV Pro MTF
Marian Beceanu
Индикаторы
STRBTV Pro MTF — Detailed Description STRBTV stands for "Sell The Rally, Buy The Valley" — an MT5 indicator (v2.10, by Marian Beceanu) built around multi-timeframe MACD convergence/divergence , with a "sniper entry" logic based on Support/Resistance and a built-in risk-management dashboard. General Concept The indicator works on two levels: Higher timeframe (HTF) — looks for convergence between price and MACD on the swing highs/lows of that timeframe. A confirmed HTF convergence is treated as t
Trend Following EN
Marian Beceanu
Индикаторы
Complete description Trend Following A mechanical trend following indicator, inspired by the style of John W. Henry (one of the pioneers of managed futures / CTA trading), built for MetaTrader 5. It combines a Donchian channel for identifying trend direction with an ATR-based trailing stop, filtered through ADX and higher-timeframe confirmation, all displayed through a complete, configurable visual dashboard. Features: Donchian + ATR Trailing Stop trend system — trend direction is determined by
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв